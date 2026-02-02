Top ICT tenders: NCC invites opt-out registry engagement

The National Consumer Commission expects consumer opt-out activities to experience high traffic volumes.

It’s a much busier week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal; however, the ICT sector is not favoured in number of tenders or high-value requests.

It’s against this background that the National Consumer Commission (NCC) is appealing to interested entities, organisations and ICT solutions providers to submit information on how to “augment, enhance and complement” its existing national opt-out registry system (OORS).

The NCC reveals it engaged a service provider in 2021 to spearhead the development of the eService and OORS portal. This development process adhered to industry best practices, incorporating rigorous testing methodologies, security measures and compliance with relevant standards to ensure the portal's reliability, security and seamless functionality, it says.

“The chosen technology stack reflects a forward-looking approach, poised to adapt to future technological advancements and evolving organisational needs. The result is a robust, feature-rich portal that aligns with the NCC's vision and commitment to excellence in service delivery.”

While the eService portion of the system – which entails the NCC complaints handling process – is live and in use, the OORS side of the system is expected to go live in the course of 2026.

“There may be scope or possible opportunities for collaboration in the implementation and the rollout of the OORS. NCC also intends to scale the OORS with minimal or no additional operational costs in relation to the enhancements of the existing OORS. Therefore, the information to be provided should indicate the possible business model/s or revenue model/s that can be adopted,” it explains.

The OORS will allow both consumers and direct marketers to register profiles, consumers to opt-out and direct marketers to cleanse the list of their consumers first before sending or engaging with consumers in any form of communication as stipulated by the Consumer Protection Act.

The NCC expects the consumer opt-out activities to experience high traffic volumes. However, it also reveals it expects the cleansing process for direct marketers to have high volumes “due to the number of consumers that are targeted by some of the direct marketers”.

In terms of the scope of information requested, highlights include:

Best practices to involve all key stakeholders in direct marketing and manage the customer interface.

New revenue generation and revenue sharing models.

Possible operating models to interface with OORS.

How to source, generate or collate necessary evidence in terms of the consumer opt-out violations, including enhancements to the existing OORS.

How to facilitate high traffic volumes in consumer opt-in processes and the direct marketers cleansing.

High-level conceptual and solution architecture.

The building of digital channels and application programming interfaces.

Interested parties have until 3pm on 13 February to deliver submissions.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) is looking to appoint a suitably qualified and OEM-certified bidder for its firewall refresh to be rolled out across all its regional sites. The solution will include a monitoring tool, security information and event management, intrusion prevention system, URL filtering and data loss prevention. The contract will run for three years and includes the implementation of firewall hardware, software, maintenance and support.

The department is also looking for a suitably qualified bidder to provide managed backup services. This request includes the implementation of a cloud backup solution, maintenance and support. DMPR explains its current backup hardware infrastructure has reached the end of its life and it intends for the backup and disaster recovery services to cover all its core applications.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is calling for the supply, design, configuration and installation of upgraded network infrastructure for the Department of Tourism. The agency notes the department’s current infrastructure poses a risk to the network due to the hardware that is end of life and end of maintenance support. The contract will include maintenance and support.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is inviting proposals for the provision of managed disaster recovery-as-a-service, catering for ICT backup, restore, disaster recovery, replication and business continuity. The organisation notes its current disaster recovery services contract expires at the end of February and it is looking for the same or more services.

The Road Accident Fund is looking for an experienced and suitable service provider for SAP maintenance and support. The organisation explains it has implemented the SAP ERP solution on-premises and is intending to migrate the workloads to the cloud environment soon. The support required is currently for the on-premises solution, which will be elevated to the cloud environment upon successful implementation of the projects to migrate the workloads.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is calling for proposals from potential service providers to conduct an annual strategic and IT risk assessment over four months. The assessment should result in a comprehensive report with recommendations to support the achievement of SASSA’s strategy and annual performance plan. The successful service provider will be expected to effectively identify and assess strategic and IT risks, ensuring appropriate engagement of management, the risk management committee and the audit committee, it says.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Treasury wishes to appoint a panel of software developers for the development of digital solutions. The department explains service delivery and internal operations are constrained by fragmented ICT system, limited in-house development capacity, reliance on a small pool of vendors and increasing compliance requirements.

