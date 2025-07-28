The Open Group Launches The Open Group Open Digital Transformation™ Forum

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium, has today announced the formation of The Open Group Open Digital Transformation™ Forum (ODXF). This new initiative will support enterprise Digital Transformation by developing and popularizing pragmatic, open standards in this increasingly valuable and challenging space.

By establishing clear guidelines for Digital Transformation initiatives and enabling cross-industry collaboration to share insights and best practices, ODXF aims to ensure that a greater share of Digital Transformation investment globally delivers effective returns on investment and measurably positive impacts on cultural, workforce, and technological changes.

“The vast majority of enterprises today are engaged in Digital Transformation initiatives, with significant global spend in Digital Transformation,” commented Rashed Al-Yami, Governing Board Member of The Open Group and Manager Digital Platforms & Architecture Design Division at Aramco. “By developing open standards through vendor-neutral collaboration, ODXF can influence the Digital Transformation agenda towards more rigorous and successful practices.”

Key focus areas for ODXF include developing standardized frameworks for Digital Transformation initiatives, ensuring consistency, and producing reference architectures which organizations can incorporate in order to make their own Digital Transformation journeys more agile and responsive.

The Forum will also collaborate on establishing a body of knowledge, which incorporates a range of documents designed to help users operationalize the standard, as well as ultimately delivering a certification program for practitioners to demonstrate that they understand and can apply best-in-class approaches to Digital Transformation.

“Digital Transformation is not a new term, but the emergence of a range of disruptive technologies, from AI to quantum computing, has made it more urgent than ever for businesses to find a clear guiding path towards proven approaches to this challenge,” said Steve Nunn, President and CEO of The Open Group. “Our track record of bringing industry stakeholders together in a neutral, collaborative space means that The Open Group is well placed to add value to one of the world’s major areas of investment.”

To learn more about The Open Group Open Digital Transformation Forum, please visit here.