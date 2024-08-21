Tickled Pink: Mary Kay Inc. Again Named #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World

We’re tickled pink: iconic beauty brand and global entrepreneurship company Mary Kay Inc. has again been named #1 Direct Selling brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World* by Euromonitor International. (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

We’re tickled pink: iconic beauty brand and global entrepreneurship company Mary Kay Inc. has again been named #1 Direct Selling brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World* by Euromonitor International.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240819559903/en/

Euromonitor International is the foremost provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights with over 50 years of conducting market research across more than 100 countries. Their recognition of Mary Kay not only attests to the brand's unparalleled quality but also to its vast and continually growing presence on the global stage.

In addition to the global honor, Mary Kay has been named the #1 brand of Facial Make-Up and Lip Products in Latin America*, #1 Color Cosmetic Brand in Mexico*, #1 Direct Selling Brand of Beauty and Personal Care Products in Mexico*, and the #1 Skin Care brand in Kazakhstan*.

“Our founder and my grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, taught us to never rest on our laurels,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Mary Kay. “I know she would be as proud as we are that Mary Kay has again received this prestigious honor. This distinction speaks volumes about our commitment to investing in quality and innovation and our incredible community of independent beauty consultants who are the driving force behind our success.”

Mary Kay’s portfolio of products is loved the world-over because it includes skin care regimens that cater to a wide range of needs for men and women, inclusive of all ages. The company’s color products also cover a diverse range of skin tones. Several fan-favorite products contribute to Mary Kay’s #1 status, including TimeWise® Miracle Set®, Mary Kay® Skin Care, Mary Kay® Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover, Mary Kay Chromafusion® Eye Shadow, Mary Kay® Ultimate Mascara™, Mary Kay® Gel Semi-Matte Lipstick, Mary Kay Unlimited® Lip Gloss, and Mary Kay® Waterproof Eyeliner. Mary Kay products can be found through independent beauty consultants, who offer personalized service online, over social media, and in-person.

Mary Kay has a long-standing commitment to advancing skin health, research and development, and nutrition. The brand holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies, and packaging designs in its global portfolio.

* “Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2024Edition, value sales at RSP, 2023data”