Top ICT tenders: DPSA seeks knowledge management enhancement

Nevertheless, the ICT sector will be pleased to see that national government departments are once again considering their technology requirements, with both the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) and Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities placing tender advertisements.

The DPSA takes precedence with its call for a service provider to configure its SharePoint online system to align with its knowledge management system (KMS) requirements.

“A KMS, for this document, is a knowledge base system or ICT tools that support KM to ensure the department’s knowledge assets, such as documented knowledge, skills and expertise of employees are properly identified, created, captured, organised, accessed, shared/disseminated, applied, and re-used to make better-informed decisions, achieve department goals, enhance performance and service delivery,” it says in its tender documentation.

“The proposal is to redesign SharePoint Online to align with the KMS requirements. Thus, building a knowledge base based on SharePoint Online and KM, taking into consideration the department’s document, content and records management needs.”

The scope of work details that the successful bidder will be called upon to standardise, integrate and centralise the DPSA’s various ICT systems and tools, such as Microsoft 365, SharePoint Online, Signing Hub and other knowledge portals and databases within the department.

“The bidder should therefore have skills and the ability to analyse what is similar among the systems and create common ground to incorporate all the existing systems for information organisation, department system synergy, information sharing and collaboration, institutional memory retention and business continuity,” it says.

The department also highlights that it currently has a manual filing system and the plan includes the need to support the existing manual document management with a solution that will integrate the manual processes with a document creation workflow that can be automatically managed according to the department's records schedule or RM standards. This will create a knowledge base that will cater for the department's documents/records, content and KM needs, it says.

The department also expects a change management and adoption plan for the proposed enhanced system that includes training, communication and support for almost 400 users and 12 system administrators.

The department will hold a compulsory briefing on 3 September. Interested parties have until 17 December to submit their bids.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Gauteng's Department of e-Government wishes to appoint a service provider for the design, development and implementation of an automated spatial transformation appraisal mechanism/system to support the provincial capital budget process. The department reveals a manual GIS-based prioritisation and assessment mechanism was developed as part of the implementation of the Gauteng Spatial Development Framework (GSDF 2030) to enable strategy-led planning and budgeting.

Transnet is inviting proposals for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of radio planning and spectrum management tools for Transnet rail infrastructure management nationally. The company notes its current tool was exclusively designed for microwave links but was then customised to accommodate the radio planning as well. This tool is limited, however, in terms of the technologies it can cater for; does not have updated cluster, making it difficult to design with realistic predictions; does not do planning for dual polarisation; and does not have a support contract, among others.

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities seeks a service provider to conduct a business impact analysis and review the business continuity plan based on the findings. The department reveals its Risk and Integrity Management unit is unable to full carry out its full responsibilities in terms of business continuity management due to human resource challenges required for such an undertaking.

Postbank is inviting bids for the provision of FICA-compliant biometric verification solutions. The organisation notes it currently uses biometric verification services to facilitate the verification of Postbank and SASSA customers for FICA compliance, identity validation, and seamless integration with Postilion and UBS. The preferred offering should align fully with its operational, compliance and technical requirements, including modern biometric capabilities, high availability, DHA integration resilience and end-to-end FICA compliance automation, it says.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research continues its network upgrade tenders with a request for the supply of a 10Gbps fixed-line fibre managed bandwidth link from the Tshwane University of Technology Giyani campus to the Teraco Isando site of the South African National Research Network (Sanren).

Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support. The solution should complement ACSA’s existing investment in Microsoft 365 e-mail security solutions. Through this integration, ACSA says it can ensure an increased cyber and information security maturity, ensuring business systems are kept operational and e-mail communication is securely enabled and efficient in order to achieve good customer service, value for money and improved Airport Service Quality ratings.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa is requesting proposals for the provision of all Microsoft licensing requirements, Microsoft Teams, and end-to-end implementation of Microsoft 365 enterprise solutions. The contract will include full project management and change management services, training and ongoing support for an organisation structure of 500 to 550 staff members, it says.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality is calling for the upgrade of its existing municipality contact centre system to a cloud unified contact centre solution, hosting, support and maintenance. The coastal metro reveals its current call centre management system was implemented in 2018 by the Disaster Management Unit. Major challenges with this system have been identified which affect daily operational tasks, with limited functionality that is required for a call/contact centre operation. These challenges are impacting customer service delivery.

