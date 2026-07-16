TikTok tests AI-generated spam detection in SA

Tik Tok is expanding AI education, while strengthening safeguards against AI-generated spam and misleading content. (Image created using ChatGPT)

TikTok is expanding its artificial intelligence ( AI ) literacy and transparency initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa.

This, as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny over the impact of AI-generated content and the growing need to help users distinguish authentic material from synthetic media.

Announced at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, the latest measures include a new in-app AI literacy hub for users in SA, Nigeria and Kenya, enhanced systems to detect AI-generated spam, and expanded partnerships with organisations delivering AI education across Africa.

Generative AI has dramatically lowered the barriers to creating digital content, but it has also enabled the large-scale production of spam and synthetic material that can overwhelm authentic creators and erode trust on online platforms.

To address this, TikTok says it is testing enhanced detection systems designed to identify accounts dedicated to publishing AI-generated spam. The company says the initiative builds on its existing automated moderation systems.

The announcement comes as governments, regulators and technology companies seek to balance the benefits of generative AI with concerns around misinformation, deepfakes, online scams and the proliferation of low-quality AI-generated content.

"We believe people should have context, confidence and control over their experiences with AI on TikTok. We continue to invest in technologies, partnerships and educational resources that help people spot AI-generated content, understand how it's created, and use these tools creatively and responsibly," says Tom Varghese, AI lead for TikTok's Global Public Policy team.

According to TikTok, more than 86 million fake accounts were removed globally during the first quarter of 2026 as the company continued strengthening its spam detection capabilities.

The platform says the objective is to preserve an environment where original creators and authentic content remain prominent despite the rapid rise of AI-generated material.

The latest developments come as the platform has previously come under fire over the spread of misinformation during elections and major global events, as well as concerns about content recommendation algorithms, user privacy and child safety.

The emergence of generative AI has added another layer of complexity, with platforms increasingly having to distinguish authentic content from AI-generated material while preventing abuse by malicious actors.

Greater transparency

TikTok also revealed that more than three billion videos have now been labelled as AI-generated using a combination of content credentials, creator disclosure tools and invisible watermarking technology.

The platform says these technologies help users identify content that has been created or significantly altered using AI, improving transparency around synthetic media.

Alongside new technical safeguards, TikTok says it is increasing investment in AI education.

The platform has collaborated with the National Association for Media Literacy Education and AI specialist Henry Ajder to develop educational resources that explain how AI-generated content is created and how users can engage with AI tools responsibly.

The hub is designed to help users recognise AI-generated content, understand how AI tools are used on the platform and make informed decisions about the content they consume and create.

TikTok says it has committed more than $4 million to its AI Literacy Fund since launching the programme in November 2025.

Across Africa, the initiative supports various organisations, including Moxi Africa in SA, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, Africa Check and Paradigm Initiative in Nigeria, and Eveminet and Mtoto News in Kenya.

The company says it plans to continue expanding the programme as AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday digital experiences.