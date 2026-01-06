The message that moves millions

FlySafair sends about 900 000 SMS messages every month to passengers and crew. (Image: BulkSMS)

In the fast-paced world of air travel, where timing and accuracy can make or break a customer’s experience, FlySafair continues its operational communication through its long-standing partnership with BulkSMS.com. Since its very first passenger flight took to the skies on 16 October 2014, FlySafair has used SMS as one of its cost-effective channels for engaging passengers and managing travel updates.

Today, the airline sends approximately 900 000 SMS messages every month to passengers and crew – an average of 32 000 per day – ensuring travellers receive timely updates about their flights.

Why SMS is indispensable to airlines

Air travel is defined by tight schedules, quick turnarounds and high customer expectations. In this environment, real-time communication is essential. SMS remains the most universal and reliable form of digital communication, ensuring that critical information reaches passengers, regardless of device type, network, internet connectivity or location. SMS works on every phone, anywhere in the world. making it the perfect medium for critical alerts such as flight delays or cancellations.

FlySafair uses SMS across its entire passenger journey to provide:

Booking confirmations and itinerary updates , offering instant reassurance once reservations are made.

, offering instant reassurance once reservations are made. Check-in reminders and gate notifications , reducing missed flights and congestion at the airport.

, reducing missed flights and congestion at the airport. Delay and cancellation alerts , which allow passengers to make alternative arrangements in real-time.

, which allow passengers to make alternative arrangements in real-time. Baggage status and post-flight communication, enhancing transparency and trust even after landing.

Integrated efficiency through API automation

Behind FlySafair’s seamless passenger communication is the BulkSMS.com Application Programming Interface (API) that is integrated into the airline’s online reservation and customer management systems. This integration allows automated, on-demand SMS delivery for all transactional and operational messages at key journey milestones, from booking confirmation to check-in open and flight status – ensuring that updates are automatically triggered the moment an event occurs.

When a customer completes a booking, an automated confirmation SMS is instantly sent to their phone. If operational teams later need to inform passengers of changes to flight times, gate numbers or schedules, they can send bulk updates directly through their CRM system, typing a message once and reaching every affected passenger in seconds.

“The SMS API integration enables FlySafair to maintain time-critical communication with passengers,” says Richard Simpson, Managing Director of BulkSMS.com. “Every phone – smart or not – supports SMS, making it a truly universal communication method, especially for passengers travelling across varying technological markets. FlySafair’s use of SMS is a perfect example of how to manage passenger expectations and enhance customer experience in a highly dynamic environment.”

Reliability, resilience and cost efficiency

At an average of 900 000 messages per month, cost efficiency and reliability are paramount. BulkSMS’s scalable messaging gateway ensures guaranteed delivery receipts and prioritised transmission over mobile networks – even during times of high congestion or system outages. In aviation – where even a single missed message can lead to customer dissatisfaction, operational delays or financial penalties, this reliability translates directly into trust and loyalty.

“FlySafair’s continued reliance on SMS, even as digital communication channels evolve, reflects a simple truth: when time and trust matter most, SMS delivers,” says Simpson.

Customer experience that builds brand loyalty

For FlySafair, communication is central to its customer experience. Keeping passengers informed helps manage expectations, reduce anxiety and maintain confidence during unforeseen disruptions. Whether it’s notifying travellers of delays, confirming changes or providing real-time updates, SMS supports a hassle-free, on-time travel experience – the foundation of FlySafair’s brand promise.

“In aviation, reliability equals reputation,” notes Simpson. “FlySafair’s consistent use of SMS shows how a simple, proven technology can deliver exceptional customer experience and operational resilience at scale. Clear, timely SMS communication during disruptions strengthens passenger trust. A brand that keeps its passengers informed earns long-term loyalty.”