The South African Police Service is advertising for the provision of money-laundering and crime scene investigation tools, including hardware, software, training, maintenance and support. Requirements include fingerprint, facial and image quality enhancement software solutions; 3D crime simulation software; biometric face matching software; eDiscovery software; crypto crime investigation solutions, document conversion, audio enhancement software; money-laundering and crime scene investigations support tools, among others.

New tenders

Department of e-Government, Gauteng

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the design, development and implementation of an automated spatial transformation appraisal mechanism/system to support the provincial capital budget process for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 5 September

Tender no: GT/GDeG/031/2025

Information: Sizwe Sibisi, Tel: 011 689 8270, E-mail: Sizwe.sibisi2@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 19 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, spatial transformation

Transnet

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation, maintenance and support of radio planning and spectrum management tools for Transnet rail infrastructure management nationally for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: HOAC HO 52268

Information: Dominic Maroka, Tel: 011 308 1667, E-mail: Dominic.Maroka@transnet.net

Closing date: 30 September 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, spectrum, radio planning

Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

A service provider is sought to conduct a business impact analysis and review the business continuity plan based on the findings.

Tender no: RFP 01 - 2025/26

Information: Teboho Mokemane, Tel: 012 359 0320, E-mail: tenders@dwypd.gov.za

Closing date: 11 September 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, business continuity, security, disaster recovery

Department of Public Service and Administration

The DPSA is advertising for a service provider to configure its SharePoint Online to align with the knowledge management system requirements for 12 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 September

Tender no: DPSA003/2025

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za

Closing date: 17 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, SharePoint, knowledge management

Postbank

Bids are invited for the provision of FICA-compliant biometric verification solutions for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 September – Virtual, Meeting ID: 333 101 363 618 3, Passcode: s656CD2y

Tender no: RFP 03/07/24-25

Information: Nokulunga Moloi, E-mail: Nokulunga.Moloi@postbank.co.za

Closing date: 19 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, security, biometrics, verification

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are invited for the provision of a managed bandwidth link to the Sanren for the Tshwane University of Technology Giyani campus.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3697/16/09/2025

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 16 September 2025

Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, services, managed bandwidth

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to acquire an integrated cloud e-mail security solution, licensing and support for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 5 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR7994/2025/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel: 011 723 1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 30 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, cloud computing, e-mail, e-mail security, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

The institution is requesting proposals for the provision of all Microsoft licensing requirements, Microsoft teams, end-to-end implementation of Microsoft 365 enterprise solution, including maintenance and support for three years.

Compulsory briefing:2 September

Tender no: T16-08-25

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 686 0500, E-mail: Tenders@landbank.co.za

Closing date: 12 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, video conferencing, services, support and maintenance

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro is calling for the upgrade of its existing municipality contact centre system to a cloud unified contact centre solution, hosting, support and maintenance for 36 months.

Tender no: 32450-1i

Information: Lethokuhle Ngcobo, Tel:031 322 5064, E-mail: Lethokuhle.Ngcobo@Durban.gov.za

Closing date: 26 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, call centre, contact centre, cloud computing, unified communications, hosting, services, support and maintenance

South African Police Service

SAPS is advertising for the provision of money-laundering and crime scene investigation tools, including hardware, training, maintenance and support for five years as and when required.

Compulsory briefing: 1 September

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/12TR (25)

Information: LT/Col Mahlaule, Tel:012 814 7852, E-mail: Mahlauleg@saps.gov.za

Closing date: 15 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, support and maintenance, training