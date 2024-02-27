Top ICT tenders: Municipalities target disaster management tech

After a year of extreme weather events in several provinces, government wants to deploy disaster information management systems.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTender Portal rebounded quickly following finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s tabling of the 2024 Budget Speech in Parliament.

Pointing out that “the size of the pie is not growing fast enough to meet our developmental needs”, Godongwana’s budget targeted R150 billion from the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account to help lower government’s debt burden.

Following a year of extreme weather events in several provinces, Godongwana also noted a multi-layered risk-based approach was being developed to manage the associated fiscal risks of intensifying climate-related disasters.

“National Treasury is reviewing disaster response grants to improve efficiency and create incentives for disaster planning, preparedness and risk reduction. It is also developing a climate-budget tagging framework to influence policy, planning and budget decisions, by tracking climate-related expenditures in public budgets,” he said.

Against this backdrop, two municipal tenders stand out this week.

Up first is a request for a disaster and fire incident information management system for the Overberg District Municipality. The district governs the four local municipalities of Cape Agulhas, Overstrand, Swellendam and Theewaterskloof in the Western Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality follows with a request for the supply, delivery and installation of a disaster management communication and information system.

A non-refundable fee of R400 and R476, respectively, is required to access the bid documents.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The Department of Public Service and Administration is looking for a service provider for the automation of public service and administration business processes with Microsoft Power platform. The department notes it currently has limited resources with the necessary skills and experience to streamline and automate its business processes to further enhance its efficiency.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is advertising for the procurement of cyber security services for the Office of Chief Registrar of Deeds. The successful bidder will perform a full ICT cyber security risk assessment and make appropriate recommendations to improve the current systems and policies in accordance with internationally recognised standards and practices.



The Department of Transport wishes to appoint a service provider to implement, maintain and support a data analytics solution. This follows a recent quality assurance review which noted the absence of data analytics utilisation through computer-assisted audit techniques as a deficiency. This omission resulted in non-compliance with IIA standards, it says.



Sentech intends to form a panel of internet service providers for the provision and commercialisation of public WiFi hotspots for communities in various provinces, districts and local municipalities across the country. The company notes it will deploy a national open access network and the ISPs are required for the implementation and operation of outdoor wireless hotspots.



The City of Cape Town is looking for third-party service providers of electricity prepaid vending solutions. The city notes it has approximately 600 000 electricity prepaid customers and reserves the right to operate and manage its own point-of-sales at various cash offices throughout the municipal area.



The Office of the Valuer-General requires maintenance and support of its Sage ERP system. The contract includes system enhancements to ensure optimal performance of the targeted services.



The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) wishes to establish a five-year support and licence subscription agreement for a software asset management capability. The scope of work includes implementation on-premises in the SITA private cloud, licences and subscription, maintenance, professional services and provision for additional growth.



The South African National Roads Agency is looking for a geographic information support (GIS) service provider for the development, support and maintenance of its GIS, which is amalgamated to the agency’s Integrated Transport Information System and South African Road Design System software solutions.



New tenders

Department of Public Service and Administration

A service provider is sought for the automation of public service and administration business processes with Microsoft Power platform.

Tender no: DPSA007/2023

Information: Lorraine Masenya, Tel: 012 336 1126, E-mail: lorraine@dpsa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 March 2024

­Tags: Software, services, software development, professional services, automation

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

The department is advertising for the procurement of cyber security services for the Office of Chief Registrar of Deeds for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 4 March

Tender no: DALRRD (CRD-11) 2023/24

Information: Buti Matjila, Tel: 082 385 4570, E-mail: Buti.matjila@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 March 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, security, cyber security, professional services, consulting, training and e-learning

Department of Transport

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to implement, maintain and support a data analytics solution for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 March

Tender no: SCM/05/2023/ODG

Information: Thabo Skosana, Tel: 012 309 3035, E-mail: SkosanaT@dot.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 March 2024

­Tags: Software, data analytics, analytics, services, support and maintenance

Sentech

The company wishes to form a panel of internet service providers for the provision and commercialisation of public WiFi hotspots for communities on its behalf in various provinces, districts and local municipalities across the country for three years, with a possibility of renewal on a build, operate and transfer model.

Compulsory briefing: 29 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: SENT-064-2023-24

Information: Amukelani/Norman/Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4590, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 8 March 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, ISP, internet service providers, services, wireless, WiFi, public WiFi, hotspots

City of Cape Town

The metro wishes to appoint third-party service providers of electricity prepaid vending solutions.

Tender no: 169S/2023/24

Information: Samantha Adriaanse, Tel:021 444 2276, E-mail: Samantha.Adriaanse@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 March 2024

­Tags: Software, services, electricity, prepaid, prepaid tokens, prepaid vending

Office of the Valuer-General

Bids are invited for the appointment of a service provider for maintenance and support of the valuer-general’s ERP system for 36 months.

Tender no: OVG (07) (2023/2024)

Information:NK Moatshe or C Shumbambiri, Tel:078 422 2429, E-mail: kabelo.moatshe@ovg.org.za.

Closing date: 14 March 2024

­Tags: Software, enterprise resource planning, ERP, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to establish a five-year support and licence subscription agreement for the software asset management capability.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2854/2023

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.Jantjie@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 March 2024

­Tags: Software, software asset management, software licensing, services, support and maintenance

South African National Roads Agency

Sanral is looking for a GIS service provider.

Non-compulsory briefing: 7 March – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CONTRACT SANRAL: HO 1002/57000/2023/01

Information: Procurement Office, Tel:012 844 8000, E-mail: ProcurementHO9@sanral.co.za.

Closing date: 28 March 2024

­Tags: Software, software development, services, geographic information support, GIS

Overberg District Municipality

The Western Cape district requires a disasterand fire incident information management system for a three-year period.

Tender no:T16-2023/24

Information: Reinard Geldenhuys, Tel: 083 273 8234, E-mail: rgeldenhuys@odm.org.za.

Closing date: 22 March 2024

­Tags: Software, disaster management

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality

The local KwaZulu-Natal municipality is advertisingfor the supply, delivery and installation of a disaster managementcommunication and information system over three years.

Tender no: COMM -B030/23/24

Information: W Dlamini, Tel: 039 833 1038, E-mail: dlaminiw@ndz.gov.za.

Closing date: 13 March 2024

­Tags: Software, disaster management