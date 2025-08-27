The SME value proposition comes down to agility, speed and purpose

Augustine Tumi Mogashoa, IT and Business Continuity Management Specialist, ASQE. (Image: Supplied)

What does value mean to the modern small to medium enterprise (SME) in South Africa? It’s not size. It’s fluidity and responsiveness. A study published in the South African Journal of Economic and Management Sciences found that leaders were prioritising a ‘culture of agility’ with proven results across supply chains and performance – a 32% boost in agility was directly linked to increased alertness and supply chain flexibility.[1] The same study found that SMEs focusing on technology and collaborative innovation were more adaptable and capable of creating sustainable value, regardless of their size.

As Augustine Tumi Mogashoa, IT and Business Continuity Management Specialist at ASQE, puts it: “Value is no longer about growing in size, it’s about sharpening our intelligence, accelerating our agility and being driven by clear purpose.”

In a year where uncertainty is inevitable, having this ability to pivot has become the new measure of success.

Technology, of course, sits at the heart of this agility and speed. SMEs open to using technologies that empower them, particularly AI, are gaining a competitive edge. McKinsey has highlighted how AI-powered solutions are no longer the exclusive domain of large enterprises, as these tools empower SMEs to operate faster, smarter and more efficiently by automating repetitive tasks and supporting data-driven decision-making.[2] A November 2024 academic paper reinforces this, showing how AI helps SMEs build scalable and resilient business models.[3]

“This adaptability isn’t really an option anyway,” says Mogashoa. “SMEs that can anticipate market shifts and adapt quickly are outperforming those which are stuck on growth alone. Thriving companies are defined by their agility and capacity to adapt. However, agility and speed are not the sole drivers of sustainability – purpose is critical.”

Profit doesn’t move the business forward; purpose does. It provides focus and fortitude, which are essential in times of uncertainty. South African SMEs are particularly good at exemplifying this ideal – according to the 2025 State of South African Small Business report by Xero, 90% of SMEs are optimistic about future growth, despite 40% being concerned about political or economic instability.[4] Local companies are resilient, and this resilience stems from purpose.

“Purpose also plays an important role in ensuring that SMEs implement technology in the right way,” says Mogashoa. “Too often, small companies chase trends and buy the latest tools without asking what problems they are solving. Technology only creates value when it solves real pain points.”

This is where ASQE steps in. As a specialist in IT and business continuity management, the organisation helps SMEs cut through the noise of shiny tools and instead build strategies grounded in their operational realities. The company guides SMEs towards integrated solutions that work together, reduce duplication and free up leadership to focus on strategy.

Mogashoa points out that it’s easy for SMEs to fall into these technology holes, but that it’s just as easy to change the narrative away from cost centre to value driver. “Value comes when technology is embedded into the heart of your business model and when it accelerates customer experiences, helps to automate processes and gives leaders what they need to thrive,” she says. “It’s easy to make mistakes, but it’s not about perfect solutions. It’s about iteration – deploy something that works 80%, learn from it, improve it and keep moving. SMEs that understand this are far better prepared for volatility than those waiting for a perfect answer that never arrives.”

ASQE’s approach ties agility to purpose and embeds risk management and business continuity practices into SME operations, ensuring that technology investments serve long-term objectives rather than short-term fixes.

“We reframe technology as a capability builder so SMEs can stop reacting to crises and instead create proactive and sustainable strategies to become more agile, faster and more aligned with their purpose,” concludes Mogashoa.

[1] https://sajems.org/index.php/sajems/article/view/6177/3479

[2] https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/superagency-in-the-workplace-empowering-people-to-unlock-ais-full-potential-at-work

[3] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/386086551_Empowering_SMEs_with_AI_Driving_Digital_Transformation_for_Sustainable_and_Scalable_Growth

[4] https://www.xero.com/za/media-releases/state-of-south-african-small-business-2025/