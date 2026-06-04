The Open Group Publishes Industrial Advanced Nuclear™ Consortium’s Inaugural Application Scenarios Whitepaper

The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards organization, today announced the publication of the Industrial Advanced Nuclear™ Consortium (IANC) Application Scenarios Whitepaper, setting out how advanced nuclear technologies can be deployed to deliver reliable, low‑carbon heat and power across heavy industry.

The Whitepaper, driven by IANC, an industrial end-user-driven organization, represents a significant step forward in the role of nuclear energy in relation to energy transition. Outlining real-world use cases where Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs) could be integrated directly into industrial operations, it focuses on sectors that are amongst the most difficult to decarbonize, including:

Offshore energy

Refining and petrochemicals

Mining

Energy‑intensive manufacturing.

Developed by leading industrial end users, the Whitepaper provides a consolidated view of the operational requirements, energy demands, and constraints facing these sectors. It highlights how advanced nuclear can move beyond traditional electricity generation to serve as a dependable, always‑on source of both process heat and power - helping organizations reduce emissions while maintaining operational resilience.

The scenarios demonstrate how modular nuclear solutions can be deployed at varying scales and environments, from remote, off‑grid operations to large industrial hubs, delivering high‑reliability baseload energy – at the same time as reducing exposure to volatile fuel costs and grid instability. The work also reinforces the role of nuclear as a complementary partner to renewables, forming part of a more flexible and resilient future energy system.

Mohan Kalyanaraman, Technology Acquisition Advisor, Exxon Mobil commented: “The Industrial Advanced Nuclear™ Consortium (IANC) was formed to unlock the potential of advanced nuclear for industrial applications - bringing together end users to clearly define what industry needs from nuclear. Our goal is to aggregate and communicate those requirements to enable solutions that can deliver both heat and power reliably and at scale, with the aim of making nuclear a viable option for industrial projects by 2030.”

The publication marks the first in a series of outputs from the Consortium, which aims to bridge the gap between industrial demand and nuclear innovation. By taking an end‑user‑driven approach, IANC is helping to shape the development of standardized, commercially viable nuclear solutions that can be deployed with greater certainty.

Steve Nunn, President & CEO, The Open Group added: “This first set of application scenarios provides a clear end‑user perspective on where and how advanced nuclear can be deployed - detailing real energy needs, operational requirements, and integration challenges. By sharing this aggregated view, we aim to help the nuclear industry better understand and respond to industrial demand. Future publications will build on this foundation, outlining detailed requirements as well as business and commercial pathways, and we encourage organizations to engage with IANC as we work together to develop a streamlined delivery model for nuclear in industry.”

The Consortium’s ambition is to accelerate the readiness of nuclear solutions for industrial use, enabling deployment decisions within this decade. By aligning stakeholders across the nuclear and industrial ecosystem, including operators, technology providers, engineering firms, and regulators, IANC aims to support the development of scalable, repeatable deployment models.

To learn more about The Open Group and the Industrial Advanced Nuclear™ Consortium, click here.