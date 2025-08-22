The New Belkin UltraCharge Collection Brings Fast, Stylish Power at 25W

Belkin UltraCharge 25W Collection

Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced three new Qi2 25W certified wireless charging solutions, expanding its award-winning mobile power portfolio. These new products harness the power of the latest Qi2 standard, delivering up to 25W wireless charging with enhanced efficiency, thermal management, and cross-device compatibility.

The announcement follows Belkin’s successful certification of multiple products under the new Qi2 25W protocol, setting the stage for high-performance, future-ready accessories that meet the evolving needs of consumers and devices alike.

All three UltraCharge products are thoughtfully engineered with Belkin’s hallmark focus on safety, performance, and design. Supporting up to 25W wireless charging, the UltraCharge collection delivers charging speeds up to 5X faster than standard Qi chargers. Each product features Belkin’s proprietary new ChillBoost™ cooling technology, which actively regulates device temperatures for safe, high-speed charging. They also undergo Belkin’s rigorous SmartProtect testing which includes extensive quality control processes to assure safety and reliability. The UltraCharge collection is made with 85% recycled plastic, and packaging is 100% plastic-free, aligning with Belkin’s ongoing efforts to reduce waste and build products more responsibly.

The World's First Qi2 25W Certified Collection

UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock

The fastest and most advanced in the UltraCharge lineup, the UltraCharge Pro is designed for those who value performance and polish. Whether placed on a bedside table, desk, or countertop, UltraCharge Pro elevates any space while keeping your devices powered, protected, and ready to go.

Key features:

Charges iPhone from 0–50% in just 25 minutes and Apple Watch from 0–80% in 30 minutes

Charges three devices at once: iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Adjustable viewing angle up to 70° in portrait or landscape

Weighted base with magnetic snap-on for easy one-handed placement

Premium materials including chrome finish and soft-touch silicone base

Includes 45W USB-C power adapter and 5-ft./1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable

UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger

Designed with portability in mind, the UltraCharge 3-in-1 features a foldable, lightweight form factor perfect for travel, while powering up to three devices at once. Ideal for busy professionals, frequent travelers, and design-conscious users who rely on a streamlined daily tech setup, UltraCharge 3-in-1 combines performance, flexibility, and ease of use.

Key features:

Charges iPhone from 0–50% in just 29 minutes

Foldable, lightweight design for travel-friendly portability

Powers up to three devices at once: iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Adjustable viewing angle in portrait or landscape

Includes 45W USB-C power adapter and 5-ft./1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable

UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger

The UltraCharge 2-in-1 delivers ultra-fast wireless charging, plus a bonus USB-C port for an optional third device such as a smartwatch. It’s perfect for those who want maximum speed without the bulk. From home setups to carry-on bags, this charger is built for life on the go.

Key features:

Simultaneously charges 2 devices wirelessly, with bonus USB-C port for third device (5W)

Foldable, lightweight form factor designed for travel

Compatible with both Apple and Android devices

Converts from pad to stand with adjustable viewing angle

Includes 45W USB-C power adapter and 5-ft./1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable

Unlocking Qi2 25W: Why It Matters

Qi2 25W is the latest evolution of the Qi wireless charging standard, developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. It delivers faster charging speeds (up to 25W), greater energy efficiency, and improved compatibility across a wider range of devices and brands. This next-gen standard paves the way for a new era of wireless accessories that offer higher power without the need for cables. Belkin’s new Qi2 25W certified products are built to meet these demands, offering future-ready performance for the latest smartphones capable of supporting faster wireless charging.

Availability

UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 is available to order now on belkin.com, amazon.com, AT&T and select retailers worldwide for $129.99 USD MSRP.

is available to order now on belkin.com, amazon.com, AT&T and select retailers worldwide for $129.99 USD MSRP. UltraCharge 3-in-1 is available to order now on belkin.com, amazon.com, AT&T and select retailers worldwide for $99.99 USD MSRP.

is available to order now on belkin.com, amazon.com, AT&T and select retailers worldwide for $99.99 USD MSRP. UltraCharge 2-in-1 is available to order now on belkin.com, amazon.com and select retailers worldwide for $59.99 USD MSRP.

1 Based on internal testing, charging delivers up to 25W of power, compared to a 5W Qi charger. Actual results will vary.

2 Based on internal testing. Belkin Qi2 25W wireless technology charges iPhone 16 from 0-50% in 25 minutes using iOS 26 or newer. Charge time varies with environmental factors; actual results will vary.

3 Based on internal testing. Actual results will vary.

4 Based on internal testing. Actual results will vary.