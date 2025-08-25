Thoma Bravo Acquires Verint to Join Forces with Calabrio to Create an AI-Driven Customer Experience Powerhouse

Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Verint Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) (“Verint”) in an all-cash transaction reflecting an enterprise value of $2 billion for the company. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close before the end of Verint’s current fiscal year, in early 2026. More details on the transaction can be found via Verint’s Investor Relations page and in its regulatory filings.
Following the close of the transaction, Calabrio and Verint will be combined into one company and will be a leading provider of Customer Experience (CX) Automation Solutions to the $50B+ market in which they serve. Together, they will offer an expansive portfolio to advance the critical priorities of CX organizations across the size and complexity spectrum. The combination will create more opportunities for companies to quickly achieve business outcomes in their interactions with customers. Calabrio is fully committed to maintaining and investing in the products that support its installed base and customers’ workflows.
“Together Calabrio and Verint will bring a powerful set of products to accelerate a shared vision: delivering an AI-powered, open CX-platform to customers who are focused on driving strong business outcomes in their operations. As a combined company we are well positioned to lead the industry forward,” said Dave Rhodes, Calabrio CEO.
Mike Hoffmann, a Partner at Thoma Bravo added: “We have been active in the CX space for many years and are excited to bring these two companies together to lead more innovation and growth in the category. Calabrio and Verint both have powerful product portfolios and go-to-market strategies that cover the needs of a wide spectrum of the market. Together, the combined company will have the industry’s broadest CX platform, enabling brands of all sizes to drive transformative, AI-driven outcomes.”
About Thoma Bravo
Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with approximately $184 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo’s deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 535 companies representing approximately $275 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo’s website at thomabravo.com.
About Calabrio
Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, delivering business outcomes by optimizing every customer interaction. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business. Calabrio, Calabrio ONE, and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. Calabrio operates in Canada under Calabrio Canada, Ltd., based in British Columbia.
