Top ICT tenders: Provinces focus on hardware refresh

Three provincial departments have issued advertisements that will be of interest to the ICT industry.

Last week’s celebration of Heritage Day saw activity on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal slowing and turning to less substantial requirements. However, three of the country’s provincial departments came to the party with advertisements that will pique the ICT industry’s interest.

First up is the Eastern Cape Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs, which is extending an invitation for proposals from qualified service providers to develop a comprehensive asset finance solution for movable IT assets.

The department notes its current lease agreement for IT equipment has expired, necessitating the formulation of a new asset finance solution. It also says it has undertaken a comprehensive business case analysis that “underscores the strategic significance of leasing in advancing various organisational and economic development objectives”.

The required assets include computers, servers, printers and associated peripherals, such as mice/trackpads, scanners, microphones, graphics tablets, monitors, speakers, headphones, projectors, external hard drives, WiFi adapters and Ethernet adapters.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) follows with a tender on behalf of the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness for the supply, delivery and support of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment.

While this request is limited to Karl Bremer Hospital, the tender documentation reveals the coastal department has set digital transformation as a strategic objective and, as such, it has an urgent need for a technology refresh in all health facilities to facilitate the new technologies.

Limpopo’s Department of Education rounds up the provincial contribution with an advertisement for the supply, delivery and installation of servers and storage for its head office and 10 district offices on a once-off basis.

The department reveals it is currently running a hybrid data centre environment where part of the ICT services is hosted in an on-premises data centre and the other part at SITA and a Microsoft Cloud environment. The current on-premises data centre servers are out of warranty and no longer supported by the OEM.

The project will include migration of data from old servers to new servers and the configuration of server virtualisation software to ensure a converged server infrastructure to improve performance scalability and management of IT resources.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

National Treasury is looking for a service provider to upgrade its Ivanti Heat 2023 licences to Ivanti Neurons and provide support and maintenance. The department says it uses the Ivanti Heat system as a solution for incident management, change control and call centre management. The appointed service provider will be expected to manage the upgrade of the existing software and licences, provide new licences as the environment grows, as well as provide the relevant maintenance and support when required.

The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa is looking for a Microsoft security technologies support partner to provide managed extended detection and response services. As this tender is considered sensitive, the bid document will only be shared with prospective bidders that will unconditionally accept and sign the IDC’s standard non-disclosure agreement. Similarly, only interested parties that have signed the NDA will be given access to the non-compulsory briefing link.

to provide managed extended detection and response services. As this tender is considered sensitive, the bid document will only be shared with prospective bidders that will unconditionally accept and sign the IDC’s standard non-disclosure agreement. Similarly, only interested parties that have signed the NDA will be given access to the non-compulsory briefing link. The IDC is also inviting proposals for the implementation and support of SAP Ariba sourcing (e-tendering portal) and contract solution. The organisation says it uses SAP as its enterprise resource planning system and it now needs to automate the tender management and contract management functions which are currently done manually.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is requesting proposals for the provision of 10Gbps fixed-line fibre managed bandwidth links between the South African National Research Network (SANReN) sites of University of Mpumalanga’s Mbombela and Siyabuswa campuses, the Agricultural Research Council in Mbombela to the CSIR.Due to increased vandalism, theft and other risks, the CSIR prefers underground fibre solutions, but overhead fibre solutions will be accepted if there are no underground fibre solutions available and/or affordable.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Provincial Legislature wishes to enter an exclusive agreement with a highly reputable cyber security company to render security operations centre (SOC) and managed security information and events management (SIEM) services. The body notes its network and endpoint infrastructure produces almost 15GB of daily logs, which require 24/7 monitoring and response by a well-equipped SOC.

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality wishes to appoint a service provider to support and maintain the Oracle CX customer relationship management solution. The metro explains the engagement will focus on stabilising and enhancing the existing multi-system integration architecture ensuring operation efficiency and enabling enhanced citizen service delivery.

The National School of Government closes the issue with an invitation to accredited SITA suppliers to bid for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud services. The department has approximately 300 users and operates in a hybrid environment, with two Microsoft Windows servers currently hosted on-premises and 14 Microsoft Windows virtual servers hosted and managed on a private cloud. However, it seeks to extend its presence on Microsoft Azure Cloud.

