Wilhelm Swart, Chief Operational Technologies Officer, 4Sight.

There is no shortage of conversation about artificial intelligence. What there is still too little of, particularly in mining, manufacturing and other asset-intensive industries, is a practical conversation about what has to happen before AI can materially change the way an operation performs.

That distinction matters.

On a mine or plant, intelligence is only valuable if it ultimately improves a decision or an outcome. Does it help us identify a developing failure earlier? Reduce downtime? Improve throughput? Use energy or water more efficiently? Make maintenance more predictive? Test a change without putting production at risk? Or help people respond faster when something unexpected happens?

If it cannot eventually connect to one of those questions, we should probably ask why we are doing it.

That was the thread running through our recent From AI Vision to Frontier Industry event. We deliberately moved the conversation away from AI as an isolated technology discussion and looked instead at the industrial foundations required to turn intelligence into action.

And, for me, one conclusion stood out: the frontier industrial organisation will be defined less by how much technology it owns than by how well its operational world is connected.

AI has to meet the reality of the plant

Industrial organisations already have enormous amounts of technology.

There are PLCs and SCADA systems, historians, sensors, MES platforms, fleet systems, maintenance applications, engineering information, drawings, 3D models, cameras, laboratory data, ERP systems and increasingly sophisticated analytics platforms.

The problem is not necessarily a lack of data. Frequently, it is that these environments were designed for different purposes, at different times, using different structures and definitions.

One physical asset can therefore have multiple identities depending on whether you look at it through the historian, CMMS, ERP, SCADA or engineering model. What makes perfect sense inside each individual system becomes difficult when we try to understand the operation as a whole.

That becomes a serious constraint when AI enters the picture.

An AI model can process information remarkably quickly. But if the underlying operational information is disconnected, badly contextualised or inconsistent, speed does not solve the problem. It simply allows us to reach a questionable answer faster.

This is why I believe industrial AI is fundamentally a systems integration and operational context challenge before it is an AI challenge.

Build the industrial data foundation once

A recurring theme throughout the day was trusted data.

That may sound less exciting than generative AI or autonomous agents, but it is arguably the more important conversation.

The modern industrial operation needs to connect information from the field and control layers through operations and ultimately into enterprise systems. More importantly, that information needs meaning: common asset identities, definitions, units, timestamps, context, quality and lineage.

The alternative is the point-to-point integration model that many organisations know too well. Every new system needs another connection. Every new application creates more interfaces. Every change risks breaking something downstream.

The architecture discussed at the event proposes a different approach: providers publish into a common data platform and consumers access governed, contextualised information from that foundation. AI, analytics, digital twins, dashboards and applications can then re-use the same operational truth rather than rebuilding it project by project.

That is an important part of what we mean at 4Sight when we talk about moving from AI vision to frontier industry.

And it is not an abstract data strategy. 4Sight's presentation identified six very practical areas where mining and industrial organisations can create value from that operational foundation: process productivity, energy and water, asset reliability, environment, health and safety, quality assurance and enterprise KPI visibility and reporting.

The question should therefore not be: Where can we deploy AI?

A better starting point is: Which operational problem is costing us the most, and what information would allow us to make that decision better?

Digital twins should be decision systems, not digital showpieces

The same principle applies to digital twins.

For several years, the industrial market has sometimes treated a digital twin as synonymous with an impressive 3D representation of an asset. Visualisation certainly has value, but a genuinely useful industrial digital twin should go much further.

It should connect engineering intent with operational reality.

It should tell us what an asset is, what it is doing now, what could happen next and what the consequences of an intervention might be.

At the event, 4Sight's teams described three complementary forms: the process twin, reflecting current operational behaviour; the simulation twin, allowing us to ask what happens if conditions change; and the engineering twin, allowing proposed changes to be evaluated and de-risked. Combined with trusted operational information, these become part of a continuous decision loop rather than another isolated digital asset.

That is where simulation becomes particularly powerful.

Instead of asking only, “What should we do?” an industrial team can ask, “What happens if we do this?”

4Sight showed how simulation can be applied to transport planning, fleet utilisation and logistics, and also to engineering feasibility where organisations need to test a new concept before committing to expensive physical implementation. In one of the examples presented, the value was precisely that uncertainty could be explored virtually, alternatives compared and risk identified before construction began.

