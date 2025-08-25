Thoma Bravo Acquires Verint to Join Forces with Calabrio to Create an AI-Driven Customer Experience Powerhouse

Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Verint Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) (“Verint”) in an all-cash transaction reflecting an enterprise value of $2 billion for the company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close before the end of Verint’s current fiscal year, in early 2026. More details on the transaction can be found via Verint’s Investor Relations page and in its regulatory filings.

Following the close of the transaction, Calabrio and Verint will be combined into one company and will be a leading provider of Customer Experience (CX) Automation Solutions to the $50B+ market in which they serve. Together, they will offer an expansive portfolio to advance the critical priorities of CX organizations across the size and complexity spectrum. The combination will create more opportunities for companies to quickly achieve business outcomes in their interactions with customers. Calabrio is fully committed to maintaining and investing in the products that support its installed base and customers’ workflows.

“Together Calabrio and Verint will bring a powerful set of products to accelerate a shared vision: delivering an AI-powered, open CX-platform to customers who are focused on driving strong business outcomes in their operations. As a combined company we are well positioned to lead the industry forward,” said Dave Rhodes, Calabrio CEO.

Mike Hoffmann, a Partner at Thoma Bravo added: “We have been active in the CX space for many years and are excited to bring these two companies together to lead more innovation and growth in the category. Calabrio and Verint both have powerful product portfolios and go-to-market strategies that cover the needs of a wide spectrum of the market. Together, the combined company will have the industry’s broadest CX platform, enabling brands of all sizes to drive transformative, AI-driven outcomes.”