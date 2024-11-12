Top ICT tenders: COGTA seeks POPIA assistance

COGTA is looking for a service provider to review the POPIA readiness work it has already done and assist it to comply with additional requirements.

National government returns to National Treasury’s eTenders Portal this week, with the departments of home affairs, public service and administration, and cooperative governance and traditional affairs approaching the ICT sector directly with their requirements.

It is the latter department that draws our attention this week, with a request for assistance with compliance in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

In its tender documentation, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) explains it has taken steps to comply with the Act; however, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

It reveals the activities it has so far completed include the registration of the information officer and deputy information officers with the regulator; an approved PAIA and POPIA manual; a draft compliance framework; appointment of POPIA compliance champions for all the branches and development of a template, which has been completed by the compliance champions, aimed at determining the types of personal information it processes, scope, context and the purpose of collection.

COGTA is now looking for a service provider to review the work already done and assist it to comply with the additional requirements.

The scope of the assignment includes five key deliverables, the first being a project plan that sets the deliverables, milestones, effort and resources required to complete the task; short-, medium- and long-term action plans on the implementation of POPIA, including a compliance roadmap; and project inception meeting and presentation of the project plan to the project steering committee.

The second output features the review of the draft compliance framework to ensure it meets the required standards, as well as develop policies and procedures, and review and align all policies in the department. This is followed by the review of the approved PAIA and POPIA manual to ensure it meets the required standards.

Using the information already gathered by the POPIA compliance champions, the successful service provider will be expected to develop a Personal Information Impact Assessment for the department, including engaging with staff for data collection and analysis of information; identifying processing likely to result in high risk to data subjects; and making recommendations on the adequate measures and standards to be developed to comply with the conditions for the lawful processing of personal information.

Finally, the contract requires internal staff training made up of four online awareness sessions on the provisions of POPIA, regulations, codes of conduct, guidelines and information obtained from the regulator.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Home Affairs wishes to appoint a service provider to implement its business continuity management (BCM) process.

The City of Cape Town is inviting bids for the supply and support of Mitel and DataVoice, or equivalent, software and licensing for its existing call centre voice systems. The municipality notes it may opt to implement a new call centre voice platform during this contract period and, should this happen, the successful bidder of this tender will be obliged to work with the replacement vendor/supplier in order to ensure a smooth transition.

Limpopo’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advertising for the supply, delivery and offloading of 600 all-in-one desktop computers through SITA contract RFB 740. The department states it has a backlog of desktop computers allocation, which requires a systemic and continuous effort to ensure every user is allocated a tool of trade that enables them to execute their duties with computers which are not obsolete.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) requires Oracle managed services. The NLC says it is embarking on a digital transformation journey to modernise its technological infrastructure and during this transition period, it will require a dedicated service provider to maintain and support its current Oracle ERP environment. However, the appointed service provider’s role is not to modernise the Oracle infrastructure, but to provide comprehensive support services to ensure the seamless operation and stability of the existing Oracle ERP platform.

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality is looking for an experienced service provider for the supply and delivery of computers and related hardware equipment. The tender’s specifications have not been published online. Instead, interested parties will need to purchase the documentation from the municipality at a non-refundable cost of R419.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the procurement of a firewall assurance solution. The desired solution should be cloud-based and allow the fund to provide change and configuration monitoring, as well as automated rule analysis on its network firewalls.

The RAF is also inviting bids for the supply and implementation of a network access control solution. This will help bolster its network security controls through network device profiling, posture assessments, network access, authentication and authorisation, enterprise bring-your-own device and enabling enterprise and guest WiFi.

The Department of Public Service and Administration is looking for a service provider to provide an Office 365 Backup solution. The department notes it has adopted Microsoft 365 to support a remote workforce. Microsoft provides recovery for loss of service due to hardware or infrastructure failure, data centre outage and natural disasters, as well as short-term recovery of SharePoint and OneDrive and Exchange mailboxes. However, this does not include a granular backup and recovery solution for a number of common scenarios.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is continuing its hardware refresh with a focus on the Eastern Cape this week. SASSA invites prospective bidders to submit proposals for the supply, configuration and delivery of various hardware. Bidders should be accredited on SITA’s RFB 740 transversal contract.

New tenders

Department of Home Affairs

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to implement its BCM process for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: DHA14-2024

Information: B Motaung, Tel: 012 406 4283, E-mail: beatrice.motaung@dha.gov.za

Closing date: 29 November 2024

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the supply and support of Mitel and DataVoice or equivalent software and licensing.

Compulsory briefing: 22 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 122S/2024/25

Information: Abubakr Saban, E-mail: SCM.Tenders4@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 12 December 2024

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Limpopo

A service provider is sought for the supply, delivery and offloading of desktop computers through SITA contract RFB 740.

Tender no: ACDP24/20

Information: Lerato Kumalo, Tel:015 294 3361, E-mail:kumalol@agric.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 12 December 2024

National Lotteries Commission

The NLC requires Oracle managed services for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 15 November

Tender no: NLC/2024 - 017

Information: SCM, Tel:012 432 1470, E-mail: Maureen@nlcsa.org.za

Closing date: 2 December 2024

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

The Free State metro is looking for an experienced service provider for the supply and delivery of computers and related hardware equipment.

Compulsory briefing: 22 November

Tender no: MMM/BID 769: 2024/2025

Information: Rene Pietersen, Tel: 051 406 6300, E-mail: Rene.pietersen@mangaung.co.za

Closing date: 9 December 2024

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for procurement of a firewall assurance solution for three years.

Tender no: RAF 2024 00045

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: 012 429 5135, E-mail: Ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 27 November 2024

Bids are also invited for the supply and implementation of a network access control solution for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 November

Tender no: RAF 2024 00044

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: 012 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za

Closing date: 27 November 2024

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought to provide an Office 365 Backup solution for 36 months.

Tender no: DPSA003/2024

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za

Closing date: 26 November 2024

Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The department is looking for a service provider to assist it with POPIA compliance for 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 14 November – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: COGTA (T)23/2024

Information: Nomvula Ntuli, Tel: 012 334 0820, E-mail: t23.2024@cogta.gov.za

Closing date: 27 November 2024

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites prospective bidders to submit proposals for the supply, configuration and delivery of 60 standard laptops, five advanced laptops, one executive laptop, 61 desktops, 52 tablets, 175 biometric fingerprint readers (sensitive), 500 biometric fingerprint readers (standard), 111 barcode scanners, 281 multifunction printers and 23 high-volume image scanners for its Eastern Cape region, as per SITA RFB 740.

Tender no: SASSA:07-24-ICT-EC

Information: Leslie Wayne Bezuidenhout, Tel: 043 707 6366, E-mail: TenderQueriesEC@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 26 November 2024

