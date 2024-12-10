Three ways in which ICT is transforming education

Mpilonhle Gumede, Pre-Sales, ETS Group. (Image: Supplied)

In the digital age, ICT is reshaping education in profound ways, enhancing learning experiences and expanding access to quality education for students across South Africa. Mpilonhle Gumede, part of the Pre-Sales Team at ETS Group, shares insights into how ICT is driving this transformation, highlighting both its opportunities and challenges.

He goes on to highlight the three main ways in which education is being impacted by technology.

1. Revolutionising educational access

“The integration of learning management systems (LMS) has been a game-changer for education in South Africa,” says Gumede. These platforms enable institutions to provide high-quality education, bridging geographical divides.

“Students in rural areas now have the same opportunities as their urban counterparts,” Gumede explains. “Through online courses and virtual classrooms, learners can access resources and engage with educators regardless of location.”

Gumede points out that these platforms also support personalised learning. “Students can progress at their own pace, engage with multimedia content and participate in interactive forums. This not only fosters inclusion, but ensures that education is tailored to individual needs.”

2. Fostering collaboration and teamwork

The collaborative potential of ICT in education cannot be overstated. Tools like video conferencing, shared documents and online forums have transformed how students and educators work together.

“Collaboration tools allow students to work on projects in real-time, even if they are miles apart,” Gumede notes. “This enhances the learning experience and prepares students for today’s team-oriented work environments.”

Moreover, he emphasises the value of digital portfolios and shared documents in tracking progress. “These tools make it easier for educators to assess contributions at both individual and group levels, ensuring fair and effective evaluations.”

3. Empowering educators

ICT doesn’t just benefit students; it also provides significant support for educators. Gumede explains: “Teachers now have access to a wide range of digital tools to design engaging lessons, monitor student performance and deliver personalised feedback.”

Professional development is another critical advantage. “Through online courses and webinars, educators can continually upgrade their skills and stay updated on the latest trends,” he says. “This ensures they are well-equipped to navigate the evolving educational landscape.”

Navigating challenges

Despite its transformative benefits, the integration of ICT into education comes with its share of challenges.

“The digital divide remains a significant hurdle,” Gumede acknowledges. “Not every student has access to the necessary devices or reliable internet connectivity.”

Cyber security is another concern. “With the increasing reliance on digital platforms, protecting student and institutional data has become paramount,” he says.

He also highlights the importance of proper training for educators. “Technology is only as effective as the people using it. Providing adequate training ensures that educators can fully leverage these tools for maximum impact.”

Looking ahead

ICT’s role in education is poised to grow, and its potential to create equitable, engaging and efficient learning environments is undeniable.

“Adopting and adapting to technological innovations is no longer optional; it’s essential,” Gumede says. “Educational institutions must embrace these tools to prepare students for a future driven by technology.”

As the journey towards a digitally transformed education system continues, he believes it’s essential to highlight the importance of collaboration, investment and innovation in shaping the educational landscape for generations to come.