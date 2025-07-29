The importance of adopting secure AI

Barry Neethling, Group CTO at First Technology.

As the world embarks on the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) trajectory, new challenges are arising, but it is nonetheless one of the most exciting times to be alive. The rapid speed of advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is such that we are all in for a wild ride over the next few years.

This is the view of Barry Neethling, Group CTO at First Technology, who was speaking at a First Technology Microsoft event, entitled: 'Unlock the future of business with secure AI'. Neethling's advice to those who are concerned about the impact of AI is simple: “Don't be afraid of the future.

“You simply cannot afford to be scared of adopting new technologies in today's digital world, as a new idea today takes no more than a few weeks to reach around the planet and begin to be adopted – and the pace of adoption is only continuing to increase,” he says.

He points to the example of VisiCalc, the first electronic spreadsheet program, launched in the late 70s. This revolutionary program replaced the paper ledger, and was, in turn, ultimately replaced by Excel – which surpassed it in features, functionality and market share, due to its graphical interface, more robust features and better integration with other Microsoft products.

“While those that adopted VisiCalc, Lotus 123 and then Excel, were able to succeed as businesses due to the speed, efficiency and accuracy of these new technologies, those who did not adopt these solutions were unable to keep pace with their competition. The lesson to be learned here is you cannot afford to be left behind, which is why I advise embracing AI.

“However, perhaps the most critical thing to remember is that when you do choose to adopt AI, you must do so carefully and thoughtfully. There are, after all, many options when it comes to choosing your AI solution, and most advance compelling reasons for adoption. When it comes to leveraging AI for your business, the most vital aspect of the solution should be that it offers you comprehensive security.”

Bad actors

The increasingly sophisticated tactics used by bad actors and the escalating damage they can do to your business if they are able to gain access demonstrate just why security should be your primary focus. "And in my opinion," he continues, "there is only one AI solution that delivers comprehensive and integrated security, and that is Microsoft's Copilot.

“Don't forget that everything you – as a good person – can achieve with AI, can equally be achieved with nefarious intent by cyber criminals. It is thus important to ensure that everyone in your business knows exactly what to watch out for when it comes to potential phishing and other forms of cyber attack,” notes Neethling.

“Deepfakes, for example, are already very lifelike, so how much better will they be in a year's time? Perhaps the biggest impact advances like this have is that they attack our ability to trust, and it is for reasons like this that Microsoft is putting so much effort into figuring out exactly what these bad actors can do with AI.”

Ultimately, he adds, if you want to experiment with AI within your business, you need to ensure that your environment is safe and secure. Thus, because of Microsoft's strong focus on security first and foremost, Copilot really is the only truly secure AI option when it comes to experimenting with your corporate data.

“While there are other AI platforms that are more powerful than Copilot, they are also more vulnerable to attack – and if the end-user is not properly experienced or skilled in its use, it can put your entire organisation at risk.

“Despite harping on the importance of security, I still believe that AI is going to be a transformative force that is going to empower both businesses and individuals to achieve things they never dreamed might be possible. This is why my key request today is for everyone here to put effort into figuring out how you can best leverage this technology moving forward. Don't be like those who resisted the rise of Excel – instead, embrace AI, learn how to leverage it best and then utilise its power – in a secure manner – to take your business to the kind of heights those who fail to use AI will never be able to achieve,” he concludes.