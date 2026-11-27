Shared drives can expose organisations to security, compliance and operational risks. (Image source: iStock)

Shared network drives remain the default repository for many organisations, housing everything from contracts and invoices to customer records and HR documents. But as information volumes grow, these repositories can become difficult to manage, with duplicate files, inconsistent folder structures and outdated versions making it harder to find and trust information.

“Shared drives were designed to store files, not to manage information,” says Grant Botha, Head of Digital Operations at Document Automation Solutions (DASSA). “They have no awareness of what a document is, who owns it, what stage it has reached or how long it must be kept.”

The distinction is important. A folder structure may help employees locate documents, but it does not provide the controls needed to manage information throughout its life cycle.

The risks of unmanaged information

Shared drives can expose organisations to security, compliance and operational risks. Permissions may leave sensitive information accessible to people who no longer need it, while documents can be altered or deleted without a reliable audit trail.

Employees may also unknowingly work from outdated versions, while businesses become dependent on individuals who know where information is stored.

These challenges can make it difficult to demonstrate compliance with South African legislation, including POPIA and applicable record-keeping requirements.

“These risks tend to remain invisible until an audit, dispute or security incident exposes them,” says Botha. “By then, remediation can be costly.”

Beyond storage

A document management strategy introduces structure and accountability, allowing organisations to classify, index and retrieve information according to its content and purpose.

“Storage answers the question, ‘Where is the file?’ Document management answers, ‘What is it, who can access it, what process does it belong to and when must it be retained or destroyed?’” Botha explains.

Documents can be managed through defined workflows, with role-based access, version control and audit trails. Retention policies can also ensure information is archived or securely destroyed when required.

This creates a more reliable way of managing business information, reducing the reliance on employees to maintain complex folder structures and remember where documents belong.

The role of automation

Document automation builds on this foundation by reducing the manual work involved in processing information.

Once documents have been captured and indexed, intelligent automation can extract and validate data, then route it into business processes. Invoices, bank statements and application forms are common examples.

This can reduce repetitive administration, improve accuracy and accelerate processing.

However, automating an inefficient process without addressing its underlying information management problems can simply reproduce those problems at greater speed. Organisations need to establish control over their information before expecting automation to deliver meaningful improvements.

A practical starting point

For businesses with years of accumulated documents across multiple repositories, Botha recommends a phased approach.

The first step is to establish what information exists, where it is stored and what still needs to be retained. This allows organisations to identify outdated material and duplicates before deciding what to migrate.

They can then define document types, access permissions and retention requirements, starting with a high-impact business area rather than attempting to transform everything at once.

When evaluating solutions, organisations should consider integration with existing systems, scalability, security, usability and the implementation partner's understanding of local business and regulatory requirements.

Ultimately, the challenge is not simply finding a better place to store documents. It is ensuring business information can be accessed, controlled and used effectively.

“Documents are not just files to be stored. They are business assets that drive processes and carry risk,” says Botha.

For business and IT leaders, recognising this distinction is the first step towards moving beyond shared drives and building an information management strategy that supports both operational efficiency and compliance.