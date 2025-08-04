Top ICT tenders: ICASA to streamline spectrum management

ICASA requires information on the development of an automated spectrum management system.

It’s a busy week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal; however, the ICT industry is not favoured. This means the industry will largely need to look to lower-value municipal advertisements for opportunities.

Amid this quiet backdrop, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) takes the top spot with a request for information on the development and implementation of an automated spectrum management system.

In its tender documentation, the regulator explains the procurement of such a system is designed to enhance its capability to efficiently manage the radio frequency spectrum in a manner that serves the public interest.

“This advanced system is envisioned to integrate a variety of technical and administrative tools essential for comprehensive spectrum management. Specifically, the automated spectrum management system will streamline the licensing process for the radio frequency spectrum, ensuring it operates smoothly and transparently. Furthermore, it will facilitate thorough spectrum planning, enabling the assessment and allocation of frequencies based on demand and usage patterns,” ICASA says.

In addition to licensing and planning, the system will be expected to incorporate robust monitoring capabilities to track spectrum usage, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

ICASA adds it will enable efficient spectrum authorisation processes, including type approval for new devices and technologies that utilise the spectrum.

“Overall, this system aims to create a seamless and practical framework for the management of radio frequencies, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders involved.”

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

South African Tourism is advertising for digital assets management services and systems. The organisation notes it owns a large repository of existing content, which has been steadily built over several years and includes all the raw footage that has been developed during the various SA Tourism marketing campaigns. These assets must be tagged, categorised, sorted, stored, retrieved and used, and the appropriate usage rights and limitations must be attached to every asset.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa is looking for a service provider to supply a geographic information systems (GIS) solution. As agriculture is inherently dependent on natural resources, such as soil, water and climate, the bank says there is a critical need for accurate, real-time geospatial intelligence to support decision-making.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) wishes to acquire ICT consulting services to develop a market-aligned pricing model and conduct a network infrastructure assessment. In its tender documentation, the company says the objective of this project is to appoint a qualified service provider to deliver an end-to-end commercial turnaround strategy for ACSA’s ICT service portfolio.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to source an Office 365 external data backup solution with unlimited storage for 1 110 Office 365 user accounts for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works, including maintenance and support. SITA says the department seeks to have a high quality of IT services by ensuring its customers have uninterrupted access to IT systems and infrastructure. The department is current using Veeam Availability Suite Enterprise Plus as a backup and replication solution.

Stellenbosch Municipality is inviting bids for the setup and configuration of ICT security services. These must include best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation of misuse and abuse of network resources occurring behind the corporate firewall based upon agreement and implementation of a set of best practices security policies and procedures.

The Electoral Commission is seeking to procure highly-available corporate internet connectivity services from qualified internet service providers. These are required for its national office and disaster recovery sites.

Sentech wishes to appoint an accredited Software AG or IBM partner to integrate and support enterprise systems, including billing, operation support systems and installer management application. The company currently employs webMethods ESB as its primary integration middleware across all enterprise systems. The platform enables the integration of various internal and external systems, services, devices, processes, business partners and data, providing substantial business value and operational efficiency.

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) requires a service provider to supply licences, technical support and maintenance of its cloud-based Ornecy human capital management system. It is centrally managed and licences are managed by the human capital business unit at the national office. All SALGA employees have access to the system. User access management is carefully managed and controlled through an approved user access management policy and procedure.

SITA is inviting information for provision of indicative pricing and price structure for advance endpoint security solutions. This follows its May 2024 request for information on advanced endpoint security solutions. The agency is now looking at indicative pricing to provide “a better service with the lowest possible price” to its customers.

New tenders

South African Tourism

The organisation is advertising for digital assets management services and systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 August – Virtual, Meeting ID: 328 878 148 475 7, Passcode: 2q85Hh9u

Tender no: SAT 303/25

Information: Raymond Mabuela, Tel: 011 895 3000, E-mail: tenders@southafrica.net

Closing date: 29 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, hardware, asset management

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

A service provider is sought to provide a GIS solution for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: T11-07-25

Information: S Mthombeni, Tel: 012 686 0500, E-mail: Tenders@landbank.co.za

Closing date: 26 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, geographic information systems, GIS

Airports Company of South Africa

ACSA wishes to acquire ICT consulting services to develop a market-aligned pricing model and conduct a network infrastructure assessment.

Compulsory briefing: 7 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 52876

Information: Anastacia Chellan, E-mail: Anastacia.chellan@airports.co.za

Closing date: 18 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, hardware, networking

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to source Office 365 external data backup solution with unlimited storage for 1 110 Office 365 user accounts for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works, including maintenance and support for 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3121/2025

Information: Ronald Kgonyane, Tel: 033 395 2989, E-mail: Ronald.Kgonyane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 22 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, data backup, storage, services, support and maintenance

Stellenbosch Municipality

Bids are invited for the setup and configuration of ICT security services, including best efforts detection, investigation, monitoring and remediation to combat cyber attacks for a period ending 30 June 2028.

Compulsory briefing: 12 August

Tender no: BSM 03/26

Information: Regan Mooideen, Tel: 021 808 8538, E-mail: Regan.mooideen@stellenbosch.gov.za

Closing date: 1 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, managed service, security, cyber security, managed security

Electoral Commission

The IEC is calling for corporate internet connectivity services.

Compulsory briefing: 5 August – Virtual

Note: Bids received will be evaluated in respect of the evaluation criteria as set out in the bid documentation as provided for in the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2022. All service providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database at www.csd.gov.za.

Tender no: 0010549493

Information: Libisi Maphanga, Tel: 012 622 5700, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za

Closing date: 22 August 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Sentech

The company wishes to appoint an accredited Software AG or IBM partner to integrate (using webMethods enterprise service bus) and support enterprise systems, including billing, operation support systems and installer management application for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-012-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 20 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services

South African Local Government Association

Proposals for the appointment of a service provider to provide licences, technical support and maintenance of SALGA's cloud-based Ornecy human capital management system for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 5 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-012-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 20 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, human capital management, HCM, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

Request for information

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for information on the development of an automated spectrum management system.

Tender no: RFI 01-2025

Information: Bid Administration Office, Tel: 012 568 3139, E-mail: bidadministration@icasa.org.za

Closing date: 22 August 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, spectrum, software, software development, automated spectrum management system

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is inviting information for provision of indicative pricing and price structure for an advance endpoint security solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 3126

Information: Cindy Kobe, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: cindy.kobe@sita.co.za

Closing date: 25 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, endpoint security, advanced endpoint security