New tenders

National Treasury

A service provider is sought to upgrade Ivanti Heat 2023 licences to Ivanti Neurons and provide support and maintenance for National Treasury’s ICT for three years.

Tender no: NT002-1-2025

Information: NT Tender Admin, Tel: 012 406 9007, E-mail: ntadministrativetenders@treasury.gov.za

Closing date: 17 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, security, IT management, services, support and maintenance

Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs, Eastern Cape

The coastal department wishes to appoint a suitable service provider(s) to provide an asset finance solution for movable IT assets (computers and peripherals) for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 October

Tender no: PP09-25/26-07

Information: Hlokoma Mtshotshisa, Tel: 043 605 7153, E-mail: Hlokoma.mtshotshisa@dedea.gov.za

Closing date: 24 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, computing, finance, asset finance

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment with three-year support to the Western Cape Government Department of Health and Wellness (Karl Bremer Hospital).

Tender no: RFB 3147/2025

Information: Athini Ndungane, Tel: 021 442 8531, E-mail: Athini.Ndungane@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, local area networking, LAN, services, support and maintenance

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa

A Microsoft security technologies support partner is required to provide managed extended detection and response services.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 October – Virtual

Tender no: T37/09/25

Information: Joseph Phiri, Tel: 011 269 3810, E-mail: josephp@idc.co.za

Closing date: 15 October 2025

­­Tags: Services, software, security, managed extended detection and response, MXDR, managed services

The IDC is also inviting proposals for the implementation and support for SAP Ariba sourcing (e-tendering portal) and contract solution.

Tender no: T34/09/25

Information: Joseph Phiri, Tel: 011 269 3810, E-mail: josephp@idc.co.za.

Closing date: 13 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, e-tendering, procurement, contract management, services, support and maintenance

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR is requesting proposals for the provision of managed bandwidth links for the SANReN connectivity of University of Mpumalanga Mbombela campus, Siyabuswa campus and Agricultural Research Council Mbombela to the CSIR.

Non-compulsory briefing: 3 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3704/16/10/2025

Information: Supply Chain Management, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 16 October 2025

­­Tags: Telecommunications, managed bandwidth links

Provincial Legislature, KwaZulu Natal

The body seeks a service provider for rendering of security operations centre and managed security information and events management service for 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 3 October – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: KZNL 08/2025

Information: GN Ngcamu, Tel:033 355 7548, E-mail: tenders@kznleg.gov.za

Closing date: 22 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, managed services, security, security operations centre, managed security information and events management, SOC, SIEM

Department of Education, Limpopo

The department is advertising for the supply, delivery and installation of servers and storage, migration of data from old servers to new servers and commission a converged server infrastructure with virtualisation software licensing for its head office and 10 district offices on a once-off basis.

Note: This bid is only open to service providers listed on the SITA contract RFB 2003 for Limpopo.

Tender no: LDE/B06/2025/26

Information: GSS Mabunda, Tel:015 290 7670, E-mail: MabundaGSS@edu.limpopo.gov.za

Closing date: 14 October 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, servers, storage, software, virtualisation, data migration, software licensing

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

The coastal metro wishes to appoint a service provider to support and maintain the Oracle CX customer relationship management solution for 36 months.

Tender no: 33907-1i

Information: Technical: Sphamandla Nyathikazi, Tel: 031 322 5758, Contractual: Mduduzi Mdletshe, Tel: 031 322 1265, E-mail: Mduduzi.Mdletshe@Durban.gov.za

Closing date: 24 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, customer relationship management, CRM, services, support and maintenance

National School of Government

The NSG is looking for an accredited SITA supplier for the provision of Microsoft Azure cloud services for two years.

Note: The service provider must also be a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner for infrastructure, Azure and Microsoft Cloud.

Tender no: NSG/BID/08/2025/2026

Information: A de Beer, Tel: 012 441 6092, E-mail: annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za

Closing date: 10 October 2025

­­Tags: Software, cloud computing, services