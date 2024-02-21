The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association Held the Pairing Dinner with M.O.F.s in Lyon

Sommeliers and sake makers shared a meal at Michelin-starred Restaurant Saisons (Photo: Business Wire)

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), in collaboration with the Union de la Sommellerie Française, hosted a dinner at Institute Lyfe (formerly Paul Bocuse Institute) in Lyon, France, on February 19th at 7 pm. Seven sommeliers who hold the M.O.F. title, an award given to artisans with advanced skills deemed worthy successors of French culture, showcased their expertise by pairing sake with French cuisine. The dinner, attended by approximately 40 professionals in the alcohol industry, paired a selection of six types of sake, ranging from sparkling to aged varieties, with a six-course French meal, including dessert.

Utsunomiya Hitoshi, the director of the JSS, commented, "It is said that the opportunity for sake to be exported to Europe arose during the 1878 Paris Exposition. Initially introduced to Europe, that sake received very low evaluations. The fact that we can hold such a wonderful pairing dinner with M.O.F. laureates, who represent the highest honor in the French culinary world, demonstrates not only the improved quality of sake but also its recognition as a versatile beverage that pairs well with a variety of dishes. We are grateful for this fantastic opportunity and thank the Union de la Sommellerie Française and the M.O.F. laureates, including Xavier Thuizat, for their participation."

Sake is now exported to 75 countries and regions, with an export value of 41.1 billion yen as of 2023. The export value to France has increased by approximately 3.7 times over the last decade and the overall sake export has grown by 3.6 times during the same period, marking its evolution into a beverage cherished by the global gastronomy community. The JSS will continue to promote a correct understanding of sake and convey its charm as a beverage that pairs well with diverse cuisines through local pairing dinners and masterclasses.

