Top ICT tenders: GPW to enhance eGazette system

The Government Printing Works seeks to establish an “eGazette4IR” solution.

Transnet and the State IT Agency (SITA) dominate this week’s top tenders with three notices, respectively. However, the ICT sector will find a variety of opportunities from single advertisers to capture their interest.



The Government Printing Works (GPW) takes the feature spot in this issue with its request for support, maintenance and optimisation of its open source eGazette solution. The organisation notes the “eGazette4IR” solution focuses on data take-on from customers through communication channels such as e-mail, customer portal and walk-in customers.

“The current focus is on driving standardised electronic forms delivered through e-mail, auto classification of the content with associated workflow and approvals, before publishing extracted data into the various Government Gazette templates for uploading on the GPW website and printing,” it says.

Targeted functionality includes producing gazettes timeously, invoicing customers once gazettes are published, automation of customer quotations and provision of a self-service quotation function, central communications with external customers, and receiving notices in XFA forms format in a unified system.

GPW says the objectives of the tender include ensuring high system availability and providing a solution that is agile in order to reduce downtime and business interruption. This will sustain the capabilities of the system and provide uninterrupted services to the public and its customers. It also wants to address vulnerabilities in the systems, helping to prevent security breaches and protect sensitive data.

In February 2021, the organisation experienced what it called “technical challenges” with the eGazette publishing system, which resulted in a delay in the publishing of scheduled national and provincial gazettes, including the National Tender Bulletin.

During this period, the department had to turn to manual processes and was only able to publish national extraordinary gazettes relating to existing legislation and an invitation for comments on the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.

These technical difficulties with the eGazette system led to the development of National Treasury’s eTender Portal. What was initially intended to be a temporary solution has now become government’s de facto place to advertise tenders and requests for quotations. GPW last published a National Tender Bulletin on 29 January 2021.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

Transnet’s engineering department requires PTC, or equivalent, software licence availability and data management, including the provision of software maintenance and support. The company stipulates that these services should be provided by the principal software developer, or an authorised local reseller appointed by the respective principal software developer.

Transnet is also calling for bids for a server storage capacity upgrade for Transnet Port Terminals’ on-premises ICT infrastructure at its three data centres in Durban. The company notes these data centres host all of its production application systems and network equipment that run the ports. Due to their critical nature, it is in its best interest to ensure sufficient ICT storage capacity is provided to support the business activities, backups and enhance controls for continuity and disaster recovery.



Transnet’s geospatial department requires ArcGIS software, as well as maintenance and support. The department uses ArcGIS software concurrent software licences, which were procured more than 10 years ago to capture, manipulate, analyse, compile and produce maps in hard copy and digitally, including via the intranet to support various property and other operating division projects and activities, it says.



SITA is calling for the supply and delivery of local area network infrastructure and Cisco DNAC appliance with maintenance and support for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness. SITA notes the provincial department has aging infrastructure that fails from time to time and components that cannot be replaced because these are no longer supported. This necessitates the need to replace the aging LAN infrastructure, it says.



The agency also wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of maintenance and support for VMware licences for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. SITA notes the department currently has a VMware support and maintenance contract, which expired on 31 March.



Finally, SITA is advertising for renewal of Veeam backup and replication licences for the Department of Military Veterans. The agency notes the department is not willing to move away from the Veeam Backup Enterprise solution as it is easy to manage and configure, and is also cost-effective.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) requests proposals for the provision of five dark fibre links for the South African National Research Network’s Johannesburg metro core and CSIR Pretoria to Teraco Isando. The council notes it has been issued with a licence exemption in terms of the Electronic Communications Act for the establishment of SANReN. This licence exemption entitles the CSIR to build and acquire its own communications infrastructure, or to lease connectivity and capacity from licensed telecommunications operators.



The Central Energy Fund (CEF) wishes to appoint a service provider to supply configuration, support, maintenance and enhancements to all Sage products to be used by the newly-established South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC). CEF notes the company will use a number of enterprise business solutions from Sage, including Sage 300 for payroll, employee self-service portal and various Sage modules.



The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is advertising for TV licences e-billing services. The appointed service provider will be required to distribute various bulk e-mail campaigns on behalf of the SABC TV licences department monthly. The estimated volume is 550 000 e-mails with attachments per month. It says e-mail is a cost-effective and preferred communication method for the business.



New tenders

Government Printing Works

A service provider is sought to provide support, maintenance and optimisation for the GPW eGazette solution for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 May

Tender no: GPW-2024/25-02

Information: Noko Kekana, Tel: 012 764 3961, E-mail: noko.kekana@gpw.gov.za

Closing date: 5 June 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, open source, services, support and maintenance

Transnet

The state-owned entity’s engineering department requires PTC software or similar/equivalent software licence availability, as well as data management, including the provision of software maintenance and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: TE/2024/04/0037/61937/RFP

Information: Vuyisile Dhlamini, Tel: 012 391 1536, E-mail: Vuyisile.Dhlamini@transnet.net

Closing date: 7 June 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, data management, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision of server storage capacity upgrade for existing Transnet Port Terminals’ on-premises ICT infrastructure at its Durban data centres.

Tender no: TPT/2023/07/0009/34956/RFP

Information: Thandeka Khuzwayo, Tel: 031 361 8353, E-mail: Thandeka.Khuzwayo@Transnet.net

Closing date: 7 June 2024

­Tags: Hardware, server, storage, data centre

Transnet is also advertising for the provision of ArcGIS software, maintenance and support for a two-year period.

Tender no: TP/2023/09/0005/41770/RFP

Information: Phumzile Nkosi, Tel: 011 012 2429, E-mail: phumzile.nkosi@transnet.net

Closing date: 27 May 2024

­Tags: Software, geographic information system, services, support, maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is calling for the supply and delivery of local area network infrastructure and Cisco DNAC appliance with maintenance and support for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness.

Tender no: RFB 2870-2024

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za

Closing date: 3 June 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area network, LAN, software, DNAC, services, support, maintenance

The agency also wishes to appoint a service provider for the renewal of maintenance and support for VMware licences for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2871-2024

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za

Closing date: 31 May 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, services, support, maintenance

Renewal of Veeam backup and replication licences are sought for the Department of Military Veterans for a period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 16 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2864-2024

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 3 June 2024

­Tags: Software, software licensing, backup, replication

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The council requests proposals for the provision of Johannesburg metro core and CSIR Pretoria to Teraco Isando dark fibre links for the South African National Research Network.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3614.1/03/06/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 3 June 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, fibre, dark fibre

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider to supply configuration, support, maintenance and enhancements to all Sage products to be used by the SANPC over a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SAPC/05/2024

Information: Mkhulu Wellem Skhosana, Tel: 010 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za

Closing date: 22 May 2024

­Tags: Software, software configuration, software enhancement, services, support, maintenance

South African Broadcasting Corporation

The SABC is advertising for TV licences e-billing services for a five-year period.

Tender no: RFP/TVL/2024/10243560/4

Information: Hlabane Mamogobo, Tel: 011 714 4644, E-mail: tenderqueries@sabc.co.za

Closing date: 31 May 2024

­Tags: Broadcasting, TV licences, software, e-billing, services