Eskom is inviting bids for the augmenting of robotics with artificial intelligence for the inspection and maintenance of critical infrastructure, such as power station equipment, power lines, substations and other equipment. The utility believes the latest advancement of technology capabilities in inspection, maintenance and data analysis, combined with AI-driven predictive maintenance models, offer a promising solution to the challenges faced by the power utility sector.

SITA returns with an invitation for accreditation to service providers from industry, research institutions and academia to join a panel for the provision of ICT research advisory, consultancy and subscription services. The agency explains its research and innovation department endeavours to leverage the symbiotic relationship between academia and industry to support the agency’s related strategic initiatives.

New tenders

Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources

The department is looking for a suitably qualified and OEM certified bidder for the provision of a firewall refresh with monitoring tool, security information and event management, intrusion prevention system, URL filtering and data loss prevention solutions for three years. This includes the implementation of firewall hardware, software, maintenance and support.

Compulsory briefing: 5 February – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 315 906 673 590 10, Passcode: Dr3tY2eE

Tender no: DMPR/021/2025/26

Information: Tebogo Katjeni, Tel: 012-444-3197, E-mail: tebogo.katjeni@dmpr.gov.za

Closing date: 20 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, hardware, services, support and maintenance, firewall

A suitably qualified bidder is also sought for the provision of managed backup services for three years. This includes the implementation of cloud backup solution, maintenance and support.

Compulsory briefing: 3 February – Microsoft Teams, Meeting ID: 370 719 057 674 89, Passcode: x2MP2MV9

Tender no: DMPR/020/2025/26

Information: Tebogo Katjeni, Tel: 012-444-3197, E-mail: tebogo.katjeni@dmpr.gov.za

Closing date: 18 February 2026

­­­­Tags: software, services, managed services, support and maintenance, backup, cloud computing, cloud backup

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is calling for the supply, design, configuration and installation to upgrade the current network infrastructure switches and WiFi, including maintenance and support for the Department of Tourism, for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3197/2025

Information: Muditambi Gangazhe, Tel: 012-367-3951, E-mail: Muditambi.Gangazhe@wsita.co.za

Closing date: 23 February 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, networking, WiFi, services, support and maintenance

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Proposals are invited for the provision of managed DRaaS for ICT backup, restore, disaster recovery, replication and business continuity for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 6 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP004/2026

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: 011-313-3767, E-mail: DavidN2@dbsa.org

Closing date: 13 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, managed services, security, disaster recovery as a service, DRaaS, business continuity, backup

Road Accident Fund

The RAF is looking for an experienced and suitable service provider for SAP maintenance and support for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 February

Tender no: RAF 2026 00001

Information: Ilish Seema, Tel: 012-429-5135, E-mail: ilishs@raf.co.za

Closing date: 20 February 2026

­­Tags: software, SAP, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

Potential service providers are invited to submit proposals to render annual strategic risk assessment and IT risk assessment for four months.

Tender no: SASSA:21-25-FMC-HO

Information: Mandla Sibeko, Tel: 012-400-2634, E-mail: Risk2025@sassa.gov.za

Closing date: 18 February 2026

­­Tags: services, consulting, professional services, risk assessment

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The provincial department wishes to appoint a panel of software developers for the development of digital solutions for five years.

Tender no: TREA/025/26/MP

Information: LJ Radebe, Tel: 013-766-4380, E-mail: LJRadebe@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 18 February 2026

­­Tags: software, software development, digital

Eskom

The utility is inviting bids for the augmenting of robotics with AI for inspection and maintenance for 12 months.

Tender no: E2112RTDMWPR

Information: Thembekile Matshaya, Tel: 011-800-3046, E-mail: MatshaTB@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 9 February 2026

­­Tags: software, AI, artificial intelligence, robotics

Request for accreditation

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to establish a panel of service providers from industry, research institutions and academia for the provision of ICT research advisory, consultancy and subscription services for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 2 February – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFA 3187-2025

Information: Ruth Galane, Tel: 012-482-2966, E-mail: ruth.galane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 20 February 2026

­­­­Tags: services, professional services, consulting, research

Request for information

National Consumer Commission

Interested entities, organisations and ICT solutions providers are invited to submit information on how to augment, enhance and complement the existing NCC OORS.

Tender no: NCC/RFI/01

Information: Mapula Moropene, Tel: 012-065-1994, E-mail: m.moropene@thencc.org.za.

Closing date: 13 February 2026

­­Tags: software, opt-out, consulting, POPIA