The U6 GHz decision: A foundation for SA's digital trajectory

South Africa's digital trajectory gets a boost with U6 GHz spectrum allocation.

On 24 July 2026, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) published the National Radio Frequency Plan 2026 (NRFP 2026), formally allocating the full U6 GHz band, 6 425MHz-7 125MHz, for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) use.

This decision, which incorporates 700MHz of contiguous mid-band spectrum into the mobile communications framework, represents one of the most consequential regulatory milestones in the country's digital evolution. The attention now is on the implementation phase, including the draft Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plans (RFSAPs) currently open for public comment until early September.

A transparent and evidence-based process

The NRFP 2026 emerged from an extensive public consultation process. ICASA engaged stakeholders through multiple rounds of written submissions and public hearings in January 2026, drawing contributions from mobile operators, industry bodies, spectrum users and other interested parties. The final designation of the entire U6 GHz band for IMT, alongside the integration of the 700MHz band into the mobile framework, was not reached lightly. It reflects a careful weighing of technical evidence, international consensus and the public interest. Communications Minister Solly Malatsi approved the plan on 2 July 2026, and the published framework now provides a clear strategic direction for the industry.

Why IMT

ICASA's determination rests on three mutually reinforcing arguments. First, network usage realities in South Africa overwhelmingly favour mobile access. According to Statistics South Africa's General Household Survey 2025, 78.9% of households access the internet via mobile devices, compared with only 20.6% through fixed connections. In this context, IMT-based services offer the most direct and inclusive path to universal connectivity, circumventing the infrastructure constraints that hamper fixed networks.

Second, the U6 GHz band represents one of the last large, contiguous mid-band blocks available globally. Mid-band spectrum serves balanced coverage and capacity for mobile networks, carrying the majority of both indoor and outdoor traffic. International forecasts indicate that countries will require substantially more mid-band capacity to meet the demands of 5G, 5G-Advanced and eventually IMT-2030 (6G) standards. Reserving this band for IMT helps avert a long-term capacity shortfall.

Third, South Africa's mobile market is competitive and diverse, with multiple operators each holding limited mid-band allocations.

Benefits for mobile operators

For network operators, this allocation provides a degree of certainty that has been conspicuously absent in recent years. The contiguous nature of the U6 GHz band allows for efficient channel planning and network design, reducing the fragmentation that often complicates spectrum utilisation. Operators can now move from feasibility studies to licensing and rollout with a clear roadmap. The draft RFSAPs, open for comment until 4 September 2026, will further clarify the assignment mechanisms. This certainty encourages targeted investment in both coverage and capacity, enabling operators to manage growing data traffic more cost-effectively and to compete on service quality.

The consumer dividend

For ordinary consumers, the benefits are tangible. The U6 GHz band is widely regarded as a foundational mid-band frequency for the 5G evolution to IMT 2030. Its 700MHz bandwidth supports single-user downlink speeds of 10Gbps and multi-carrier aggregation well beyond that threshold. For the end-user, this translates into faster downloads, seamless streaming of 8K ultra-high-definition video, and lag-free cloud gaming and XR experiences.

More importantly, the allocation supports the emerging era of mobile AI and real-time multimodal interactions. As AI agents become more integrated into daily life, the network must support cloud-based assistants, real-time voice and intelligent responses without perceptible delay. The U6 GHz band provides the capacity to make this possible. In crowded high-density environments – concerts, transport hubs, shopping malls – consumers will experience stable, efficient connectivity rather than the network degradation that currently plagues such scenarios.

The allocation also protects long-term consumer investments: as a mainstream spectrum for the IMT industry, it is projected that countries representing 80% of the global population will adopt it. With a more robust and diverse consumer device industry chain, South African consumers will be able to enjoy the cost advantages brought by a globally mature ecosystem.

Fuelling the digital economy

Beyond individual consumers and operators, this policy carries significant weight for the digital economy. Reliable, high-capacity connectivity is the foundational infrastructure on which digital services are built. Businesses will benefit from the low-latency, ultra-reliable connections required for Industry 4.0 applications, from smart manufacturing to precision agriculture. The allocation positions South Africa to attract investment in data-intensive sectors and to foster innovation among start-ups and entrepreneurs who can now build services without being constrained by network limitations.

Regionally, South Africa's alignment with international trends towards IMT use of the U6 GHz strengthens momentum for greater spectrum harmonisation across Africa. By taking this step, South Africa signals its intent to remain a leader in continental digital development.

A strategic foundation

The NRFP 2026 establishes a foundation for South Africa's next wireless decade. The policy is settled; the work now lies in the technical and regulatory details of assignment and deployment. The draft RFSAPs and feasibility studies currently under consideration will determine the precise mechanisms for managing existing users – such as microwave links and satellite uplinks – as the band transitions to mobile use. The September comment period is an important milestone in this implementation phase, allowing stakeholders to shape the assignment framework.

The strategic direction, however, is now clear. South Africa can plan and invest with confidence, building a more resilient, inclusive and competitive digital future.