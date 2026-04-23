The rise of Africa’s AI factories

Eugene Perumal, founder and principal of Valutivity.

The world’s most consequential technology organisations are no longer building software only − they are building factories. Not factories that produce goods, but factories that produce data -driven intelligence at scale. South African and African enterprise leaders who understand this distinction will capture disproportionate value. Those who do not will find themselves perpetually dependent on intelligence manufactured elsewhere.

Africa cannot afford to remain a passive consumer of intelligence produced elsewhere. That is not a competitive position − it is dependency, and in the AI factory era it compounds with every year of inaction.

The term “AI factory” is not a metaphor. It is a precise architectural concept: a purpose-built ecosystem of compute infrastructure, data pipelines and operational workflows designed to produce AI outputs at industrial scale and decreasing unit cost.

In my years advising enterprise leaders across telecommunications, financial services and emerging technology, it remains the concept most boardrooms have not yet encountered − let alone acted on.

From software factories to AI factories

Many ICT leaders know the software factory − a system for industrialising code production, built for efficiency and compliance. The AI factory is related in architecture but different in strategic intent: where software factories produce code, AI factories produce intelligence.

Unlike software factories − which remain largely internal operations − AI factories are emerging as externally-facing value creation hubs, turning data into compounding strategic assets. In South Africa’s context, this is commercially decisive: an AI factory built on local data cannot be reverse-engineered offshore.

The organisations that own the means of producing African intelligence will hold compounding structural advantage over those that rent it from elsewhere.

The universally accepted definition, developed by Professor Ramin Karim and colleagues at Luleå University of Technology, describes the AI factory as interconnected components and processes creating a virtuous cycle between data collection, algorithm design, prediction and continuous improvement. Not a data centre with AI bolted on. A production system for intelligence.

Its four layers − data ingestion and governance, analytics and model development, GPU-accelerated compute and operations technology − must function as an integrated system.

The five enabling elements: analytics, big data, cloud technology, domain know-how and evidence (the ABCDE framework) must all be present. Any organisation missing even one is running isolated experiments and calling them transformation.

An AI factory produces intelligence the same way a manufacturing plant produces goods − continuously, reliably, at scale and with compound improvement over time.

A race that has already started

By 2025, global AI infrastructure spend had reached $644 billion, with GPU-accelerated compute the fastest-growing segment. The US, China, the Gulf states and the EU are all investing in sovereign AI factory infrastructure as instruments of national competitiveness.

The compounding logic is straightforward: better data trains better models, better models attract more users, more users generate more data. Early movers build leads that latecomers find extraordinarily difficult to close.

Dell Technologies global CTO John Roese stated plainly that in 2026, AI factories will redefine enterprise resiliency − because the AI pipeline has become mission-critical infrastructure. AI is no longer a workload running on infrastructure. AI is the infrastructure.

What this means for SA and Africa

South Africa entered 2025 as a passive consumer of AI infrastructure built elsewhere. The past six months have changed that in verifiable ways − though they deserve honest assessment rather than uncritical celebration.

In October 2025, Altron launched what it claimed was South Africa’s first fully operational AI factory at a Teraco NVIDIA AI-ready data centre in Johannesburg, powered by NVIDIA AI enterprise technology and live with enterprise customers including Lelapa AI − developing models for underrepresented African languages − and education innovator MathU.

All data remains within South African jurisdiction, addressing the most consistent enterprise objection to AI adoption: offshore data exposure.

In March 2026, Cassava Technologies − as Africa’s first NVIDIA cloud partner − deployed its own AI factory in South Africa, with an expansion roadmap covering Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Morocco.

Its CAIMEx (Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange) platform provides unified access to leading large language models, with a commitment to training models in Swahili, Zulu and Afrikaans. The CSIR and Zindi, Africa’s largest data science community, are already engaged.

These are real milestones. But they are early deployments in a race the rest of the world has been running for years. Infrastructure is necessary − but not sufficient.

Where the real value lies

The real opportunity is not simply in having local compute. It is in what that compute enables that global infrastructure cannot: intelligence that is linguistically accurate, culturally appropriate, locally compliant and anchored in African domain knowledge.

Credit models trained on African transaction behaviour, informal income flows and mobile money patterns outperform generic global models on African portfolios − but only when built on African data, governed under POPIA.

Local AI factory infrastructure makes this viable in a way offshore processing never could. The same logic applies equally to healthcare diagnostics and to mining, where predictive maintenance demands locally-anchored intelligence.

There is also value that boards rarely discuss: proprietary intelligence as a strategic asset. Every organisation that trains a model on its own data, within its own jurisdiction, retains something a competitor using generic offshore tools cannot replicate. POPIA, properly architected, is not a compliance burden. It is a structural moat.

The horizon watch

Agentic AI − systems that execute multi-step tasks autonomously within enterprise environments − requires the full AI factory stack to operate reliably, and it is arriving faster than most enterprises have prepared for.

The race to develop high-quality large language models in isiZulu, Hausa and Amharic has begun. Whoever wins it will hold structural advantage in African AI markets for years − but it can only be run on African infrastructure, using African data.

Sovereign AI is moving from preference to procurement requirement as African governments formalise national AI strategies. Power infrastructure remains the binding constraint: the energy transition and the AI buildout are the same conversation, and must be solved together.

The decision in front of us

Every major industrial revolution has produced two classes of participant: those who owned the means of production, and those who consumed what others produced. We are at that inflection point for intelligence.

The organisations that own the means of producing African intelligence − trained on African data, governed under African law, tuned to African context − will hold compounding structural advantage over those that rent it from elsewhere.

The infrastructure now exists in South Africa. The research partnerships are forming. The language models are being built. What remains is a strategic choice: treat AI factory capability as a core business asset worth building and measuring, not a service to procure and forget.

The organisations that do will define the next decade of African enterprise. Those that do not will find themselves renting their competitive future from whoever chose to build it.

Sources:

Karim, Galar and Kumar − AI factory: Theories, applications and case studies (CRC Press, 2023)

Larridin State of Enterprise AI 2025 (350 senior finance and IT leaders)

Altron Group − AI factory launch (October 2025)

Cassava Technologies − AI factory deployment (March 2026)

Dell Technologies / John Roese − From big bang to light speed (December 2025)

Google Cloud ROI of AI report 2025 (3 466 senior leaders globally)

Industrial AI enabling technologies and 5C-CPS architecture (2018/2019)

Competing in the age of AI (Harvard Business Review Press, 2020)

* Eugene Perumal is a strategy and architecture principal with over 20 years' experience in enterprise technology across telecoms and financial services, including senior roles at Vodacom Group and Absa Group. He holds Master’s degrees and certifications in enterprise architecture, AI governance, cloud and analytics. He writes on enterprise AI strategy, ROI measurement and the shift to agentic AI deployment.