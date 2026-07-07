Thermal transfer ribbon: Now indispensable throughout the global supply chain

Thermal transfer ribbons. (Image: Kemtek)

In the wide world of label printing, thermal transfer ribbon (TTR) would seem at first glance to be a very simple technology, especially when compared to the hardware that prints it and the software supporting it.

The outward simplicity of the ribbon itself, however, belies the thinking behind it, and how it has been meticulously researched and developed to suit countless applications and varying conditions throughout the supply chain, literally from beginning to end.

Thermal transfer ribbon types

There are three distinct types of TTR available to meet these industry demands – wax, wax/resin and resin. The properties of each are as follows:

Wax: Best for coated or uncoated paper labels, this is ideal for everyday shipping, picking and general indoor use. Wax provides good print quality but offers limited protection against smudging, moisture, heat and heavy handling.

Wax/resin: A step up in durability, it works well on semi-gloss paper and some synthetics. It is popular in food production, retail, warehousing and environments where there is moderate friction and moisture exposure.

Resin: The most durable option for synesthetic material such as polyester, polypropylene and polyimide. It’s the standard for industries where labels face solvents, extreme temperatures, abrasion, sterilisation or long-term outdoor exposure.

(Variants include wash care resin, near edge resin and hot stamping foil.)

Industry applications: Examples in practice

In manufacturing and warehousing, all three of the above ribbons are employed: wax (for shipping and cartons), wax/resin (racks and totes) and both wax/resin and resin (in oily and abrasive areas). In logistics and food and beverage, again all three types of resin are used. Retail typically needs just wax and wax/resin, while the highly specialised field of healthcare calls for resin (specimen tubes, blood vials, cryogenic storage) and wax/resin (wristbands and bedside lamps).

The above examples are, of course, just the tip of the iceberg, but they do highlight the variety of applications that these three types of resin must accommodate across and within differing industries. It’s vital that procurement, operations and warehouse managers familiarise themselves with which best suits their needs and, just as importantly, so must the resellers that service them. This is where the Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek initiative comes in!

(Image: Kemtek)

The Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek initiative for resellers

Rev Up Ribbons @ ThermoPro & Kemtek has been purposely designed by Kemtek’s technical and sales specialists to accelerate opportunities for resellers and integrators who specialise in thermal transfer ribbon supplies for warehousing and logistics, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and food and beverage.

It is available across South Africa and other selected African regions for reselling professionals, giving them all the tools they need to grow their existing business and rapidly branch out into new customer bases.

Kemtek: Sole supplier of ThermoPro TTR

Kemtek is the exclusive supplier of ThermoPro thermal transfer ribbon products in our regions, providing a wide range of TTR to market with a very extensive stockholding at highly competitive prices. With a partnership that’s stronger than ever, we can now boast an expanded product offering covering more substrates, print environments and industry applications than ever before!

In addition, customers can order consignments from small to large, in standard, off-the-shelf sizes or cut to customer order.

Kemtek nationwide backup

Backed by Kemtek’s expert technical support and nationwide reach, you can count on the company for more than consumables and its related hardware and software – Kemtek is here to partner with you for long-term business success.

The ThermoPro white paper

For extra details on TTR, read this fascinating and informative white paper, which includes the basics, ribbon selection, decision-making, industry guidance, mistake avoidance and more besides, here.

Reach out to Kemtek for even more!

Get in touch with Kemtek as soon as possible for more ThermoPro-related information, as well as reselling opportunities within South Africa and other African markets. You can also book a product demo at the Kemtek Experience Centre. And if you’re not a Kemtek reseller yet, why wait?

For all of the above, call Anthony Shumba on (+27) 011 624 8000, or e-mail him at anthonys@kemtek.co.za.