The uncomfortable truth about cyber security reports

Mauritz du Toit, Managing Director, Infotech Integrated Solutions (IIS).

Scan-and-report approaches to cyber security can leave significant vulnerabilities in place, unless the report findings are turned into verified action.

This is according to Mauritz du Toit, Managing Director at Infotech Integrated Solutions (IIS), who says South African organisations, service providers and resellers must be able to turn security findings into verified action, measurable assurance and long-term customer value.

“Modern organisations are not short of security information. If anything, they have too much of it. Vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, compliance reviews and monitoring tools can all produce long lists of findings. But rich data does not automatically create stronger security. The issue is no longer finding the risks. The real challenge is proving that they have been fixed,” he says.

Du Toit explains: “Across boardrooms, IT departments and audit committees, the same cyber security ritual plays out again and again. A scan is run. A report is produced. A list of weaknesses is circulated. Everyone agrees that action is needed. Then the difficult part begins. Which risks matter most? Who owns the fix? Has the work actually been completed? Can the organisation prove that the exposure has been closed? For many businesses, this is where cyber security momentum slows down.”

When findings become fuel for action

Instead of leaving organisations with another static vulnerability report, ScanTrack from IIS brings structure, accountability and validation to the full remediation journey.

ScanTrack gives organisations a centralised way to move each finding through ownership, prioritisation, remediation, evidence collection and independent verification. The result is a clearer, more practical view of cyber risk: what is open, what is overdue, what has been actioned and what has truly been closed.

Cyber security is a journey, not a snapshot

Du Toit notes: “Too often, security testing is treated as a point-in-time exercise. A test is performed, a document is filed and the organisation waits for the next review cycle. In a fast-moving threat environment, that approach leaves too much room for exposure.”

ScanTrack reframes cyber security as a continuous operating model. It connects discovery, scanning, prioritisation, remediation, validation and reporting into a practical life cycle. Each risk is followed through to a meaningful outcome, and progress becomes visible to both technical teams and decision-makers.

Making security practical

Du Toit says that for many South African organisations, especially those with limited internal security capacity, the challenge is not only knowing that weaknesses exist. It is knowing how to respond in the right order, with the right evidence and the right level of assurance.

“ScanTrack provides a practical answer. It helps organisations translate technical findings into visible action plans, measurable progress and defensible assurance. In a market where cyber resilience is becoming a business expectation, that ability can make the difference between a report that gathers dust and a programme that reduces real exposure,” he says.

Not every vulnerability deserves the same response. A critical weakness on an externally exposed business system demands urgent attention, while a lower-risk issue on a less sensitive asset may be handled through a planned maintenance cycle. ScanTrack helps organisations separate noise from priority by applying risk-based context to technical findings.

Strengthening accountability

ScanTrack also brings accountability into focus. When different teams, vendors or departments are responsible for remediation, findings can easily fall between the cracks. ScanTrack keeps the status, ownership, evidence and verification trail visible from start to finish, giving governance teams and executives a clearer view of where action is moving – and where it is not.

For governance, risk and compliance teams, this creates a valuable body of proof, Du Toit says. Records of findings, corrective action, supporting evidence, retesting and closure status can support audits, customer assurance reviews and board-level reporting. Cyber security becomes less about isolated activity and more about measurable improvement.

A new service opportunity for IT providers

For IT service providers, managed service providers, managed security service providers, cyber security consultancies, compliance specialists and virtual CISO practices, ScanTrack creates a powerful extension to existing customer services. Many of these companies already deliver assessments, audits, penetration tests or managed security offerings. The opportunity is to stay involved after the findings have been delivered.

Du Toit says: “With ScanTrack, partners can turn a once-off engagement into an ongoing cyber improvement programme. They can help customers understand which risks matter most, assign responsibility, monitor remediation, collect evidence, verify closure and report progress in a way that is meaningful to both technical and executive stakeholders. With ScanTrack, you don’t just show customers where they are vulnerable. You can help them manage the fix, prove the outcome and build lasting trust.”

The IIS reseller opportunity

Infotech Integrated Solutions, a ScanTrack Platinum Partner, is actively seeking resellers and service-provider partners to take ScanTrack to customers across South Africa and the broader African market. For partners, this is an opportunity to add a structured cyber security assurance platform to their portfolio without having to build one from the ground up.

The reseller model allows participating IT companies to strengthen their customer proposition while drawing on IIS for product knowledge, onboarding support, solution positioning and technical guidance. It helps partners launch a more outcome-driven cyber security service built around remediation, verification and reporting.

The value is both commercial and strategic: recurring revenue opportunities, stronger customer retention, differentiated services, executive-level reporting and a more trusted role in the customer’s cyber resilience journey.

Win-win resilience

Du Toit says: “The cyber security market is changing. Customers no longer want long lists of unresolved issues. They want direction, accountability, progress and proof. ScanTrack helps deliver exactly that by turning vulnerability management into a structured assurance process.

“For customers, that means better visibility, clearer ownership, faster remediation and stronger evidence of cyber improvement. For resellers, it means a differentiated service offering, deeper relationships and a more sustainable way to support clients in a market where cyber security assurance is becoming essential. Because in modern cyber security, success is not measured by how many risks you discover. It is measured by how confidently you can close them,” he concludes.