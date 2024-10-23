Top ICT tenders: Eskom looks to network performance monitoring

Eskom has issued a request for network performance monitoring through the addition of smart nodes to its TAP aggregation devices.

It’s a rather dull week for the ICT sector on National Treasury’s eTenders portal, which experienced problems over the weekend. These availability issues were resolved on Monday afternoon.

It is against this backdrop that Eskom grabs the top spot in this week’s issue, with its request for network performance monitoring through the addition of smart nodes to its existing TAP aggregation devices.

In its tender documentation, the utility notes it needs an integrated system, instead of multiple legacy point products, to simplify operational workflows, speed up incident management and issue resolution, as well as reduce capex and opex costs.

Eskom’s current TAP aggregation solution allows for the adding of smart nodes that can perform advanced services, such as full packet capture and analytics, it says. This will help it gain pervasive visibility into its network by creating a monitoring fabric that allows it to:

-Pre-process or filter the traffic for what Eskom tools are looking for, making them more accurate.

-Perform advanced services like deduplication and 1:1 Netflow generation, making Eskom tools more accurate and more cost-effective by removing unneeded packets.

-Save a copy of the production network traffic flows to a network DVR (recorder node) for later replay.

-Use analytics for network troubleshooting, security incident response and security threat hunting.

Adding these smart nodes to the TAP aggregation solution will help Eskom eliminate silos of tools throughout the organisation by delivering filtered network traffic to a centralised set of tools, it says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) invites proposals for the provision of “comprehensive” preventative and corrective infrastructure maintenance for the South African Police Service’s 69 terrestrial radio (Tetra) high sites in Gauteng. The contract will ensure these sites maintain their high availability.

SITA is also calling for the provision, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of an e-mail cleansing solution for itself and its clients. The contract will include an option to review on a two-year basis, as the customer base and security requirements change.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is inviting service providers to submit proposals for the provision of disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS). The bank notes its current disaster recovery services contract will come to an end in February 2025 and includes ICT backup, restore, disaster recovery and business continuity. Bidders should provide a DRaaS with similar or more services.

Sentech wishes to appoint a service provider to assist it in managing online declarations for all Sentech employees and non-directors. The entity notes the exact questions per cycle will be agreed upon between the parties prior to opening the declarations to the employees. The data should also be analysed into a report and made available to Sentech.

The South African Bureau of Standards is seeking proposals from a reputable service provider to implement an end-to-end solution for an enterprise-wide standardised laboratory information management system that uses the latest technology to automate end-to-end business processes and procedures across its Laboratory Services Division's numerous multi-product laboratories.

The Special Investigating Unit is advertising for the provision of a wide area network, data and telephony service, including maintenance of network, data and telephony connectivity. The service will range over 10 offices across the country.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission invites service providers to bid for the supply of licensing renewal for its IBM Informix database. Interested parties should hold appropriate accreditation from IBM.

The National Research Foundation wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver and install ICT equipment for the South African Polar Research Infrastructure (SAPRI) in Cape Town. This contract entails SAPRI’s immediate data storage, hosting and web service requirements. The initial solution will need to be scalable to accommodate SAPRI's anticipated growth.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is calling for support and maintenance of its NetApp 8 PB storage system for one year. Proposals must include any software upgrades.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency invites proposals for the provision of preventative and corrective infrastructure maintenance for the SAPS 69 Gauteng (terrestrial radio) Tetra high sites for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 29 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3026-2024

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: donald.selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 12 November 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, terrestrial radio, Tetra, support and maintenance

SITA is also calling for the provision, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of an e-mail cleansing solution for itself and its clients for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3025/2024

Information: Donald Selahle, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Donald.Selahle@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 November 2024

­Tags: Software, e-mail, e-mail cleansing, security, support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of DRaaS for ICT backup, restore, disaster recovery and business continuity.

Compulsory briefing: 5 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP199/2024

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011 313 3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org

Closing date: 11 November 2024

­Tags: Services, software, disaster recovery-as-a-service, disaster recovery, backup, business continuity, security, managed services

Sentech

The state-owned entity wishes to appoint a service provider to assist it in managing online declaration for all Sentech employees and non-directors.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/044/2024-25

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 12 November 2024

­Tags: Software, risk and compliance, online platform

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS is advertising for a laboratory information management system.

Compulsory briefing: 29 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 201462

Information: Hleketa Hlongwane, Tel: 012 428 6238, E-mail: prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za

Closing date: 8 November 2024

­Tags: Software, laboratory information management system

Special Investigating Unit

A service provider is sought for the provision of a wide area network, data and telephone service, including maintenance of network, data and telephony connectivity for five years, with an option to renew for a further two years at the discretion of the unit.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 October – virtual

Tender no: RFP:03/10/2024/ICT

Information: Pertunia Kgaamedi, Tel: 012 843 0097, E-mail: scm@siu.org.za

Closing date: 12 November 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, networking, WAN, data, telephony, support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The commission invites service providers to bid to supply licensing renewal for its IBM Informix database.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:11/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 18 November 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, database

National Research Foundation

The NRF wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery and installation of ICT equipment for SAPRI in Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 18 October – Link

Tender no: RF/SAEON/SAPRI/29/2024-25

Information: Nosipho Nyauza and Irene Matsimela, Tel: 012 481 4283, E-mail: tenders@saeon.nrf.ac.za

Closing date: 4 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

Proposals are requested for the provision of NetApp (8 PB storage system) support and maintenance for one year to the CSIR.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3659/28/10/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2024

­Tags: Hardware, storage, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility is calling for network performance monitoring through the adding of smart nodes to existing TAP aggregation devices for five years.

Tender no: MWP2022CX-R-2

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: 011 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 8 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, networking, network performance management, smart nodes, TAP aggregation, test access points