The next digital frontier means AI conversations must have value

Morgan Goddard, partner and software development lead at iqbusiness. (Image: iqbusiness)

Since the advent of the internet, the way we’ve used technology has been defined by what we could see and touch. From the clunky text-heavy websites of the early 2000s to the sleek, app-driven design era of the 2010s, the interface itself was the product. Companies competed to make their websites beautiful, their apps intuitive and their icons instantly recognisable.

But a massive shift is currently under way. We are rapidly moving into a world where the interface isn’t a screen at all, but a conversation.

Welcome to the era of voice, where speaking to technology rather than tapping or swiping it is becoming the default.

When voice assistants first appeared in consumer devices, they were typically treated as novelties that were useful for playing a song, setting an alarm or asking about the weather. Few recognised they would fundamentally reshape how people interact with digital services and one another.

But adoption has surged beyond anyone’s expectations. According to Statista, there are now 8.4 billion voice assistants in use worldwide, which is more than the global population itself. In the US, Datareportal found that nearly one in three internet users already uses voice every week. And the use cases have shifted far beyond trivia questions:

Alexa has been used for shopping by more than half of its 500 million device owners.

Vodafone’s TOBi chatbot now resolves 70% of customer queries without human intervention.

Bank of America’s Erica has processed over 3 billion client requests, from balance cheques to financial coaching.

Voice is definitively no longer a side-channel but a mainstream way that people transact, problem-solve and make decisions.

But, unlike the transition from desktop to mobile, voice is not just a shift in screen size or form factor. It is way bigger than that, and marks a shift in how humans think and communicate. We might be stuck behind screens for most of our days, but we are hardwired for conversation. Speaking is faster than typing, more natural than scrolling and often more inclusive for people who struggle with literacy or visual impairments.

With this opportunity comes new challenges. Unlike a screen, which can present dozens of choices, voice typically delivers one answer. This means that trust becomes the differentiator where tone, pacing, sincerity and relevance matter as much as accuracy.

In this new environment, poor experiences feel more personal. A clunky app can be tolerated; a rude-sounding assistant cannot.

Back in the screen era, we obsessed over fonts, colour palettes and clickable buttons. In today’s voice era, the new design discipline is the voice user experience (VUX).

Successful services will be judged not by whether they respond, but by how they respond. Are they empathetic? Do they sound human? Do they anticipate intent rather than just follow presumed commands?

A single frustrating interaction (a misinterpreted request, a robotic-sounding reply, menu choices that are irrelevant) can destroy trust and drive customers away. Conversely, a seamless, conversational exchange can build loyalty faster than any slick UI ever did.

And a voice-first world means that another shift is happening underneath the surface. Now, consumers may never see your app or visit your website. Instead, they’ll interact with their personal AI, whether it's Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, ChatGPT and more, and expect it to do the work for them.

That means your service needs to plug into the AI layer through robust application programming interfaces (APIs). Put more simply: if your systems can’t talk to the assistants, you effectively disappear from the consumer’s digital universe.

This will redefine competition and online consumption. The most beautiful and recognisable app icon won’t matter anymore, and those with the best integration into the AI ecosystem will win the day.

So if AI can perform most of what apps currently do, the very idea of the App Store itself may be under threat. Why tap through 10 different icons to order groceries, book a flight or check a balance, when you can just say: “Book me a flight using my loyalty points”?

In this scenario, phones themselves could change. High storage and processing power may matter less than connectivity and the quality of the built-in assistant.

For consumers, this promises real convenience: fewer logins, less screen fatigue, faster results, a fulfilling sense of concluded tasks. For businesses, it opens new ways to engage with customers – provided they can master voice’s challenges.

Of course, this comes with enormous risks and ethical concerns. A world where conversations replace screens raises urgent questions about privacy, bias and data security. Who decides which answer a consumer hears first? Who ensures the AI is accurate, ethical and safe? Much as the early web required regulation and design standards, the voice era will require its own guardrails – and fast.

I’ve spent the last 20 years witnessing and living the evolution of digital behaviour from static websites, to immersive apps, to mobile-first everything. Each shift required companies to rethink how they engaged with users. It’s clear that the next shift, where conversations become the new currency of digital interaction, is under way. The winners of the voice era will not be the businesses with the most dazzling UI but those that can design trustworthy, human-like voice interactions, build APIs that seamlessly integrate with AI ecosystems and treat digital presence as a capability rather than a destination.

In short, the interface is no longer a screen but a conversation. And the businesses that learn how to make those conversation worth having will define the next decade of digital life and beyond.