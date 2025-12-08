The Paratus man driving the group’s expansion in sub-equatorial Africa

Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer, Paratus Group.

When Martin Cox joined the Paratus Group in 2021, his principal mandate was to champion the group’s ambitious expansion across Africa. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organisation’s broader strategic goals, including the successful rollout of Paratus 500, a major milestone that marks the group’s achievement in securing licences and operations reaching 500 million people in sub-equatorial Africa.

As Chief Commercial Officer, his impressive track record and experience are brought to bear in leading the Paratus Group’s charge across Africa.

In the run up to the Paratus 500 announcement, Cox used his strategic capability to great effect in shaping and negotiating agreements that are now strengthening the group’s long-term position and mission in Africa. Over the past two years, this expansion journey included establishing new companies, securing operating licences and launching Paratus operations in seven additional African markets. Together with the Paratus team and the group’s in-country partners, the expansion plan has culminated in the creation of a licensed network footprint reaching 500 million people.

Key to the Paratus Group’s expansion plan has been the addition of East Africa, and Cox has spearheaded the group’s plans in making this a reality. “I’m very proud to have led the Paratus move into East Africa,” he says, “Together with our in-country partners, Paratus now offers unequalled cross-border links, fibre and satellite networks. This makes us a compelling partner for any intercontinental, national or global business that requires robust, secure and fast connectivity across Southern and Central Africa. It’s exciting because, as we carve out new territories, we are opening opportunities for African businesses to connect with the world and to become digitally transformed.”

Cox says the Paratus Group’s growth strategy in sub-equatorial Africa is unique on the continent. “Paratus has not only decided to grow organically, but we have partnered with local ISPs that provide Paratus with local teams on the ground to support our customers. This means we can service our clients with a seamless and contiguous network with focus on providing a quality service with a significant local presence in each market. Additionally, the Paratus Group has four data centres (DCs) in southern Africa and was the landing partner for the Google Equiano subsea cable in Namibia.”

Cox also leads the group’s partnerships into the low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services market. In 2023, Paratus was one of the first appointed authorised resellers for Starlink in Africa and this enhances the group’s ability to service its customers no matter how remote the location.

Next on Cox's agenda will be to consolidate the expansion to date and focus on now growing the business organically within each new territory. “Our next main goal, having announced Paratus 500, is to drive customer and revenue growth in our markets and to make Paratus a significant local player in each new market and leverage the synergies of the coverage we have created.”

Background about Martin Cox

His work in the international telecommunications sector began when he worked in the mid-90s with a private equity development company that invested in telecom operators in emerging markets. Investments included Axtel (Mexico) in 1997 which is now a US$650m revenue operator, Celtel (the Pan-African mobile operator) in 1998, and Neotel (South Africa) in 2003. Martin was one of the founding shareholders and executives at Neotel where he was initially responsible for raising the financing before taking over the strategy and sales functions, growing revenue to R4 billion before Neotel was acquired by Liquid Telecommunications. More recently, Cox was responsible for Strategy, Commercial and M&A at Internet Solutions (part of the Dimension Data Group).

UK-born and educated, Cox is also a qualified lawyer and MBA graduate. He is married to a South African, has three daughters and lives in Johannesburg.