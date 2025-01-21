Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks to network for smart grid

Eskom requires information about wireless field area network technologies for use in its transmission and distribution business.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal is getting back up to speed, with almost 500 advertisements posted on the site in the past week. While many of these notices target lower value requirements, the ICT sector will be pleased to see the return of more substantial tenders.

This week’s point of interest is a request from Eskom for information on wireless field area network (FAN) technologies, which could potentially be used in its transmission and distribution business areas.

In its documentation, the company states that utilities are transitioning from legacy systems into an intelligent grid, commonly referred to as smart grid, and this requires a selection of appropriate, reliable and high-performance network structures and communication technologies that provide bi-directional end-to-end data communications.

“Such requirement enables the smart grid to be able to realise smart grid applications, such as automated meter reading, real-time pricing, distribution automation, demand response and electric vehicle charging applications,” it explains.

The FAN is a unified network that supports multiple utility applications and covers entire utility service areas, such as suburban, rural and dense urban areas. It therefore can be viewed as the amalgam and extension of wide area networking, metropolitan area networking and local area networking.

“The FAN technology can support utility-specific applications and smart grid applications. Other application areas supported by FAN technology include advanced distribution automation, integrated distributed energy resources and field operations support,” says Eskom.

It also offers a more reliable, secure and interoperable communication network for these smart devices, enabling utilities, like Eskom, to extend their reach deep into the field devices and last mile of the grid.

Eskom notes that future grid modernisation project specifications will be developed based on the technologies that are available in the market. This request for information will be used to develop the scope of work for the implementation of the FAN projects and the breakdown of related costs.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency is calling for bids for the development, maintenance, support and enhancement of the Government Communication and Information System’s (GCIS’s) Drupal websites and mobile applications. The agency notes the GCIS does not have the internal skills to maintain and enhance the content management system, nor does it have mobile application programming skills.

The agency also intends to procure the supply, planning, installation and configuration of Cisco hardware, subscriptions and services for the Western Cape Government. Cisco Advanced Services should be included for project implementation and upon handover of the deployment, bidders will remain responsible for maintaining the environment for five years.

Staying in the Western Cape, the City of Cape Town requires provisioning of cloud services for its data science branch. The city says it is comfortable with the compute resource and storage services being co-located with similar resources and services.

Eskom is advertising for an automated information security management service (ISMS). The utility says the ISMS project is a strategic initiative for Eskom Enterprise, enabling it to strengthen its defence against cyber threats, as well as ensure regulatory compliance, improving operational efficiency, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and security awareness across the organisation.

Broadband Infraco wishes to appoint a service provider for Mimecast licences. The company notes its current contract is nearing an end and it needs to go to market to source similar services, as well as other protection services that have been introduced over the past three years by Mimecast.

The company also requires an automated system for integrating, reconciling, calculating and reporting on the 10% revenue share from appointed access network providers (ANPS)/internet service providers (ISPs) appointed to SA Connect projects. This includes the Broadband Access Fund, SA Connect phase two and USAASA. Currently, only some of the appointed ISPs are accurately reimbursing Broadband Infraco the required 10% rebate from their data revenue, it says. The majority of the ISPs do not have the means to build such reconciliatory systems into their operating platforms.

The National Health Laboratory Service is calling for the supply, installation, configuration and support of a managed endpoint security solution. Bidders are required to submit a comprehensive technical proposal, demonstrating an understanding of how the required solution will be provisioned in line with the scope of work, clearly indicating solution architecture.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research invites bids for the supply, delivery and commissioning of parallel file system storage hardware, software, and maintenance and support. Pricing proposals must include options for 4, 7 and 10 Petabytes usable storage.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration is looking for cloud-based disaster recovery for Oracle workloads. Its tender document reveals planning for the unknown has been difficult for the body, and it has experienced challenges in implementing and maintaining an effective disaster recovery plan. The desired solution should provide data protection and enable quick switch to a standby system with minimal loss of data and productivity.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the development, maintenance, support and enhancement of the GCIS’s Drupal websites and mobile applications for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3057/2024

Information: Mpfareleni Muneri, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: Mpfareleni.Muneri@sita.co.za

Closing date: 10 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, content management system, CMS, mobile application, app, app development, web development, website, services, support and maintenance

The agency also intends to procure the supply, planning, installation and configuration of Cisco hardware, subscriptions and services for the Western Cape Government for five years, including Cisco Advanced Services for project implementation.

Compulsory briefing: 23 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3035/2024

Information: Mziyanda Zamliza, Tel: 053 802 8959, E-mail: Mziyanda.Zamliza@sita.co.za

Closing date: 6 February 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, licensing, services, support and maintenance, advanced services

City of Cape Town

The metro requires provisioning of cloud services for its data science branch.

Compulsory briefing: 31 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 156S/2024/25

Information: Delyno Du Toit, E-mail: delyno.dutoit@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 17 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, cloud services

Eskom

A service provider is sought to supply an automated information security management service for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2979CX

Information: Naledi Lekoto, Tel: 011 800 2776, E-mail: lekotonk@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 26 February 2025

­Tags: Software, security, information security management service, ISMS, automation, cloud computing, cloud services, managed services

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company wishes to appoint a service provider for Mimecast licences for three years. Bidders must submit proof of being a certified Mimecast partner.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 341

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: 011 235 1603, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 10 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, security

A service provider is also required to provide an automated system for integrating, reconciling, calculating and reporting on the 10% revenue share from ANPS/ISPs, appointed by Broadband Infraco to SA Connect projects.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 338

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: 011 235 1603, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 4 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, revenue management, billing system

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS invites bids for the supply, installation, configuration and support of a managed endpoint security solution for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 January

Tender no: RFB068/24/25

Information: Phillip Serage, Tel: 064 880 5687, E-mail: Phillip.serage@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 7 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, endpoint security, services, managed services

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR invites the supply, delivery and commissioning of parallel file system storage hardware, and software, and maintenance and support for five years.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3671/04/02/2025

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 4 February 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, parallel file system storage, storage, services, support and maintenance

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA requires provisioning of a cloud-based disaster recovery for Oracle workloads for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 22 January – Virtual

Tender no: CCMA/2024/07(A)-ICT

Information: Thabang Kgagane, Tel: 011 377 6916, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.z

Closing date: 3 February 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, security, disaster recovery, managed services

Request for information

Eskom

The utility requires information about wireless field area network technologies for use in business areas, such as transmission and distribution.

Tender no: MWP2990CX

Information: Letsibogo Mahlatji, Tel: 017 749 5694, E-mail: MahlatLN@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 February 2025

­Tags: Networking, wireless, wireless field area network, FAN