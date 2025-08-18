Top ICT tenders: Metros put new budgets to work

The City of Cape Town kicks off the host of metropolitan advertisements in this week’s eTenders Portal.

National Treasury’s eTenders Portal is busy this week, largely driven by a slew of municipal requests following the start of a new financial year in July. For the ICT industry, this means the majority of opportunities that appear in this week’s issue come from several of South Africa’s largest municipalities.

The City of Cape Town kicks off the metropolitan advertisements with a request for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of photocopiers, with a cashless and cash-based payment system, as well as wireless printing solutions and supplying printers to approximately 102 libraries linked to the SmartCape system.

Proposals must include the supply of all consumables in return for the income collected through the cash-based payment system and cashless system at no cost to the city, it specifies.

The City of Tshwane follows with a request for the installation and maintenance of network and telephone points; its public WiFi network; and the repair and maintenance of the fibre network on an ‘as and when required’ basis. The metro notes the existing contract, which has been in place since September 2022, will come to an end this month.

“The successful bidder should note that the migration and implementation of the service must be completed and operational within a maximum of three months from the award date which forms part of the three-year agreement,” it says.

Staying with the country’s administrative capital, the city is also seeking bids for the provision, operation and maintenance of the corporate network equipment, existing hosted voice and data solution deployed, and the expansion of the existing corporate network on an ‘as and when required’ basis.

The scope of work includes providing and maintaining the necessary network and telecoms equipment needed to extend the current network; maintain and improve the current network; and to monitor, protect and secure the network.

Finally, the City of Tshwane is looking for a reputable service provider that has vast experience in providing general ICT support services through the application of Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) service management practices to provide ICT desktop support services.

The successful bidder will be required to provide:

End-user computing/desktop support.

ICT service desk maintenance and support.

ICT hardware break/fix and peripherals (including consumables supply and install services).

Handover/exit plan.

Moving to the East coast of South Africa, the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to supply support, maintenance and development/configuration on the JDE Enterprise One system.

The metro reveals the system supports its financial business, supply chain management and capital asset management processes. It also supports the financial business and supply chain business processes for municipal entities like the Durban ICC and uShaka Marine World. The current support and maintenance contract came to an end on 14 March 2025.

In a second tender, the KwaZulu-Natal municipality requires the supply, installation and support of session initiation protocol (SIP) infrastructure.

“Our SIP system is a vital part of our communication infrastructure, supporting various functions such as voice calls and conferencing. At our primary site, it is currently managing 870 SIP sessions and is integrated with our telephony and collaboration systems,” it says.

To ensure the reliability, security and performance of its SIP system across its Durban and Pinetown sites, the city is looking for a service provider that can provide proactive maintenance, troubleshooting and repair services. This will help ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime, supporting its ongoing communication needs.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids on behalf of the Western Cape Provincial Government for the procurement of a NetScout nPoints three-year maintenance and support agreement. The agency explains it deployed the current NetScout nPoint network management tool to monitor the provincial government’s virtual private networks, particularly, network monitoring for PGWC schools, and corporate VPN. The solution delivers always-on automated monitoring for the wide area network, local area network and application environment. This assists the province to manage and isolate issues between the configuration items they own with the multitude of service providers they use, enhancing the end-user experience.

monitoring for the wide area network, local area network and application environment. This assists the province to manage and isolate issues between the configuration items they own with the multitude of service providers they use, enhancing the end-user experience. SITA is also calling for proposals on behalf of the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development for the supply, customisation and maintenance of a scanning and verification software application for the Deeds Registration Trading Entity. This initiative is mainly driven by the shortcomings and inefficiencies of the current scanning application due to its legacy nature, the agency says. The required solution should be robust and modern, allowing operational users to easily and seamlessly scan, capture, verify and store deeds documents and related metadata.

