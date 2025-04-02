The importance of women in technology

Diversity, including gender diversity, is a key driver of innovation.

The presence of women in the tech industry is not only a matter of social equity but also a catalyst for innovation and business success. Today, more than ever, the importance of women in tech should be recognised and celebrated, as their contributions are essential to the industry's growth and evolution.

The contemporary tech landscape is enriched by the presence of women who are driving innovation, leading companies and shaping the future of technology. Women are also making strides in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and software development, showcasing their expertise and vision.

Diversity, including gender diversity, is a key driver of innovation. Women bring unique perspectives and problem-solving approaches that can lead to creative solutions and breakthroughs. Studies have shown that diverse teams are more likely to generate innovative ideas and perform better overall. By fostering an inclusive environment that encourages female participation, the tech industry can maximise its full creative potential and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

The economic benefits of gender diversity in tech are significant. Companies with higher female representation in leadership roles tend to outperform their peers, achieving better financial results and increased shareholder value. This is partly because diverse teams are better equipped to understand and serve a broad customer base, leading to improved product development and market strategies. Encouraging women to pursue careers in tech and supporting their advancement can therefore contribute to economic growth and stability.

Netcampus Group walks the talk in that it has a rich training history and footprint accumulated over the past two decades, which continues to flourish under the leadership of female CEO and Shareholder, Tebogo Makgatho. A strong believer in empowerment and training, Makgatho has a strong drive and passion to transform the ICT sector and break barriers of entry into a predominantly male-dominated sector.

Makgatho has initiated many youth programmes since her entry into the ICT sector and has expanded her business to also service other sectors in the market, including business, government and academia. As a leader in her field, Makgatho runs a successful business, which continues to expand due to market need and demand and is supported by a formidable team of professionals.

Out of five members of an experienced professional executive committee (EXCO) team aligned to the company vision and growth objectives, three are women and two are males. The EXCO team understands the importance of closing the gap between digital transformation and empowering the workforce and individuals with the right skillset to adopt evolving innovative technologies.

“Despite their invaluable contributions, women in tech still face numerous challenges. Gender bias, lack of mentorship and limited access to opportunities are common obstacles that hinder women's progress in the industry. The tech sector, often perceived as a male-dominated field, can be particularly challenging for women, who may struggle to gain recognition and respect,” says Makgatho.

Gender bias and discrimination remain pervasive in the tech industry, affecting everything from hiring practices to workplace culture. Women may experience unequal pay, limited career advancement and exclusion from critical projects and decision-making processes. Addressing these issues requires systemic change, including the implementation of unbiased hiring practices, equitable compensation and the promotion of inclusive workplace policies.

“Women are underrepresented in tech, especially in leadership roles. This lack of representation can perpetuate stereotypes and discourage young women from pursuing careers in the field. To combat this, it is crucial to highlight the achievements of women in tech and provide role models who can inspire and mentor the next generation. Initiatives such as skills development and training, scholarships and networking events can also help bridge the gap and encourage more women to enter and thrive in the tech industry,” says Makgatho.

“Through the Kagisano Labour Activation programme, Netcampus has trained 2 000 people, with about 1 300 placed in employment. Out of the 2 000 beneficiaries already trained, 996 are females, with 607 placed in employment. The learners are trained in courses such as cyber security, SAP, CompTIA, AWS, data analysis, power BI, artificial intelligence, etc. The future of the tech industry depends on the full participation and empowerment of women. As we move forward, it is essential to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women in tech, dismantle barriers and create a more inclusive and equitable industry. By doing so, we can unlock the full potential of technology and drive progress that benefits everyone,” adds Makgatho.

In conclusion, women in tech are not just important; they are indispensable. Their unique perspectives, creativity and leadership are critical to the industry's success and evolution. By empowering and supporting women in tech, we can build a more innovative, prosperous and inclusive future.