The Indy Autonomous Challenge Returns to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 6, 2024

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) will make a grand return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) “The Racing Capital of the World” on September 6th, 2024. The competition is set to be a landmark event, featuring a head-to-head race of the world’s fastest autonomous racecars piloted by AI driver software developed by 10 teams representing 18 top universities from North America, Europe, and Asia.

History was made at IMS in October 2021 when IAC organized the world’s first head-to-head high-speed autonomous racing competition. Since then, IAC has organized five races at iconic tracks, including Las Vegas Motor Speedway during CES and the Monza F1 Circuit in Italy. IAC and its university teams have achieved a long list of world records for high-speed ground-based autonomy. World records include the autonomous land speed record (192.2 mph), the top speed on-track (180 mph), the fastest on-track head-to-head overtake (177 mph), and most miles of autonomous racing (7,500 miles).

“Three years ago, we gathered the best and brightest minds from universities around the world to make history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, proving that autonomous racing is possible and launching a global effort to accelerate the pursuit of high-speed autonomous mobility,” said Paul Mitchell, President of the Indy Autonomous Challenge. “After setting many records and proving that autonomous vehicles can race at extreme speeds, we are returning home to the Racing Capital of the World to attempt an even more ambitious head-to-head race.”

The upcoming race at IMS, which is being held in partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), will be a high-adrenaline head-to-head race of multiple IAC AV-24 autonomous racecars. Teams from leading research universities worldwide will push the limits of autonomous technology, competing at breathtaking speeds on the iconic oval track. This race promises not just to entertain but to offer a glimpse into the future of mobility, where AI drivers can operate autonomous vehicles safely on highways at high speeds, reducing the risk of accidents and speeding up supply chain logistics.

“Indiana is a leader in the future of mobility, attracting new business investment, fostering R&D and inspiring innovation across EV, hydrogen and autonomy,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg. “The technologies, companies and talent being assembled by the Indy Autonomous Challenge are making significant strides in developing autonomous capabilities, putting Indiana at the forefront of tomorrow’s global economy while inspiring the next generation of leaders and risktakers.”

With 10 teams representing 18 universities from five countries, the race will be the world’s largest autonomous racing competition.

“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was originally built as a test bed for early automobiles,” said J. Douglas Boles, President of IMS. “Having teams from the world’s most elite research universities using the track to prove out the future of autonomous vehicles connects the track’s historic roots to the future of AI and robotics.”

The race will attract thousands of attendees from government, industry, and academia including 2,000 high school students studying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The race event will be live-streamed worldwide for those who cannot attend in person.

“For many Hoosiers, your first trip to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a rite of passage,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner. “The Indy Autonomous Challenge provides a unique opportunity for students to visit the track and experience first-hand the incredible STEM technologies being developed right here in Indiana. We are excited to help recruit high school students to attend the event and partner in the planning of a STEM Zone that will connect them directly to future college and career opportunities.”

In addition to the “main event” head-to-head race, the day will include several interactive events and activations that will offer attendees a chance to learn about and engage with technologies of the future including autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, augmented and virtual reality, generative AI, sensor fusion, internet of things, etc. Activations will include:

Innovation Paddock: Interactive hard-tech exhibits by industry-leading companies, start-ups, universities, and innovation-based non-profits will be located in the Trackside Garages adjacent to the track. Here, attendees can interact with the latest technology advancements in mobility, AI, automation, robotics, and more.

Future Mobility Summit: An invitation-only summit centered around breakthrough advancements such as AI-driven autonomy, next-generation drones, smart infrastructure, and sustainable energy solutions, with a special focus on Indiana’s innovative contributions, the summit promises an unparalleled convergence of thought leaders from industry, government, and academia. This curated event, designed to spark meaningful discussions and foster policy development to accelerate the advent of future mobility, will feature dynamic keynotes and panel sessions steered by renowned figures from leading industry circles.

STEM Zone: Created in partnership with the Indiana Department of Education and dedicated to inspiring the next generation of innovators, the STEM Zone will engage students with interactive exhibits and educational sessions focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics underscoring the IAC's commitment to fostering curiosity and passion for STEM among youth, highlighting the critical role of education in the future of technology. Students will also have access to Innovation Paddock exhibitions, sponsored lunch concessions, and seating in the Tower Terrace Grandstands to watch the IAC race.

Companies, governments, universities, and non-profits interested in participating in the Indy Autonomous Challenge at IMS can contact info@indyautonomouschallenge.com. High School administrators or teachers interested in bringing students to the event can contact EEL@doe.in.gov. General attendees who would like to attend the race event can purchase tickets on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website starting May 2nd, 2024.