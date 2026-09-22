Today’s electrical labelling landscape: Evolution or revolution?

As with all technologies, labelling science, practices and methodologies continue to change for countless reasons. It’s worth taking stock of such changes to see where we are now and where we are headed. This is especially important in the field of electrical cable and panel labelling where the risks for professional installers and the end-user can’t be understated.

Common challenges, past… and present?

Many labelling challenges that urgently needed addressing have been identified in the field over the previous 10 years or so.

Paramount is consistency, especially in multi-contractor projects. Sloppy handwriting, inconsistent naming conventions and degrading labels create confusion long after the original team has left the site. These are compounded by environmental exposure, not to mention steps being rushed or skipped, leading to greater expense in the future.

Today, these can, and have been, remedied by enhanced equipment and superior labels, along with better training and attention to detail.

The last decade of electrical labelling evolution

Where handwritten tags and basic desktop printers were once the norm, even seen as afterthoughts, labelling has developed into an operational safeguard.

Today’s digital purpose-built systems produce labels engineered to survive heat, chemicals, UV exposure and abrasion. These specific environments are now suitably accounted for by purpose-built systems producing labels for each.

Technicians can now generate accurate labels at the point of installation – labelling has stopped being a stationery task to become a digital workplace function.

Labelling is now an operational requirement.

Increasingly important: Accurate cable marking and panel identification

The infrastructure that labels must identify has changed: facilities now run larger control systems, automated equipment, renewable energy installations and interconnected data networks. These increase the number of assets technicians needs to navigate correctly and quickly.

Accurate labelling makes this complexity manageable, allowing technicians to isolate circuits, trace faults and work on live systems with confidence instead of guesswork. Organisations now push harder on uptime and workplace safety, so precise identification has stopped being good practice and become an operational requirement.

Today’s labelling: Supporting regulatory compliance and industry standards

Modern standards emphasise clear identification as it underpins safety, maintainability and traceability. Proper labelling is how an organisation demonstrates, not just claims, that work had been completed systematically and can be operated and maintained safely going forward.

Requirements vary by industry and country, but the principle holds true everywhere: durable, legible, permanent identification supports compliance with electrical installation standards, workplace safety requirements and internal quality systems.

Looking ahead: The future of labelling technology evolution

Labels are becoming less about identification and more about access. Rather than serving purely as physical tags, they are becoming gateways, linking technicians directly to digital manuals, maintenance records, asset management systems and inspection histories.

Organisations that treat labelling as a strategic layer of their infrastructure, rather than a final step in installation, will be the ones best equipped to manage the complexity ahead.

So: Evolution or revolution?

Looking at the progress made, the evolutionary steps are clear, while, considering a 10-year timeframe, the term revolutionary would also be apt. Today’s label technicians would be horrified by historical equipment and practices, while yesteryear’s workers would be astonished by what is currently on offer right now!

Brother electrical labelling products

It’s safe to say that Brother, Kemtek’s principal labelling partner, has long been in the vanguard of labelling technology solutions, developing and manufacturing a variety of hardware and consumables leading the current revolution in the field.

Labelling is now an operational requirement.

These products include a wide range of industry-leading printers specifically designed for electrical work and supported by Brother’s matchless, tested-to-extremes hard-wearing TZe label tapes that are designed to survive years, not weeks.

Use only Brother genuine tapes, tested and best

Kemtek has long been a key distribution partner for Brother TZe label tapes throughout our operational footprint, providing back-up and advice to resellers.

For more information, call Quinten Dorman on (+27) 71 609 5416, or e-mail him at quintend@kemtek.co.za.