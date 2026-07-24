The projector is gone. The screen on the wall is next

A single interactive display is the new standard in classrooms and boardrooms.

Something has changed in how South African rooms are being equipped, and it has happened faster than the channel has adjusted to.

Classrooms are being refitted without projectors. Boardrooms are being rebuilt without the cupboard of components, the separate camera, the ceiling microphones, the soundbar, the wireless dongle and the control system that ties them together and fails first.

In their place: a single interactive display. Touched, written on, shared to, video-called from.

This is no longer an upgrade. In new specifications, it is the default.

Two markets, one conclusion:

Education is digitising. Schools and institutions are replacing projectors with displays that let teachers annotate live over any content, support blended learning without a separate video set-up and – critically for anyone managing an estate of rooms – can be managed centrally.

Hybrid is permanent. Organisations have stopped asking whether meeting rooms need to support remote participants. They are asking how to do it without assembling five products to achieve it.

Both markets arrived at the same answer: put it in one unit.

What that removes from the quote:

The current generation of interactive displays, Samsung's WAFX-P series among them, ships with a 48MP auto-framing camera, a far-field microphone with roughly 10 metres of pickup, and dual 20W speakers with woofer, built into the panel. It runs Android with Google EDLA certification, so Google Play and Google apps are native. Fifty touch points. Annotation over anything on screen. Wireless sharing from Windows, Android, ChromeOS, macOS and iOS.

The important part is not the specification. It is what disappears.

No camera to source. No audio to design. No dongle to lose. Six line items become one. The install shortens. The number of things that can fail after handover collapses.

The gap nobody has filled.

Here is what the market has not caught up with.

The demand is live in tenders, refurbishment budgets and procurement cycles right now. The channel equipped to meet it is not.

The partners who have historically moved display hardware come from signage, where screens are passive. Interactive is a different sale: touch, collaboration software, video conferencing, room integration. Meanwhile the AV integrators and collaboration resellers who hold those competencies have been building rooms out of components, because that is what the market gave them.

A category with visible demand and an underdeveloped supply channel. That is rare, and it does not stay open long.

Who supplies it:

For resellers in education technology, AV integration or meeting-room collaboration, this is an unusual combination: high deal value, rising demand, simpler specification than the multi-component rooms they are used to designing and limited competition for the supply of it.

First Distribution now holds stock of the Samsung WAF and WAFX-P interactive display ranges, in 65-inch, 75-inch and 86-inch formats, and is building a partner base to serve this market.

The organisations buying these displays have already made their decision.

The open question is who is going to supply them.

Partners can register with First Distribution for partner pricing and full specifications.

[Register your interest]