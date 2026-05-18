Top ICT tenders: Mpumalanga education to upgrade connectivity

The Mpumalanga Department of Education requires installation and maintenance of high-speed network and internet provision.

ICT-targeted activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal is seeing a recovery , with tender numbers and depth of requirements showing improvements.

This week, we focus on a re-advertised tender from the Mpumalanga Department of Education for the installation and maintenance of high-speed network and provision of internet connectivity. This will be rolled out to all public ordinary school, circuit offices, teacher development centres, district and satellite offices, the department says.

The tender includes numerous features which will have an impact on education, such as:

Setting up media or streaming servers and databases for the network services.

Creating hotspots within schools with equipment using WiFi or other technologies.

Providing a broadband network solution to enable broadcasting of lessons to the schools which are planned to be provided in both real-time service and as video-on-demand services.

Create a network to share digital content among officials, teachers and learners through learner management systems.

Host recorded lessons in a cloud/local server for download by schools.

Provide support and network maintenance to all connected schools.

The department notes the successful bidder will be expected to conduct a feasibility study of the infrastructure, together with the audit review of the network that is already deployed in the schools.

“The service provider must further plan to ensure they develop the concept or design of the recommended solution and identify the risk and business opportunities,” it states.

While the tender documentation still says submissions close on 20 May, the department has attached a letter to the Provincial Treasury requesting the advertisement period be extended to 29 May.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is looking for a professional service provider for the renewal of Checkpoint Infinity services. This architecture is currently used to safeguard its network, endpoint and cloud environments, it says.

The City of Cape Town wishes to appoint a certified reseller for Adobe software and related services. This contract will include re-licensing of current software, purchasing of new software and licensing in the future. The city’s Adobe licensing model is subscription-based and it wishes to retain this licensing model.

The National School of Government is calling for provision of Microsoft Open Value subscription for Education Solutions (OVS-ES). The authorised Microsoft licence solution provider will be responsible for the provision of Microsoft software licences, which includes but is not limited to, providing ongoing support and advisory services on licensing solutions for the duration of the agreement.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is inviting proposals for the procurement of a business process modelling and analysis solution. The bank explains it is becoming increasingly important for it to streamline processes by eliminating inefficiencies and bottlenecks. There is also an increasing need to document, model and standardise business processes across divisions, funds and agencies to improve communication and collaboration across teams, as ultimately costs are reduced, productivity increases and a foundation and environment for compliance and continuous improvement is created.

Sentech requires a service provider to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an operational support system (OSS) and information technology service management (ITSM) system for broadband and ICT services. The system must comply with best practice standards and frameworks for OSS/BSS interoperability, and the workflow of the applications must align with eTOM, TAM and ITIL. The scope includes integrating Sentech’s existing network elements, element managers and network management systems to avoid duplication of resources and streamline network management. The system must comply with TMF’s Open Digital Architecture and Open API standards to ensure interoperability, and simplify and reduce integration costs. The company notes it has a private cloud platform to enable system hosting if required.

Eskom wishes to procure X86 rack mount workstation hardware (X3) to support computational fluid dynamics software. The successful vendor must supply, deliver, install and configure the required rack workstations (servers) to green light status at Eskom’s Koeberg Power Station and Bellville office, respectively, which are both located in the Western Cape. The utility says it will supply the necessary rack space and Windows operating system licences.

Eskom is also calling for provision of e-learning content development software subscription licences. This is required for the Eskom Academy of Learning content development department to update existing content and develop new, engaging learning materials. The e-learning software should be able to support fast content creation and offer built-in libraries and templates. It must also enable SCORM-compliant course and assessment development that integrates with the learning management system and supports tracking.

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality requires a prepaid electricity super vendor client and server solution within its electricity department’s area of supply. The metro says it has approximately 410 000 prepaid electricity customers and 29 self-operated and managed point-of-sales at various municipal offices. Three third-party vending service providers offer the service of third-party vending sales in both formal and informal businesses on behalf of the municipality.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is inviting bids for the supply, installation and configuration of Cisco wireless access points (APS) at Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town. The agency says these offices are occupied by ministers, deputy ministers, director generals and their support staff. A total of 24 national departments with offices in these two complexes have service level agreements with SITA Western Cape.

New tenders

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The department is looking for a professional service provider for the renewal of Checkpoint Infinity services for three years.

Note: Only bidders that are accredited on SITA RFB Contract 1183 are eligible to apply.

Tender no: DFFE-SITA001 (26-27)

Information: SCM Officials, Tel:012-399-9892, E-mail: tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 5 June 2026

Tags: software, services, professional services, security

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metro wishes to appoint a certified Adobe reseller.

Compulsory briefing: 29 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 238G/2025/26

Information: City of Cape Town, E-mail: SCM.tenders5@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 18 June 2026

Tags: software

National School of Government

The NSG is calling for provision of Microsoft OVS-ES for three years.

Tender no: NSG/BID/01/2026/2027

Information: Mottie Roos, Tel:012-441-6089, E-mail: Mottie.Roos@thensg.gov.za

Closing date: 5 June 2026

Tags: software, software licensing

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is inviting proposals for the procurement of a business process modelling and analysis solution.

Compulsory briefing: 22 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP087/2026

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011-313-3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org

Closing date: 5 June 2026

Tags: software, business process modelling, analytics

Sentech

A service provider is sought to supply, implement, integrate, train and support an OSS and system for broadband and ICT services for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT/004/2026-27

Information: Norman, Amukelani or Nosipho, Tel: 011-471-4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 9 June 2026

Tags: software, operational support system, OSS, information technology service management, ITSM, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

The utility wishes to procure X86 rack mount workstation hardware (X3) to support computational fluid dynamics software for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2900CXMWP

Information: Wendy Nduneni, Tel: 011-800-4824, E-mail: Ndunenw@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 15 June 2026

Tags: hardware

Eskom is also calling for provision of e-learning content development software subscription licences for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 28 May – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E2918CXMWP

Information: Thandeka Jiyane, Tel:021-550-5259, E-mail: jiyaneet@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 10 June 2026

Tags: software, e-learning

eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal metro requires a prepaid electricity super vendor client and server solution within eThekwini Electricity’s area of supply for 36 months.

Tender no: 36104(5E)

Information: Technical: Santosh Seetharam, Tel: 031-322-2177, General: Nyaniso Mlilo, Tel: 031-311 9422, E-mail: Nyaniso.Mlilo@Durban.gov.za

Closing date: 12 June 2026

Tags: software, vending

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is inviting bids for the supply, installation and configuration of Cisco APS at Parliament, 120 Plein Street, Cape Town.

Tender no: RFB 3222-2025 ERP NO:362010

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel:021-442-8545, E-mail: athini.ndungane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 June 2026

Tags: hardware, networking, access point

Department of Education, Mpumalanga

The provincial department is re-advertising for a service provider for the installation, maintenance of high-speed network and provision of internet connectivity to all public ordinary school, circuit offices, teacher development centres, district and satellite offices for a recommended five years, with an option of two years extension.

Tender no: EDU/175/26/MP Re-advertisement

Information: GJ Lekhuleni, Tel: 013-766-5163, E-mail: G.Lekhuleni@mpuedu.gov.za

Closing date: 29 May 2026

Tags: telecommunications, internet, broadband