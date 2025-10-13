Top ICT tenders: Eskom targets security business intelligence

Eskom seeks a security business intelligence solution to ensure risks are identified, analysed, managed and mitigated in support of the utility’s security and continuous supply of electricity.

Public sector interest in the ICT industry is once again on the wane this week, but the tech tenders that do make it to National Treasury’s eTenders Portal offer enough substance to draw attention.

Eskom takes the headline with its invitation for a security business intelligence solution which manages to be both specific and open-ended.

“The contractor shall provide specifications for each element of the proposed security business intelligence solution, such as the information collection tools, use of appropriate early warning systems, tools for lifestyle reviews, profiling tools, analysis tools and techniques to ensure real-time or early warning security-related threats and risks are identified, analysed, managed and mitigated in support of Eskom security and continuous supply of electricity,” it says.

The specifications include the following "key elements":

Through 90% artificial intelligence (AI) and 10% human intelligence, identify, collect, analyse, disseminate information for the purpose of detecting and identifying security, crime and protests threats against Eskom.

Identifying and profile adversaries, their plans and modus operandi for insider and external threats.

Conduct lawful collection operations to issue early warnings to prevent or mitigate protests, crime, security incidents, harm, detect and apprehend adversaries.

Conduct lawful collection operations to support SBI Ops employees on country profiling, travel advisory for local and international travel.

Provide and support SBI Ops employees with profiling as they conduct security threat and risk assessments for Eskom sites, infrastructure and employees.

Conduct environmental scans, products and market analysis (including the scrap metal market) − identify and profile all targeted products, market players.

Reports on security intelligence activities, performance and successes by issuing quality reports: ad hoc, daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually.

Quantify the security incident losses, recoveries, arrests, convictions, repeat incidents and repeat offenders identified during collection (post collection analysis).

Forecasting, identifying trends, patterns, hot spots and use of soft tools with information management, data storage, analysis, mapping, dashboard and presentation capability.

Research and identify the activities of criminal elements and crime syndicates targeting network infrastructure, energy/revenue and personnel safety.

Ability to track, trace adversaries’ profiles, their market, targeted infrastructure and modus operandi.

The successful service provider must have at least seven years of proven experience conducting information management or security business intelligence (operations) and seven years of proven experience dealing with non-ferrous infrastructure crime and security threats. Intelligence, collection tools and task register must have a backup with a maximum down time of six hours, adds Eskom.

The service provider will also be expected to transfer skills, subscriptions and accreditation to SBI Ops personnel and furnish Eskom with access to all collected data, giving it electronic backups of all data gathered on monthly basis at their own costs.

The utility will hold a non-compulsory briefing on 21 October through Microsoft Teams. Interested parties have until 31 October to submit their bids.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Eskom is also calling for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, support and training of an environmental alarm system (EAS) solution on an as and when required basis. This will include equipment of various sizes and capabilities, including associated network management system, as well as ongoing equipment support, training, optional network design and application design services.

The utility is also advertising for the provision of a radio planning tool and maintenance for the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA). Eskom explains that NTCSA Telecommunications owns and operates various radio networks throughout the country to provide operational and business telecommunication services for effective monitoring and operating of the national electricity power grid. A new contract for a radio planning software tool is required to enable NTCSA engineers with advanced network planning capabilities for these radio networks operating from the VHF radio frequency bands to the microwave radio frequency bands.

Limpopo’s Department of Education wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of security operations centre as a service. It explains it has identified a growing need for an enhanced cyber security measure due to increasing threats and regulatory requirements. Currently, the department lacks a centralised system to monitor, detect and respond to security incidents effectively.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration is inviting proposals from competent, well-qualified and experienced service providers for a risk-based vulnerability management solution. The commission specifies that the solution must deliver a real-time, holistic view of all ICT assets, network activity and events so that exploits can be discovered and remediated faster.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is continuing with its network focus, with a request this week for the provision of a 1Gbps managed bandwidth service for the refresh of the SAEON Kimberley to Teraco Isando link. The council notes a cross-connect will be required from the SANReN cabinet at Teraco Isando to the bidder’s terminating point or meet-me room in the data centre for the link where it is terminating at Teraco Isando. The costs of this should be included in the pricing schedule.

The Department of Transport is looking for a service provider to procure the integrated incident management system (IIMS) for its Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre. It explains the goal of the project is to enhance the effectiveness of the country’s search and rescue capability, and to meet international standards and recommended practices. The IIMS will also boost coordination, efficiency and effectiveness in the management of search and rescue operations.

