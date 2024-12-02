The transformation journey: 4Sight’s role in driving digital change in SA's public sector

4Sight Africa MD, Christiaan Leboho. (Image: Supplied)

4Sight has experienced a period of significant growth and positive results, particularly within the private sector. As a technology company, we’ve long been focused on creating transformative solutions that enhance business performance, drive productivity and modernise environments. Now, as we look towards the public sector and with the establishment of South Africa’s Government of National Unity, we are more committed than ever to delivering innovative, impactful solutions aligned to driving the country’s digital transformation agenda.

A growing presence in the public sector

While our success in the private sector has been impressive, there is a growing recognition that technology can solve many of the operational challenges facing government departments too. However, the public sector has not yet seen the level of success that we had hoped for. In fact, while we have seen growth in this space, the public sector has not yet embraced digital transformation solutions in the same way as private companies. This gap presents a unique opportunity for 4Sight to step in, lead the charge and become synonymous with digital AI transformation in government.

What’s encouraging, however, is the shift we are witnessing in the market. There is a noticeable change in the competitiveness within the sector, and government departments are becoming more open to engaging with technology providers like ourselves. We are increasingly being invited to demo our solutions, and our engagements are based on a fair and transparent process. This has fostered a positive mood, and as we gain more opportunities to collaborate, the future of digital AI transformation in the public sector looks increasingly promising.

A significant improvement in tender success

Over the years, 4Sight has invested considerable effort in strengthening our position within the public sector. Historically, we submitted as many as 300 tenders annually, with an average success rate of just 20%. Fast forward to today and we’re seeing a dramatic improvement. We’ve already submitted over 100 tenders in the current year, with a success rate approaching 50%. This shift is a clear indication that our solutions are being better received and that our reputation in the market is stronger than ever.

The increased success rate isn’t just about securing contracts – it’s also a testament to the growing trust that government departments are placing in 4Sight as a reliable technology partner. As we continue to gain traction and deliver innovative solutions, we are positioning ourselves to lead the next wave of technology adoption within South Africa’s public sector.

Key solutions driving success

At the heart of our success in the public sector is the development and deployment of solutions that address key challenges facing government departments. We’ve seen particularly strong results in the following areas:

1. Business applications and fixed asset management

Our proprietary solutions in business applications and asset management have been instrumental in streamlining operations within government departments. By providing a clear, end-to-end view of assets, we help agencies track their resources with precision, ensuring accurate depreciation and reducing audit discrepancies. This transparency has become crucial for government departments seeking to ensure better governance and financial accountability.

2. CRM solutions for enhanced citizen engagement

4Sight’s CRM solutions are helping public sector organisations build a 360-degree view of their citizens, enabling them to serve the public more effectively. With automation and AI built into our CRM systems, departments can now improve service delivery by better understanding citizen needs and automating key processes.

3. Integrated payroll and government systems

In the realm of human resources and payroll, we’ve seen strong adoption of our integrated solutions, particularly those that work seamlessly with Persal (the South African government’s payroll system) and other third-party applications. This solution is gaining traction because it ensures compliance with government policies and local regulations while providing a seamless experience for government employees.

4. Business process automation

One of the areas where we have seen significant impact is in business process automation. By digitising workflows, we have helped government departments move away from paper-based processes, reducing inefficiencies and increasing transparency. Our solutions ensure that governance structures, such as delegation of authority, are automatically enforced, leading to fewer instances of fraud and improved procurement processes. Additionally, our integration with the Central Supplier Database (CSD) ensures that tender processes follow the proper channels, improving fairness and efficiency in procurement.

5. Cloud migrations and AI adoption

The trend towards cloud migration has been one of the most exciting areas of growth in the public sector. Many government departments have recognised the potential of moving their legacy systems to the cloud to benefit from innovations like AI, machine learning and improved data analytics. At 4Sight, we’ve been at the forefront of these migrations, helping public sector organisations harness the power of cloud technology while ensuring that their data remains within South Africa’s borders for compliance and security reasons. We’ve also been helping customers integrate AI solutions such as Microsoft Copilot, enabling them to optimise their operations and decision-making. Embracing AI is not just about technology – it’s about transforming the way we serve our people. In the hands of our public sector, AI can streamline services, enhance transparency and deliver faster, data-driven decisions that truly improve lives. By partnering with 4Sight, we gain the tools to lead South Africa into a smarter, more responsive future.

6. Sustainable data strategy

A key objective for 4Sight is to help government departments build a sustainable data strategy. Our solutions – ranging from structured to unstructured data management – enable government entities to gather, analyse and use data to make more informed decisions. This is one of our biggest opportunities for impact, as better data management leads to better governance, more efficient service delivery and greater insights that can inform public policy.

7. Operational technologies: Simulation, automation and optimisation

Another emerging area for 4Sight is the operational technologies (OT) space. We’ve begun collaborating with industry leaders like Exxaro and Eskom on projects such as traffic simulations and automation in the industrial sector. These solutions are helping organisations optimise their operations through predictive models and real-time data insights. As industries such as energy and water management increasingly adopt automation, simulation and optimisation, we see tremendous potential for growth in this area.

Looking ahead: Building a better South Africa

As a technology company, we recognise the responsibility that comes with delivering solutions that have the power to transform South Africa’s public sector. At 4Sight, we are not only focused on achieving business success, we are deeply committed to helping build a better South Africa for all. Our solutions aim to improve efficiency, transparency and governance across the public sector, ensuring that South African citizens benefit from enhanced services and a more productive economy.

With a strengthened presence in the public sector, a growing reputation for delivering impactful solutions and a continued focus on innovation, 4Sight is poised to be at the forefront of South Africa’s digital AI transformation. The journey is just beginning, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.

As we continue to expand our reach and invest in the future, our commitment to driving digital AI transformation in government remains resolute. We look forward to helping South Africa’s public sector achieve its strategic objectives, utilising cutting-edge technology to create a brighter future for all and a smarter, more efficient South Africa.