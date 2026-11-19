Keith Chitaka, Senior Business Partner: Marketing, Altron FinTech.

We tend to describe the spaza shop as a small retailer on the edge of the formal economy. That description misses what is really happening in communities across the country.

A better description is economic infrastructure at the centre of a community. Trade Intelligence estimates that South Africa's informal FMCG market grew by 5.9% to approximately R220 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, the SARB's 2026 Cost of Cash study estimates that cash accounted for approximately 56% of consumer transactions by volume. A great deal of everyday economic activity already runs through these businesses.

The opportunity is not to make spaza shops important through technology. They are already important. The opportunity is to connect the economic activity happening there to payments, financial services and, ultimately, capital.

More than a place to buy bread and milk

A spaza shop's biggest advantage is proximity. When household budgets are under pressure, people buy smaller baskets, more often, close to home. The shop becomes part of how households manage money day to day.

Its role is also extending beyond retail. Trade Intelligence reports that spaza shops are increasingly offering bill payments, fintech solutions and other value-added services, and that almost half of the traders in its research said shoppers now use debit or credit cards alongside cash.

The kasi economy is not moving neatly from cash to digital. It is becoming a hybrid. A customer may receive money digitally, withdraw some cash, pay digitally at one merchant, and use cash at the next.

Making economic activity visible

The most important thing a digital payment creates may not be the payment itself. It is the record of the payment.

A cash sale can be economically valuable but largely invisible once it is complete. A digital transaction builds a picture of sales activity, transaction frequency and payment flows. Over time, a merchant moves from being economically active but unseen by the financial system to building a footprint that institutions can understand.

I would not frame the future as cashless. Cash still solves real problems. The realistic destination is an interoperable, hybrid environment where merchants accept whichever payment method suits their customers. The Association of South African Payment Providers – ASAPP’s advocacy points the same way, including PayShap acceptance through existing infrastructure such as POS and QR.

The infrastructure should become less visible to the merchant, while the merchant becomes more visible to the financial system.

Digitisation is not formalisation

Digital payments can help bring informal businesses into the formal system, but we should not confuse the two.

In March 2026, Parliament reported that 81 039 spaza shops had been registered nationally, but only 18 722 were licensed or permitted to operate at that stage. A merchant can accept digital payments and still struggle with licensing, zoning or registration.

Formalisation is not one single switch. A business can become digitally visible well before it is fully administratively formalised. The better measures of inclusion are whether a business can establish a financial history, reconcile its transactions, access working capital, move between providers, and demonstrate the economic activity it generates.

Transaction data as a bridge to credit

A successful cash business can still be financially invisible. A merchant may know exactly how much stock moves each week, but without a reliable financial record, a lender may see very little.

Digital payments can begin to close that gap. A 2026 peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Financial Intermediation, using small-business lending data from India, found that interoperable payment histories improved lenders' ability to screen and monitor loans beyond traditional credit-bureau information. We should not simply transplant that study onto South African spaza shops, but it demonstrates a principle: transaction data can turn economic activity into financial visibility, and visibility can become a bridge to credit and other services.

The important word is permission. Merchants should benefit from the data their businesses create while retaining control over how it is used. ASAPP's position on open finance is that it supports customer control, consent and secure portability of financial information. The future should be about helping small businesses create more value from their own data, not extracting more of it.

Cash isn't free, but neither is exclusion

The problem is not simply resistance to technology. Cash works; it is immediate, familiar and requires no connectivity or particular device. In a low-margin business, those qualities have real value.

Cost matters; for example, a spaza shop accepting a digital payment on a R20 sale, because that is where the economy becomes real. A fee that looks insignificant in a boardroom can matter a great deal on a small transaction. Settlement, reliability and trust matters too.

Cash also carries costs of its own. The SARB's study confirms that cash still accounted for around 56% of consumer transactions while carrying significant direct and indirect costs across the economy. The answer is not forcing people out of cash. It is making digital progressively cheaper, easier, safer and more useful, until merchants choose it because it improves their economics.

Listen before designing

One of the strongest lessons from our work through the Altron FinTech Kasi Sales Squad is that product alone is not distribution. If the person you want to serve does not understand a product, trust it or see how it improves their business, adoption will be hard.

Going into communities, understanding how merchants trade and building trust through human engagement matters. Technology enables people to convert.

The industry also has to solve economics. Payments need to be affordable, settlement reliable, reconciliation simple and merchants should have genuine choice between providers. The spaza owner should not need to understand which rail a transaction travelled over. Our job is to understand the complexity so that they don't have to.

The connected spaza shop

The future spaza shop is not simply today's shop with a card machine on the counter. It becomes a connected community commerce hub.

Cash will probably still be there. Alongside it, the merchant could accept interoperable digital payments, sell airtime and electricity, facilitate bill payments and potentially offer other appropriately regulated financial services.

Behind the counter, the business begins to build a richer financial history. With the merchant's consent and appropriate safeguards, that history could show transaction flows and, where the data is representative, turnover and cashflow patterns. Combined with other information, it could support a better assessment of working capital and credit.

The destination is not the cashless spaza shop. It is the connected spaza shop: a business deeply rooted in its community that is no longer invisible to the broader economy.

For me, the journey is simple: commerce creates visibility, visibility builds financial identity, and financial identity can create opportunity.