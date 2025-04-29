Top ICT tenders: Eskom targets tech for asset performance management

Eskom wants to secure an asset performance management tool.

The cluster of public holidays has resulted in activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal remaining stinted. However, four of the country’s larger municipalities step up with tech requests which could prove interesting to the ICT sector.

A tender from Eskom takes the top spot this week, as it looks to secure an asset performance management (APM) tool.

The electricity utility notes the operating model for the distribution division and National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) subsidiary is evolving as part of the Department of Public Enterprises’ plan to reform the country’s electricity supply industry.

This unbundling will result in three legally separated entities – Generation, Transmission and Distribution – which will remain wholly-owned by Eskom. The business plan for NTCSA and its Distribution division highlights that creating independent entities is expected to enable cost-efficient trade to meet demand, improve market transparency and reputation, provide universal access with ease and speed, and allow for value chain growth and linkages in the electricity industry.

“The organisation is facing challenges, among which include the ageing infrastructure and constrained delivery capabilities against the backdrop of an expected rise in expansion of the Distribution and NTCSA system to interconnect new various electric power plants,” Eskom admits.

“These challenges lead to reduction in asset performance, increasing maintenance cost and slows the country’s growth potential.”

To manage these asset-related challenges, the combined Distribution and NTCSA has been pursuing improvements to its asset management practices and is seeking an APM tool that will assist to improve the performance of its physical assets, while minimising risk and cost.

Eskom notes that NTCSA and Distribution is a high physical asset-intensive organisation, and optimal care of these assets is essential to sustain their technical integrity and performance. However, these large fleet of assets with varied and complex maintenance requirements lack an integrated system to ensure effective and efficient asset care regime over their full life cycle.

“While there are efforts to standardise the processes and asset management practices, without an effective system the processes and practices are applied manually, consequently the consistency to execute is lacking and cannot be managed within the resources available,” it explains.

NTCSA and Distribution currently employs several business applications to manage assets and related aspects. The purpose of an APM solution will be to augment the capabilities of the existing applications to have a fully-integrated asset management solution.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of production multifunctional printers. The tender is for the outright purchase of machines, as well as a service agreement for the maintenance. The machines must be new and of current/most recent technology. Used, refurbished or remanufactured machines will not be accepted, the city says.

The State Information Technology Agency wishes to procure a maintenance and support service agreement on the Eastern Cape Department of Transport’s performance management and evaluation system. The system was developed on the PowerApps platform and is currently hosted on Azure Cloud, with Power Platform Dataverse as its DBMS.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) is looking for a service provider to review the CIPC call centre to ensure its optimisation. It states the call centre is facing significant challenges due to high call volumes that exceed its capacity to deliver efficient service. As a result, customers are experiencing long wait times, increased abandonment rates and reduced service quality, which ultimately threatens customer satisfaction and business reputation. Additionally, agents are dealing with burnout, leading to higher turnover rates and reduced productivity.

The Road Accident Fund wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, implement and support a transformation management and reporting tool aligned to its project management frameworks and strategy reporting. This should be capable of enterprise-wide project management and data-driven enterprise reporting, the fund says, while project management capability must cater for both the predictive (waterfall) and agile project delivery approaches.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality requires an experienced service provider to supply, design, install, support, maintain and provide a licensing agreement for an information technology service management (ITSM) system, including renewal services.

Stellenbosch Municipality is advertising for the setup and configuration of ICT security services, including best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation to combat cyber attacks. The services should also cover the misuse and abuse of network resources occurring behind the corporate firewall based upon agreement and implementation of a set of best practice security policies and procedures.

The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to render revenue generating and enhancement innovations for the municipality. The key objectives include recovering revenue losses and maximising existing revenue streams; identifying and implementing new revenue-generating initiatives; streamlining customer onboarding and enhancing data management practices; and, finally, improving reporting, audit trails and fraud prevention measures.

The National Lotteries Commission is inviting bids for the supply, installation, configuration, integration and support of a LAN infrastructure solution. The upgrade should be based on modern high-availability and secure network switch technology.

Eskom closes the issue with an invitation for expressions of interest for the design, supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of real-time monitoring (RTM) systems capable of monitoring geomagnetically induced currents (GIC) and magnetic field (B-field) at selected Eskom sites, including training the end-user. The RTM system must be a mobile or temporary installation that can be disconnected after use at a specific site and recreate the set-up and connections at various sites, the utility states. The GIC and magnetic field data from the RTM system should be integrated into a web-based data acquisition system that can be accessed onsite and remotely by Eskom.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metropolitan is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of production multifunctional printers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 8 May – Microsoft Teams, Link, Meeting ID: 399 566 197 548, Passcode: qA69Cr6X.

Tender no: 256G/2024/25

Information: Tender enquiries, E-mail: Productionprintertender.DP8631G@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 29 May 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, printing, multifunctional devices, MFD, production printers

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to procure a maintenance and support service agreement for three years for the performance management and evaluation system for the Eastern Cape Department of Transport.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3089-2025

Information: Mziyanda Zamliza, Tel: 053 802 8959, E-mail: mziyanda.zamliza@sita.co.za

Closing date: 20 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, performance management and evaluation, PME, services, support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The commission is looking for a service provider to review the CIPC call centre to ensure optimisation of the call centre.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER:01-2025-2026

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 27 May 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, call centre, contact centre

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint a service provider to supply, implement and support a transformation management and reporting tool aligned to its project management frameworks and strategy reporting for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 7 May

Tender no: RAF/2025/00013

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: Shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 23 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, transformation management, reporting, analytics, support and maintenance

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

An experienced service provider is sought to supply, design, install, support, maintain and provide a licensing agreement for an ITSM system, including renewal services.

Compulsory briefing: 12 May

Tender no: MMM/BID 776: 2024/2025

Information: Motshidisi Mphatlhane, Tel: 051 406 6300, E-mail: Motshidisi.Mphatlhan@mangaung.co.za

Closing date: 5 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, IT service management, ITSM, software licensing, services, support and management

Eskom

The utility invites proposals for the provision of an asset performance management tool for seven years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E1154CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Sidwell Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 30 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, asset management, performance management, asset performance management

Stellenbosch Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the setup and configuration of ICT security services, including best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation to combat cyber attacks for the period from 1 July 2025 ending 30 June 2028.

Tender no: BSM 98/25

Information: Regan Mooideen, Tel: 021 808 8538, E-mail: Regan.mooideen@stellenbosch.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, security, cyber security, professional services, consulting

City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality

The Gauteng metro wishes to appoint a service provider to render revenue generating and enhancement innovations for the municipality for 36 months.

Tender no: GFS 06-2024/25

Information: Lesiba Thupudi, Tel: 012 358 7054, Email: lesibath@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, hardware, professional services, consulting, digital

National Lotteries Commission

Bids are invited for the supply, installation, configuration, integration and support of a LAN infrastructure solution for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 9 May

Tender no: NLC2025 - 002

Information: Maureen Senyatsi, Tel: 012 432 1470, E-mail: bids@nlcsa.org.za

Closing date: 23 May 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, services, support and maintenance

Expression of interest

Eskom

The utility invites expressions of interest in the design, supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of real-time monitoring systems capable of monitoring GIC and B-field at selected Eskom sites, including training the end-user.

Tender no: E1201CXMWP

Information: Spha Madondo, Tel: 011 516 7994, E-mail: madondst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 15 May 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, real-time monitoring system, RTM, services, professional services, training