The transport department also wishes to set up a panel of service providers/consultants to conduct specialised forensic investigation. It explains that its forensic investigation directorate receives allegations which require specialised skills and expertise, including digital forensics, e-discovery, lifestyle audit tools, data analytics, cyber security and computer imaging skills.

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider for provision of Mimecast services. This includes a total of 1 900 Mimecast licences, which will be distributed across four entities and a comprehensive suite of services under the Premium Protection, Engage, A1Archiving, DMARC Analyzer and Advanced Support categories.

Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury is requesting quotations for an AI workshop. This should provide a foundational understanding and its relevance to government operations, as well as the strategic advantages of AI in improving service delivery, operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

The South African Forestry Company Limited (SAFCOL) closes the issue with its call for the provision of satellite monitoring services for its plantations. SAFCOL explains its plantations are currently not monitored through any satellite services and, with the increase in timber theft and illegal harvesting, this service will provide real-time feedback, monitoring and assist in formulation of solutions to timber theft, fire protection and pest and disease issues.

New tenders

Eskom

The utility is calling for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, maintenance, support and training of an EAS solution on an as and when required basis for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E1783NTCSAMWP

Information: Maudie Kesha, Tel: 011 800 4303, E-mail: envisystem@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 10 November 2025

­­Tags: hardware, software, environmental alarm system, EAS, network management system, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the supply, delivery, receive and actions tasks to identify, collect, analyse, disseminate information through open source and human intelligence networks for 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 October – Microsoft Teams

Note: All tenders should be submitted via Eskom e-tendering.

Tender no: E1948CXMWP

Information: Gavin Mabidilala, Tel: 011 629 4972, E-mail: mabidimg@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 31 October 2025

­­Tags: software, open source, open source intelligence, human intelligence networks, networking

Finally, Eskom is advertising for the provision of radio planning tool and maintenance for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E1864NTCSAGP

Information: Godfrey Rudzani Radzelani, Tel: 011 871 3165, E-mail: RadzelGR@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 30 October 2025

­­Tags: telecommunications, hardware, software, radio planning, services, support and maintenance

Department of Education, Limpopo

The provincial department wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of security operations centre as a service for 36 months.

Note: This bid is only open to service providers listed on the SITA contract 1183 for the Limpopo province.

Tender no: LDE/B09/2025/26

Information: GSS Mabunda, Tel: 015 290 7670, E-mail: MabundaGSS@edu.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 31 October 2025

­­Tags: services, managed services, security operations centre, security, software

Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA requires provisioning for a vulnerability management solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 15 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CCMA/2025/06-ICT

Information: Khumbuzile Ndevu, Tel: 011 377 6636, E-mail: Khumbuzilen@ccma.org.za

Closing date: 29 October 2025

­­Tags: software, security, vulnerability management

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR is requesting proposals for the provision of a 1Gbps managed bandwidth service for the refresh of SAEON Kimberley to Teraco Isando link.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3706-21-10-2025

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 21 October 2025

­­Tags: telecommunications, managed bandwidth links

Department of Transport

The department is looking for a service provider to procure the integrated incident management system for its Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre for the 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 14 October

Tender no: DOT/07/2025/CA

Information: Nelisiwe Goodness Nyawo, Tel: 012 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za

Closing date: 29 October 2025

­­Tags: software, incident management

A panel of service providers/consultants is sought to conduct specialised forensic investigation on behalf of the Department of Transport for five years.

Tender no: DOT/08/2025/ODG

Information: Nelisiwe Goodness Nyawo, Tel: 012 309 3291, E-mail: NyawoN@dot.gov.za

Closing date: 29 October 2025

­­Tags: services, professional services, consultants, forensics, digital forensics, software

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation

Necsa Group requires the services of a suitably qualified service provider for provision of Mimecast services for 36 months.

Tender no: FIN-SCM-TEN-0155

Information: Buyani Nsibande, Tel: 012 305 6072, E-mail: scm@necsa.co.za

Closing date: 31 October 2025

­Tags: services, software, security

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The department is requesting quotations for an artificial intelligence workshop.

Tender no: RFQ-FY26-0242

Information: Lindiwe Mogoba, Tel: 011 689 6196, E-mail: GPT.Quotations@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 24 October 2025

­­Tags: software, services, artificial intelligence, training and e-learning

South African Forestry Company Limited

A service provider is sought to provide satellite monitoring services for SAFCOL plantations for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB013/2025

Information: Sibongiseni Mgushelo, Tel: 066 479 0612, E-mail: sibongiseni.mgushelo@safcol.co.za

Closing date: 28 October 2025

­­Tags: telecommunications, satellite, software, satellite monitoring