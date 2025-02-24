Top ICT tenders: Budget delay to hit public procurement

The delayed budget speech means public sector supply chain management officers have less time to plan purchasing strategies.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal ground to a trickle last week as national and provincial government focused on what should have been finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s delivery of his 2025 budget speech in Parliament.

The political deadlock, reportedly over an increase in value-added tax to 17%, resulted in a delay of the budget announcement. It will quite probably also result in consternation among public sector supply chain management officers, who will have less time to plan purchasing strategies for the start of the new financial year on 1 April.

As a result, last week’s calls for tenders were largely dominated by local government and supplemented by numerous short-deadline quotation requests that could conceivably be concluded within the current financial year.

This week’s tender of interest comes from Eskom, which has had a dismal few days that resulted in the return of stage six load-shedding. The advertisement calls for the provision of domestic load data collection services at its research, testing and development department in Rosherville.

The utility notes that load research plays a critical role in the network planning and design of distribution networks in a cost-effective manner. This is achieved through the collection of profile data from a sampled number of customers over a certain period, which are then analysed and processed for the purpose of reporting to enhance decision-making.

Additionally, the data is used to build models that are embedded in software applications and tools to provide results that assist designers and planners to size the distribution network.

“The domestic load data collection project has primarily gathered load data profiles and customer information of socio-demographics through surveys, so the process is both qualitative and quantitative,” Eskom says.

While data gathering and analysis has been done internally for the past decade, the utility says there is another portion that requires a significant amount of time and a level of expertise and knowledge.

“This is the part of statistical analysis and development of tools or applications for load modelling and predictions. Historically, there was a distribution technology for pre-electrification tool, which became obsolete over time and was not upgraded to be a web-based tool, even when initiatives were made to do so, that did not yield positive outcomes.

“Thus, there is a need to review legacy tools relevant for load research with the aim of developing new tools and applications in order to enhance the design and planning of distribution networks. The new software applications and tools should have the capability to model the installation of photo-voltaic (PV) rooftop systems and energy storage system on the distribution networks (PV installation behind the meter),” it explains.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is inviting bids for the supply, delivery, installation, programming, testing and commissioning of two large outdoor video display screens at the Cape Town stadium. The screen size should be between 23.04m and 23.2m width and 10.8m height.The video image calculates to 19.2m width and 10.8m height for a 16:9 ratio video cast.

Centlec, a municipal entity that distributes electricity within Mangaung Metro Municipality, invites service providers to submit proposals for the provisioning and implementation of disaster recovery (DR) technology for its ICT infrastructure. The successful bidder will be responsible for deploying, configuring, supplying and maintaining a DR infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with its live network applications, ensuring the availability and recovery of systems' data in the event of a disaster.

The Electoral Commission is inviting interested parties to participate in its auction for Fortinet FortiGate licences, subscription, support and maintenance renewal. The auction includes Forticare premium support from Fortinet on a 24x7 basis with a response time of about one hour for critical issues and next business day for non-critical issues, including provision of hot fixes, unlimited support from Fortinet engineers, onsite hardware replacement, online support access and self-service knowledge base access.

Petroleum Agency SA (PASA) wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a cloud-based security information and event management (SIEM) solution. The solution must enhance the agency’s security posture, enable effective monitoring of ICT assets, and support compliance with industry standards and regulations. Additionally, the proposed SIEM solution must be capable of integrating with PASA’s existing ICT infrastructure, ensuring seamless monitoring of security events, and providing real-time alerting and reporting functionalities.

Breede Valley Municipality in the Western Cape requires provision and maintenance of internet and related services.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality seeks an experienced service provider(s) for the supply and delivery of computers and related hardware equipment.

The Airports Company of South Africa requires a qualified and skilled service provider to supply, deliver and install new IT end-user devices and software at all of its 10 sites. The required devices include laptops, desktops, Windows tablets, desktop screens, rugged tablets and iOS tablets.

Richtersveld Municipality in the Northern Cape is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, training and maintenance of a web-based electronic records, documents and workflow system, including a committee management module. The standardised electronic records documents and workflow system should comply with the provincial and national archive prescriptions, including correspondence management, record management and file plan management.

Transnet closes the issue with a request for information on the licensing and core functionalities of cloud-based human capital management applications. The solution should be POPIA compliant and offered by the original equipment manufacturers, or competent SAP-certified third-party vendors to license and operate the specified human capital modules.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery, installation, programming, testing and commissioning of two large outdoor video display screens at the Cape Town stadium.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: 174S/2024/25

Information: Finance Tenders, E-mail: finance.tenders@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 25 March 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, video, monitors

Centlec

The municipal entity, which distributes electricity within Mangaung Metro Municipality, invites service providers to submit proposals for the provisioning and implementation of DR technology for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 7 March

Tender no: RFP62/2025

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: 051 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.Makhele@centlec.co.za

Closing date: 26 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, security, disaster recovery

Eskom

The utility is calling for the provision of domestic load data collection services at its research, testing and development department in Rosherville for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2893CX-R

Information: Jeanette Makume, Tel: 011 800 5642, E-mail: makumej@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 19 March 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, data scientists, data analysis, data collection

Electoral Commission

The IEC invites interested parties to participate in its auction for Fortinet FortiGate licences, subscription, support and maintenance renewal.

Tender no: 0010537294

Information: Maphanga Libisi, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za

Closing date: 17 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, security, services, support and maintenance

Petroleum Agency SA

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider to provide a cloud-based SIEM solution.

Tender no: PASA-T-2025-10

Information: Ziyanda Zotwana, Tel: 021 938 3513, E-mail: tender@petroleumagencysa.com

Closing date: 25 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, cloud computing, security information and event management, SIEM

Breede Valley Municipality

The Western Cape municipality requires provision and maintenance of internet and related services for a period ending 30 June 2028.

Tender no: BV 1125/ 2025

Information: Liezl Plaatjies, Tel: 023 348 2967, E-mail: lplaatjies@bvm.gov.za

Closing date: 28 March 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

An experienced service provider(s) is sought for the supply and delivery of computers and related hardware equipment for the metro.

Compulsory briefing: 11 March

Tender no: MMM/BID 769: (A) 2024/2025

Information: Motshidisi Mphatlhane, Tel: 051 406 6300, E-mail: Motshidisi.Mphatlhan@mangaung.co.za

Closing date: 28 February 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, computers

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA invites bids for the supply and delivery of end-user devices and software until 30 November 2026.

Tender no: COR7777/2025/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: 011 723 1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 7 March 2025

­Tags: Hardware, software, computing, end-user devices

Richtersveld Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, training and maintenance of a web-based electronic records, documents and workflow system, including a committee management module, for three years.

Tender no: W-B: ERD & WS/NC061/02/202/2028

Information: Serah-Mari van Niel, Tel: 027 851 1139, E-mail: serahmarivanniel@gmail.com

Closing date: 14 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, electronic document management system, eDMS, workflow, committee management software

Request for information

Transnet

The state-owned entity requires information on the licensing and core functionalities of cloud-based HCM applications.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TCC/2025/01/0002/87006/RFI

Information: Vongani Hlungwani, Tel: 011 308 4106, E-mail: vongani.Hlungwani@transnet.net

Closing date: 19 March 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, cloud computing, human capital management