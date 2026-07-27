Thermal transfer ribbon: An overview of pitfalls and troubleshooting for resellers and instigators

Choose the best suited thermal transfer ribbon for the job. (Image: Kemtek)

As referred to in the first press release in this series, thermal transfer ribbon (TTR) is both a deceptively simple technology and a highly sophisticated one at the same time (read the press release here).

While, as a consumable, it does not the boast the obvious complexity of its hardware (the “moving parts”), TTR is in many ways as well thought-out and designed as the devices that consume it – a symbiotic relationship in practice.

With that said, human error can and does occur. The following is a brief general overview of such errors, including questions that resellers can ask themselves before selecting the right TTR for the specific job, task and vertical for their customers’ needs. More thorough and graphically illustrated details can be found in the excellent ThermoPro White Paper linked below.

Question time: Decisions, decisions, decisions

A common slip-up when choosing the right ribbon can occur upfront when that choice is driven by habit, availability or price, even by experienced professionals – in essence a “non-rookie mistake”.

These mistakes can be averted by asking yourself several questions, beginning with identifying which printing materials should be used: paper/coated paper or one of the many synthetics?

Next comes the required effective lifespan of the label’s readability – short, medium or long-term. This lifespan is largely based on the conditions the label will be exposed to: dry/indoor, the amount of moisture, low and/or high temperatures expected, as well as handling and abrasion damage.

Equally important is the ultimate purpose of the label. Is it for basic identification, bar coding, regulatory/safety information or a combination of these? Based on the answers to these questions, the correct printer can be selected for the task and environment – desktop, industrial and/or high volume.

Choose the best suited thermal transfer ribbon for the job. (Image: Kemtek)

Troubleshooting in advance, plus pitfalls to avoid

The foregoing list of questions may seem lengthy, but with practice will quickly become second nature and of practical benefit to your wider industry knowledge.

These answers will also help you to match the correct TTR to your industry of choice, as covered in Kemtek's initial press release, while avoiding common spec mismatches and pre-empting pitfalls caused by:

Choosing by price alone.

Overlooking the label material.

Misjudging the environment.

Decision-making from the office instead of on the line.

Not running real-world tests (covered in Kemtek's white paper).

Treating mission-critical labels like everyday shipping labels.

With all this practical knowhow under your belt, you’ll be a far better prepared professional – as envisaged by the Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek initiative.

The Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek initiative for resellers

Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek has been purposely designed by Kemtek’s technical and sales specialists to accelerate opportunities for resellers and integrators who specialise in thermal transfer ribbon supplies for warehousing and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and food and beverage.

It is available across South Africa and other selected African regions for reselling professionals, giving them all the tools they need to grow their existing business and rapidly branch out into new customer bases.

Kemtek: Sole supplier of ThermoPro TTR

Kemtek is the exclusive supplier of ThermoPro thermal transfer ribbon products in its regions, providing a wide range of TTR to market with a very extensive stockholding at highly competitive prices. With a partnership that’s stronger than ever, Kemtek can now boast an expanded product offering covering more substrates, print environments and industry applications than ever before.

In addition, customers can order consignments from small to large, in standard, off-the-shelf sizes or cut to customer order.

Choose the best suited thermal transfer ribbon for the job. (Image: Kemtek)

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on the company for more than consumables and its related hardware and software – Kemtek is here to partner with you for long-term business success.

Read more in the ThermoPro White Paper

For more details on TTR, read this fascinating and informative white paper, which includes the basics: ribbon selection, decision-making, industry guidance, mistake avoidance and more besides, here.

Reach out to Kemtek for even more

Get in touch with Kemtek as soon as possible for more ThermoPro-related information, as well as reselling opportunities within South Africa and other African markets. You can also book a product demo at the Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

For all of the above, call Anthony Shumba on (+27) 011 624 8000, or e-mail him at anthonys@kemtek.co.za.