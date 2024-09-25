Top ICT tenders: Environment dept targets managed security services

The cyber security threat to government has intensified, says the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

It’s a somewhat quiet week for the ICT sector on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with smaller municipal requirements providing tender quantity, if not value.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is calling for thought leaders and innovators in their field to provide managed ICT security services.

“The cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, and organisations must protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks,” it says in its tender documentation.

“From ransomware to well-disguised phishing attempts, cyber criminals are getting craftier. However, as organisations across industries face talent shortages, several IT departments need help to keep their security teams fully capacitated with employees with the right skills. DFFE is also affected by these crises.

“Over the past five years, the ongoing cyber threat landscape has often exposed national government agencies, state-owned entities and other government-run organisations. The threat to government has only intensified, as has been apparent for all citizens to notice.”

The required security services will assist the department in managing and reporting on governance requirements, as well as help it run its complex environment. The department notes that investments have already been made, and leveraging these investments is critical to its cyber resilience and compliance mandates.

The successful service provider will assist with day-to-day operational capabilities across its security tools and solutions, including, but not limited to, firewall, endpoint protection, e-mail protection, vulnerability management, incident and response, and cyber awareness culture measurement.

The department also notes it has an entitlement from Microsoft E5 Security for 3 850 officials, which the service provider must use.

It has around 150 offices across the country, with 80 connected through the departmental network, while the rest are not. The department runs a hybrid environment and has adopted a multi-cloud approach.

It warns that only bidders that are accredited in SITA transversal contract RFB 1183 will be considered.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

New tenders

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The national department wishes to appoint a professional service provider, from SITA transversal contract RFB 1183, for the renewal of Mimecast e-mail security services, with support for five years.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA003(24-25)

Information: SCM officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 11 October 2024

­Tags: Software, security, e-mail, services, professional services, support and maintenance

A professional service provider is also sought to render managed ICT security services to the department for five years. Bidders should be accredited on SITA’s RFB 1183 transversal contract.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA004 (24-25)

Information: SCM officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 10 October 2024

­Tags: Security, managed security, managed services, services, professional services

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is looking for a Microsoft licence solution provider to administer the Microsoft licences enrolment for the sub-150 licences.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3003-2024

Information: Hlamalani Shipalana, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: hlamalani.shipalana@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing

SITA is also advertising for the acquisition, support and maintenance of mainframe capacity management software for its Centurion data centre, for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3004-2024

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: 012 482 3293, E-mail: andisiwe.kunaka@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 October 2024

­Tags: Software, mainframe capacity management, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

Bids are invited for the supply and installation of video conferencing systems at the Transnet Port Terminal Durban head office.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: TPT/2024/09/0024/77807/RFP

Information: Kagiso Lande, Tel: 031 308 8347, E-mail: Kagiso.Lande@transnet.net

Closing date: 9 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, video conferencing

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro requires provision of software development services, to develop, maintain and support the current enterprise performance management application based on open source software.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 October – Link

Tender no: 081S/2024/25

Information: Enquiries, e-mail: OPMSystemAdmin@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 22 October 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance, enterprise performance management, open source software

The city is also calling for the supply and installation of structured data cabling infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 October – Link

Tender no: 79S/2024/25

Information: Yandisa Sizamo, Tel: 021 400 6851, E-mail: SCM.Tenders4@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 30 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, data, cabling

South African National Space Agency

SANSA invites bids for the provision of financial reporting software.

Compulsory briefing: 11 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CO/088/09/2024

Information: SANSA SCM, Tel: 012 844 0500, E-mail: scm@sansa.org.za

Closing date: 25 October 2024

­Tags: Software, financial reporting, reports

Council for Medical Schemes

The council wishes to appoint a service provider for the replacement of the accreditation system.

Compulsory briefing: 1 October

Tender no: CMS07/2024/2025

Information: Vuyelwa Duduma, Tel: 012 431 0500, E-mail: v.duduma@medicalschemes.co.za

Closing date: 14 October 2024

­Tags: Software, accreditation management

National Credit Regulator

The authority is looking for a service provider to supply, deliver and support and maintain an additional storage device and upgrade Veeam software licences.

Compulsory briefing: 30 September – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 331 632 751 160, Passcode: poxDwJ

Tender no: NCR933.09.2024

Information: Procurement, Tel: 011 554 2700, E-mail: procurement@ncr.org.za

Closing date: 14 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, storage, software licensing, services, support and maintenance