Gauteng’s Provincial Treasury is looking for subscription licences to a readily available data analysis tool to be used by its internal audit unit. It explains that data processed by GPG departments (entities) is increasing at a large scale and many of the transactions are digital in nature, leaving behind a digital footprint. Data analytics – with its systematic/computational capabilities – is used to merge and analyse data to obtain a ‘big picture’ understanding of transactions processed.

in nature, leaving behind a digital footprint. Data – with its systematic/computational capabilities – is used to merge and analyse data to obtain a ‘big picture’ understanding of transactions processed. Eskom is advertising for the provision of continuous threat exposure management professional managed services. The solution should be cloud-based or software-as-a-service and be powered by artificial intelligence. The service offering must support Eskom's hybrid (both on-premises and multi-cloud) environments and include professional services, software licences, subscription services, maintenance and ongoing support (24/7/365) throughout the term of the contract.

New tenders

SITA

Bids are invited for the procurement of a NetScout nPoints three-year maintenance and support agreement for the Western Cape Provincial Government.

Compulsory briefing: 21 August – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3137/2025

Information: Nonhle Mkhwanazi, Tel: 012 367 3383, E-mail: Nonhle.Mkhwanazi@sita.co.za

Closing date: 9 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, hardware, networking, network monitoring, services, support and maintenance

The agency is also calling for proposals on the supply, customisation and maintenance of a scanning and verification software application for the Deeds Registration Trading Entity for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 21 August

Tender no: RFP 3138/2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 482 3114, E-mail: elelwani.mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 8 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, imaging, scanning, verification, software development, services, support and maintenance

Gauteng Provincial Treasury

The provincial department is looking for a data analysis tool to be utilised by the internal audit unit for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: GT/GPT/029/2025

Information: Mpilonhle Buthelezi, E-mail: mpilonhle.buthelezi@gauteng.gov.za

Closing date: 26 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, data analytics, data analysis

Eskom

The utility is advertising for the provision of continuous threat exposure management professional managed services for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 20 August – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E1710CXMWP

Information: Mbulelo Sidwell Mncengani, Tel: 011 800 2877, E-mail: MncengMS@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 25 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, professional services, security, managed services, continuous threat exposure management

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro is inviting bids for the supply, delivery, installation and maintenance of photocopiers with a cashless and cash-based payment system and wireless printing solutions and supplying printers linked to the Smartcape system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 September – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: 32S/2025/26

Information: Carmen Holtzman, E-mail: carmen.holtzman@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 15 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, printing, photocopiers, services, support and maintenance

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is advertising for the installation and maintenance of network and telephone points, public WiFi network and the maintenance of the fibre network as and when required, for three years.

Tender no: GICT 02- 2025/26

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: 012 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 18 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, telephony, public WiFi, fibre network, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the provision, operation and maintenance of the corporate network equipment, existing hosted voice and data solution deployed, and the expansion of the existing corporate network as and when required for three years.

Tender no: GICT 03-2025/26

Information: Leroy Olivier, Tel: 012 358 4994, E-mail: leroyo@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 25 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, hosting, networking, telephony, voice, services, support and maintenance

Finally, the metropolitan is calling for the provision of ICT desktop support services for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 3 September

Tender no: GICT 01-2025/26

Information: Olivia Matjila, Tel: 012 358 6018, E-mail: OliviaMat@tshwane.gov.za

Closing date: 26 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, desktop support, services, support and maintenance

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro wishes to appoint a service provider to supply support, maintenance and development/configuration on the JDE Enterprise One system for three years.

Tender no: 31635-1i

Information: Technical: Clinton Naidoo, Tel: 031 311 4937, Contractual: Mduduzi Mdletshe, Tel: 031 322 1265, E-mail: Mduduzi.Mdletshe@Durban.gov.za

Closing date: 12 September 2025

­­Tags: Software, software development, services, ERP, enterprise resource planning, support and maintenance

The coastal municipality also requires the supply, installation and support of session initiation protocol (SIP) infrastructure for 36 months.

Tender no: 31645-1i

Information: Technical: Sechaba Mthiyane, Tel: 031 322 5758, 071 379 5291, E-mail: Sechaba.Mthiyane@durban.gov.za. Contractual: Lethokuhle Ngcobo, Tel: 031 322 5214, Email: Lethokuhle.Ngcobo@durban.gov.za

Closing date: 12 September 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, voice over IP, VOIP, SIP, session initiation protocol, services, support and maintenance