That is a fundamentally different way of making industrial decisions.

The value is in the connections

Perhaps the simplest way to describe the frontier industry is this: the individual systems matter, but the connection between them creates the next level of value.

Consider something as ordinary as an operator being unable to start a shift.

In a disconnected environment, the information needed to respond may sit in separate access control, HR, competency, fleet, maintenance and production planning systems. Someone has to discover the problem, phone around, compare information and eventually make a decision.

In a connected environment, an AI agent can bring the relevant context together immediately: who is qualified, who is certified, who is on site, what equipment is available and what production is at risk. Importantly, the system does not have to make the safety decision. It gives the responsible person the information required to make it sooner.

This distinction is crucial in OT.

AI should not remove accountability simply because it can automate a task.

In high-consequence industrial environments, people, engineering standards, safety systems and control architectures remain essential. The goal is not autonomous technology for its own sake. The goal is to shorten the distance between an event, understanding that event, making a sound decision and acting on it.

Automation still begins with engineering discipline

There is also a danger in thinking that AI makes traditional industrial engineering disciplines less important.

I believe the opposite is true.

The greater the level of automation, the greater the importance of standards.

As 4Sight discussed during its automation engineering session: you cannot automate what you have not standardised.

Standards such as ISA-88, ISA-95, IEC 61131-3, ISA-101, ISA-18.2 and ISA/IEC 62443 provide the engineering structures from which reliable, maintainable, secure and scalable automation can be built. 4Sight's approach uses standard equipment models, object libraries, HMI and alarm methodologies, naming structures, test criteria and governance across multiple technology environments.

AI can then accelerate parts of that engineering process without removing engineering accountability.

The 4Sight Intelligent Control Engineer, or 4ICE, illustrates the direction. AI can assist with extracting structured information, mapping equipment to standard objects, generating repetitive PLC and SCADA artefacts, preparing tests and checking consistency. But interpretation of process intent, architecture decisions, safety considerations, deviations and final approval remain human engineering responsibilities.

That, to me, is responsible industrial AI in practice: use AI to accelerate the engineering work that should be accelerated, but retain human authority where engineering judgment matters.

From seeing, to understanding, predicting and acting

Taken together, these capabilities begin to point towards something much larger.

Trusted operational and enterprise data lets us see what is happening.

Connected context helps us understand why.

Digital twins, simulation and analytics help us predict what could happen.

Optimisation helps determine what we should do.

Automation, workflows and agents help us act.

And because the outcome feeds new operational information back into the environment, the organisation can learn continuously. The presentation described this evolution as moving from hindsight to insight, foresight and ultimately automated intelligence.

This is why I do not see the future of industrial AI as a collection of clever applications sitting on top of the plant.

I see it as a connected industrial ecosystem in which engineering information, operational technology, business systems, people and AI increasingly work from shared context.

Frontier industry is built, not bought

There is understandable pressure on industrial leaders to move quickly on AI. The pace of change is extraordinary, and nobody wants to find their organisation on the wrong side of it.

But speed cannot become an excuse for skipping the foundations.

You cannot buy your way into becoming a frontier organisation with one AI implementation.

You build towards it.

You establish trusted data. You standardise engineering. You connect operational and enterprise information. You create re-usable architectures rather than another set of isolated projects. You use simulation to test decisions before introducing risk into physical operations. You create digital twins that evolve with the asset. You apply automation where it improves reliability and repeatability. And you introduce AI and agents where they can shorten the path between insight and responsible action.

That breadth is also where I believe 4Sight has something important to offer industry. 4Sight's capability spans the layers that increasingly need to work together: industrial data and data enablement; automation engineering; IIOT and remote monitoring; digital energy; OT cyber security; manufacturing execution and optimisation; asset performance; digital twins; simulation and planning; analytics; enterprise data; business applications; and AI-enabled workflows and agents. The value is not simply in delivering any one of these capabilities. It is in understanding how they fit together around the operation and the business outcome.

The organisations that understand this will move beyond AI experimentation.

They will stop asking, “Where can we add AI?” and start asking a far more useful question:

“What becomes possible when our entire operation can understand, decide and act from the same trusted picture?”

That, in my opinion, is where frontier industry really begins.