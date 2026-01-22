The rise of the durable smartphone: How HONOR is making unbreakable toughness the new quality

HONOR XD Black. (Image: Honor)

A cracked smartphone screen is no longer just an inconvenience. It is a budgeting event, a productivity hit. For many in Mzansi, it is a strong reason to delay an upgrade. That is one of the reasons why HONOR’s popularity has continued to grow in South Africa. The HONOR X9d arrives with a clearer promise of premium features at an accessible price point. Importantly though, the peace of mind of a device less likely to end in an eish just days after purchase or upgrade is priceless. It's flagship-level confidence without flagship-level fragility.

Why durability is suddenly everyone’s business

Two forces are pushing durability up the priority list. First, replacement cycles are slowing and value is being judged over years, not months. In South Africa, recent retail reporting points to a “new normal” of longer replacement cycles, with softer smartphone sales reflecting consumers stretching devices further.

HONOR X9d Black. (Image: Honor)

Second, durability and repairability have becoming increasingly greater factors to consider in a tougher economy in South Africa. Mzansi demands technology that survives and a screen that stays enjoyable to use, without turning the device into a chunky ‘rugged gadget’. This makes the HONOR X9d's durability more just a feature; it's a reflection of its target audience. It's built for the potholes of life, the unexpected spills, the daily grind and the unique frustrations that still manage to unite the country.

Durability, without the bulky compromise

HONOR understands that offering ‘toughness’ still requires a delicate balance of form and function. This is where functional design must be elevated and achieves this by creating a sleek, stylish, everyday feel, built with durability as a core promise. The engineering story is equally direct, a multilayer cushioning design with six cushioning layers aimed at impact absorption. Practical touches matter too. Features like rain-proof touch control and glove-friendly touch control are designed for conditions that regularly trip phones up, wet screens, sudden weather, hands that aren’t perfectly “phone-ready”.

Display as a daily advantage, not a fragility risk

Durability gets attention, but display is what people live with, for hours a day. The HONOR X9d pairs its protection story with an ultra-bright display, which speaks directly to outdoor visibility and everyday readability. That combination is the broader point of this market shift. The durable smartphone era is not about choosing between “strong” and “premium”. It’s about expecting both.

HONOR X9d Gold. (Image: Honor)

"We’re pleased to see how well our approach to the ‘unbreakable’ series has shifted perceptions of true value. South Africans have embraced the idea of accessibility with less compromise. There is the confidence that the unbreakable nature of the device will handle busy days, backpacks, gym bags, commutes, spills, heat, rain and the occasional drop, while still feeling like a proper upgrade when the screen lights up,” says HONOR CEO, Fred Zhou.

The rise of the durability is clearly going to continue when devices such as the HONOR X9d offers this new definition of unbreakable quality built for the way Mzansi actually use their phones.