The Open Group Launches the Open Footprint® Standard, Edition 1.0 to Streamline Scope 1, 2, and 3 Emissions Management

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology and standards organization, today announced the release of the Open Footprint® Standard, Edition 1.0, that will help organizations streamline scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reporting.

The new standard is the first open emissions data model to address all three scopes, providing a comprehensive framework that enables organizations to collect and standardize data from their value chain and report across multiple jurisdictions.

“There is an urgent need to streamline emissions data management and reduce the manual effort required to capture data within supply chains, perform data conversion, and report out to various regulators,” said Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group. “The Open Footprint Standard removes friction and lowers cost, helping organizations identify emissions reduction opportunities.”

Key features of the model include:

Standardized emissions data definitions and relationships

Simplified emissions data sharing and interoperability across supply chains, easing the fragmented spreadsheet process many organizations have been dealing with

Reporting against multiple GHG emissions regulations, including CSRD, CA SB 253 and ISSB

Alignment with WBCSD PACT V3 Product Carbon Footprints, as well as GHG Protocol and ISO Standards

"Large enterprises today are focused on deriving value from their carbon data and applying AI using modern and integrated data architectures," said Sammy Lakshmanan, Co-chair, Open Footprint Forum. "The Open Footprint Standard is a foundational element in building an AI-ready carbon management data structure that enables organizations to spend more time on driving business outcomes and less on handling data."

“Accountability in emissions reporting starts with data integrity,” said AJ Van de Voort, Co-chair, Open Footprint Forum. “By standardizing how we capture and manage emissions data throughout its entire lifecycle, we are enabling the level of traceability and verification that modern regulatory landscapes—and stakeholders—now demand.”

The Open Footprint Standard is split across two parts, with part 1 providing data model general requirements, and part 2 delivering the data element dictionary. The Open Footprint Forum is also making available a set of JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) schema files which can help organizations create database instances using the Open Footprint Data Model structure more easily.

Click here to learn more and download the Open Footprint Standard, Edition 1.0.