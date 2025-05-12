Top ICT tenders: National departments return to tech needs

Government’s top echelons are again considering their technology requirements, despite budget delays.

Activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal saw an increase last week as the spate of public holidays finally came to an end.

While larger value tenders will have to wait for finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s new budget, government’s top echelons are once again considering their technology requirements.

The first national department to feature in this week’s tender round-up is a request from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) for the maintenance, support and licensing of its Documentum enterprise content management environment (ECM).

“The DTIC is a document-centric and information-driven organisation, therefore, the effective storage, management and dissemination of electronic and paper information is vital to the success and effectiveness of the DTIC,” it says.

The Documentum solution is being used by an average of 574 users a month, located across all DTIC offices, and this is growing as the benefit of ECM, as well as knowledge and information management, is realised. The repository currently contains over six million documents, occupying over 9TB in disk space.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development follows with an invitation to service providers to submit bids on the leasing of telephone management and switchboard systems to the Office of the Registrar of Deeds at its offices in South Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Qonce, and Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Interested parties should have suitable technical skills and experience to provide effective and reliable solutions, it says.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development invites service providers accredited in terms of SITA’s RFB740-2020 transversal contract to submit quotations for the supply and delivery of 18 production range scanners with five-year OEM warranty and three-year maintenance and support.

Two devices will need to be delivered to courts in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, Limpopo and Western Cape, while the Free State requires one and the Eastern Cape, three.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply, installation and maintenance of biometric clocking devices and solutions. It notes it employs approximately 30 000 permanent staff members, 25 000 EPWP temporary employees and has more than 1 000 workplaces in a geographical area cross the Western Cape.

Eskom is calling for the supply and installation of telephone kiosks for the Eastern Cape coastal cluster. The project is aimed at strengthening the province’s operating unit’s relationship with customers by making the telephony channel more accessible to customers. Customer kiosks equipped with hotlines will be installed at 14 Eskom sites to provide customers with access to its services via the contact centre at no cost to the customer.

Broadband Infraco returns this week to update last week’s quotation request for assistance with the I-ECS licence transfer application process to a tender. The new invitation expands the scope of work to include DSA application until completion (urgent deadline); engagements with third-parties as necessary to have a successful application; engagements with ICASA; SDIC spectrum application and business case preparation and submission; regulatory and legal inputs on matters; and documents preparation and subsequent responses.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is looking for a licence agreement for a workload automation software solution, which will be used for automating the scheduling and processing of business workflows across various platforms and applications for the Numerus and Centurion data centres. SITA says the software is entrenched into the daily operations of various data centres and contributes significantly towards its ability to deliver efficient services.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) requires consulting services to assist one of its beneficiary companies with the implementation of ISO27001:2018 information security management systems towards certification by third-party bodies. The CSIR says the company is already certified to ISO9001:2015 quality management system and wishes to integrate the two-management system as part of the strategic alignment to the changing business environment.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Department of Sports, Arts and Culture wishes to appoint a service provider to supply an internet connectivity solution to 170 provincial public libraries. The department notes that connectivity at public libraries plays a critical role in the provision of internet access for citizens of the province, and further enables public libraries to use the automated library system to manage the movement of books and other library materials in all public libraries in the province.

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality closes the issue with an advertisement for the provision of data internet. At the time of writing, the municipality had yet to publish the relevant documentation on its website, but assured that it would.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The Western Cape metropolitan is calling for the supply, installation and maintenance of biometric clocking devices and solutions.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 May

Tender no: 263G/2024/25

Information: E-mail: SCM.tenders5@capetown.gov.za

Closing date: 9 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, security, biometrics

Eskom

The utility is calling for the supply and installation of telephone kiosks for the Cape Coastal Cluster – Eastern Cape.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E1222DXEC

Information: Ezile Pupane, Tel: 043 703 5449, E-mail: pupanee@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 30 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, telephony

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development

Service providers are invited to submit quotations for the supply and delivery of 18 production scanners with five-year OEM warranty and three-year maintenance and support.

Tender no: MKH0012/2024/2025

Information: Mbongwa Dlamini, Tel: 031 785 9385, E-mail: dlaminim@mkhambathini.gov.za

Closing date: 4 June 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, production scanners, imaging, services, support and maintenance

Broadband Infraco

Qualified consulting firms are invited to submit proposals to assist the company with the I-ECS licence transfer application process.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 352

Information: Risben Khoza, Tel: 011 235 1603, E-mail: Risben.Khoza@Infraco.co.za

Closing date: 23 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, services, professional services, consulting, I-ECS, telecoms licence

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

The department invites interested service providers to submit proposals to maintain, support and license the department’s enterprise content management environment (Documentum) for five years.

Tender no: BID dtic 01/25-26

Information: Yvette Cronje, Tel: 012 394 5762, E-mail: YCronje@thedtic.gov.za

Closing date: 29 May 2025

­­Tags: Software, software licensing, content management system, CMS, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Provision of a licence agreement is sought for a workload automation software solution used for automating the scheduling and processing of business workflows across various platforms and applications for the Numerus and Centurion data centres. including maintenance and support for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 16 May – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3092-2025

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: nokwanda.wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 2 June 2025

­­Tags: Software, workload automation software, software licencing

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The organisation requires consulting services to assist a CSIR supported company with the implementation of ISO27001:2018 information security management systems towards certification by third-party bodies.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 1194/20/05/2025

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 20 May 2025

­­Tags: Services, security, professional services, consulting, information security management, ISO27001

Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, KwaZulu-Natal

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to supply an internet connectivity solution to KZN public libraries for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 May – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 324 964 801 912 3, Passcode: Si7Q3SW6

Tender no: ZNB: DSAC 004/2425

Information: Tholakele Dlamini, Tel: 033 342 3280, Email: ndabat@kzndsac.gov.za

Closing date: 5 June 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

Service providers are invited to bid on the leasing of telephone management and switchboard systems to the Office of the Registrar of Deeds: at South Gauteng, Eastern Cape: Qonce, Eastern Cape: Mthatha and Mpumalanga for 12 months.

Tender no: DLRRD (CRD-01) 2025/26

Information: Giddeon Phokane, Tel: 083 043 1892, E-mail: giddeon.phokane@dalrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 26 May 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, software, telephone management system, telephony, switchboard

Chief Albert Luthuli Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the provision of data internet for 36 months.

Tender no: ALMT30/2024

Information: JA Nkosi, Tel: 017 843 4000, E-mail: nkosija@albertluthuli.gov.za

Closing date: 5 June 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, internet, internet service provider, ISP