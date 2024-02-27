Top ICT tenders: Municipalities target disaster management tech

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal rebounded quickly following finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s tabling of the 2024 Budget Speech in Parliament.
Pointing out that “the size of the pie is not growing fast enough to meet our developmental needs”, Godongwana’s budget targeted R150 billion from the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account to help lower government’s debt burden.
Following a year of extreme weather events in several provinces, Godongwana also noted a multi-layered risk-based approach was being developed to manage the associated fiscal risks of intensifying climate-related disasters.
“National Treasury is reviewing disaster response grants to improve efficiency and create incentives for disaster planning, preparedness and risk reduction. It is also developing a climate-budget tagging framework to influence policy, planning and budget decisions, by tracking climate-related expenditures in public budgets,” he said.
Against this backdrop, two municipal tenders stand out this week.
Up first is a request for a disaster and fire incident information management system for the Overberg District Municipality. The district governs the four local municipalities of Cape Agulhas, Overstrand, Swellendam and Theewaterskloof in the Western Cape.
KwaZulu-Natal’s Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality follows with a request for the supply, delivery and installation of a disaster management communication and information system.
A non-refundable fee of R400 and R476, respectively, is required to access the bid documents.
Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:
- The Department of Public Service and Administration is looking for a service provider for the automation of public service and administration business processes with Microsoft Power platform. The department notes it currently has limited resources with the necessary skills and experience to streamline and automate its business processes to further enhance its efficiency.
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is advertising for the procurement of cyber security services for the Office of Chief Registrar of Deeds. The successful bidder will perform a full ICT cyber security risk assessment and make appropriate recommendations to improve the current systems and policies in accordance with internationally recognised standards and practices.
The Department of Transport wishes to appoint a service provider to implement, maintain and support a data analytics solution. This follows a recent quality assurance review which noted the absence of data analytics utilisation through computer-assisted audit techniques as a deficiency. This omission resulted in non-compliance with IIA standards, it says.
Sentech intends to form a panel of internet service providers for the provision and commercialisation of public WiFi hotspots for communities in various provinces, districts and local municipalities across the country. The company notes it will deploy a national open access network and the ISPs are required for the implementation and operation of outdoor wireless hotspots.
The City of Cape Town is looking for third-party service providers of electricity prepaid vending solutions. The city notes it has approximately 600 000 electricity prepaid customers and reserves the right to operate and manage its own point-of-sales at various cash offices throughout the municipal area.
The Office of the Valuer-General requires maintenance and support of its Sage ERP system. The contract includes system enhancements to ensure optimal performance of the targeted services.
The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to establish a five-year support and licence subscription agreement for a software asset management capability. The scope of work includes implementation on-premises in the SITA private cloud, licences and subscription, maintenance, professional services and provision for additional growth.
The South African National Roads Agency is looking for a geographic information support (GIS) service provider for the development, support and maintenance of its GIS, which is amalgamated to the agency’s Integrated Transport Information System and South African Road Design System software solutions.
New tenders
Department of Public Service and Administration
A service provider is sought for the automation of public service and administration business processes with Microsoft Power platform.
Tender no: DPSA007/2023
Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 March 2024
Tags: Software, services, software development, professional services, automation
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
The department is advertising for the procurement of cyber security services for the Office of Chief Registrar of Deeds for 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 4 March
Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-11) 2023/24
Information: Buti Matjila, Tel: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 March 2024
Tags: Software, hardware, services, security, cyber security, professional services, consulting, training and e-learning
Department of Transport
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to implement, maintain and support a data analytics solution for 60 months.
Compulsory briefing: 13 March
Tender no: SCM/05/2023/ODG
Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: 012 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 March 2024
Tags: Software, data analytics, analytics, services, support and maintenance
Sentech
The company wishes to form a panel of internet service providers for the provision and commercialisation of public WiFi hotspots for communities on its behalf in various provinces, districts and local municipalities across the country for three years, with a possibility of renewal on a build, operate and transfer model.
Compulsory briefing: 29 February – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: SENT-064-2023-24
Information: Amukelani/Norman/Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4590, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 8 March 2024
Tags: Telecommunications, ISP, internet service providers, services, wireless, WiFi, public WiFi, hotspots
City of Cape Town
The metro wishes to appoint third-party service providers of electricity prepaid vending solutions.
Tender no: 169S/2023/24
Information: Samantha Adriaanse, Tel:021 444 2276, E-mail: Samantha.Adriaanse@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 March 2024
Tags: Software, services, electricity, prepaid, prepaid tokens, prepaid vending
Office of the Valuer-General
Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for maintenance and support of the valuer-general’s ERP system for 36 months.
Tender no: OVG (07) (2023/2024)
Information:NK Moatshe or C Shumbambiri, Tel:078 422 2429, E-mail: kabelo.moatshe@ovg.org.za.
Closing date: 14 March 2024
Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and licence subscription agreement for the software asset management capability.
Non-compulsory briefing: 29 February – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: RFB 2854/2023
Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.Jantjie@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 20 March 2024
Tags: Software, software asset management, software licensing, services, support and maintenance
South African National Roads Agency
Sanral is looking for a GIS service provider.
Non-compulsory briefing: 7 March – Microsoft Teams
Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL: HO 1002/57000/2023/01
Information: Procurement Office, Tel:012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO9@sanral.co.za.
Closing date: 28 March 2024
Tags: Software, software development, services, geographic information support, GIS
Overberg District Municipality
The Western Cape district requires a disasterand fire incident information management system for a three-year period.
Tender no:T16-2023/24
Information: Reinard Geldenhuys, Tel: 083 273 8234, E-mail: rgeldenhuys@odm.org.za.
Closing date: 22 March 2024
Tags: Software, disaster management
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality
The local KwaZulu-Natal municipality is advertisingfor the supply, delivery and installation of a disaster managementcommunication and information system over three years.
Tender no: COMM -B030/23/24
Information: W Dlamini, Tel: 039 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za.
Closing date: 13 March 2024
Tags: Software, disaster management
Share