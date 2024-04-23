Top ICT tenders: RAF to outsource contact centre

The Road Accident Fund is looking for a reputation-improving omni-channel contact centre platform.

National and provincial government’s 2024/25 financial year is off to a slow start for the ICT industry, with the last three weeks offering little for the sector to get excited about.

This allows the Road Accident Fund’s (RAF’s) request for information on a single integrated contact centre management system and services to stand out. A closer reading of the documentation reveals the entity wishes the contact centre to be housed on the premises of the successful bidder, which will “provide the service as an outsourced service”.

The request for information comes as Cabinet says it has noted major improvements in the RAF’s turnaround strategy.

“A key intervention has been the launch of the RAF contact centre, which provides a platform for RAF claimants to have access to their claims information without having to solely rely on their legal representatives. The platform also allows claimants the opportunity to verify the payments made by the RAF to their legal representatives,” it said in a statement released yesterday.

The RAF says it is looking for a reputation-improving omni-channel contact centre platform to orchestrate a seamless and significantly improved customer experience and turn-around time. This should manage all customer contact through a variety of media, such as voice over internet protocol, telephone, SMS, web-based enquires, self-service options, fax2Email, live chat, social media interaction, voice bot and chat bot, and e-mail.

The fund specifically notes it sees digital online customer access as an integral part of the omni-channel platform design for improved customer-centric user experience and that digital mobile customer experience should also be fully integrated.

The desired solution should “improve the reputation of the [RAF] among the citizenry through timeous and quality response to enquiries, queries and complaints”. This includes improving accessibility to its services to a wider range of customers and in all 11 official languages.

The RAF notes its customer base comprises not only the South African public, but all foreigners within the borders of the country. It also intends to establish customer experience centres in each province. This will require the bidder to introduce effective processes at the walk-in centres to support call centre activities and customer enquiries, as well as provide ongoing technical support.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries wishes to appoint a service provider to design, develop and implement a web-based directory of SMMEs operating within the waste circular economy. The directory should include various filters, such as business information of SMMEs and co-operatives, location and geographic distribution, type of services and products offered, operations taking place within the waste value chain, and financial and non-financial support available.

The State Information Technology Agency wishes to procure 21 intelligent wireless network access points and 11 network switches for the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlement’s regional office. The contract includes supply, installation, configuration, hardware warranty and licences.



The agency is also advertising for a service provider for the replacement of 13 customer premises edge routers at its offices, and maintenance and support. All routers require a minimum throughput of 100Mbps, except for two routers for Erasmuskloof, which require 1gig Mbps.



In a second appearance, the RAF wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for the supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of multifunction printers on a managed service and rental basis, hosted on the cloud. The fund notes it is transitioning to a new operating model with an element of cloud strategy, which will be dependent on multifunction printers. As such, it is looking for an external service provider with the capability to service a national footprint.



The National Consumer Commission is advertising for licence renewal on its FortiGate-1800P hardware, as well as one-year 24/7 FortiCare and FortiGuard Unified Threat Protection. The commission notes the firewalls were purchased in 2021 and the provider is supplying support and maintenance until the end of October 2024.



The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission invites service providers to submit proposals for the provision of managed print services. The commission notes it is a transaction-based organisation with high volume printing needs. Unexpected printer and scanner breakdowns could result in operational complications and service delivery standards not being met by the CIPC and its employees. This, in turn, could have significant reputational, business continuity and service delivery risks for the CIPC.



The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has identified the need to appoint a service provider for the upgrade of its fibre capacity in the Western Cape region. Prasa notes it has been exposed to too much vandalism in the past four months, with it recording on average 15 fibre breaks/vandalisms a week. In some cases, this has caused the train service to be cancelled for the day until the fibre break has been repaired, resulting in Prasa losing revenue for that day.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research is calling for the development, integration and implementation of a business management and AI portal. This will address its identified need for a robust online monitoring, evaluation and econometric modelling system for the various initiatives in order to better aid planning, monitoring, budgeting, reporting and evaluation.



Eskom closes the issue with a request for information on enterprise geographical information systems (eGIS). The utility notes a project to implement an eGIS, in 2012, ended with disastrous consequences for its GIS environment when some of the licensing contracts could not be renewed after 2018.



New tenders

Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to design, develop and implement a web-based directory of SMMEs operating within the waste circular economy, including support and maintenance for 12 months.

Tender no: DFFE-T002(24-25)

Information: SCM officials, Tel:012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 13 May 2024

­Tags: Software, software development

State Information Technology Agency

SITA wishes to procure wireless network access points and network switches for the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlement’s regional office.

Tender no: RFB 2859-2023

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: thembeka.mdwara@sita.co.za

Closing date: 14 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, wireless, network access points, network switches

The agency is also advertising for a service provider for the replacement of the customer premises edge at SITA offices for 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 2865-2024

Information: Pumza Nqoma, Tel: 012 482 2580, E-mail: pumza.mqoma@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, routers

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for supply, delivery, installation, commissioning and maintenance of multifunction printers on a managed service and on a rental basis, hosted on the cloud for five years.

Tender no: RAF 2024 0017

Information: Shadi Matlou, Tel: 012 649 2030, E-mail: Shadim@raf.co.za

Closing date: 7 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, printing, managed services, managed printing services, hosting, cloud computing

National Consumer Commission

Bids are invited for FortiGate-1800P hardware as well as one-year 24/7 FortiCare and FortiGuard Unified Threat Protection.

Tender no: NCC/01/2024/2025

Information: Lindani Ngema, Tel: 012 428 7746, E-mail: L.Ngema@thencc.org.za

Closing date: 10 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, security, firewall, unified threat protection, support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

The CIPC invites service providers to submit proposals for the provision of managed print services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 01/2024/2025

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: 012 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za

Closing date: 21 May 2024

­Tags: Hardware, software, services, printing, managed services, managed print services

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

The agency is advertising for the upgrade of its fibre capacity in the Western Cape region.

Compulsory briefing: 26 April

Tender no: 12/2023/CTN/INFRA

Information: YP Mgenge, Tel: 021 449 3088, E-mail: Yoliswa.Mgenge@prasa.com

Closing date: 10 May 2024

­Tags: Telecommunications, fibre, networking, hardware

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research

The CSIR requests proposals for the development, integration and implementation of a business management and AI portal, including maintenance for 24 months.

Tender no: CSIR RFP 3628/03/05/2024

Information: SCM, Tel: 012 841 2911, E-mail: tender@csir.co.za

Closing date: 3 May 2024

­Tags: Software, business management, artificial intelligence, AI

Request for information

Eskom

The utility is calling for information on enterprise geographical information systems.

Non-compulsory briefing: 26 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2515CX

Information: Tlou Mashalane, Tel: 011 800 4954, E-mail: mashalst@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 17 May 2024

­Tags: Software, geographical information systems, eGIS

Road Accident Fund

Information on the provision of a single integrated contact centre management system and services is required by the RAF.

Tender no: RAF/2024/00018

Information: Lungisile Zondi, Tel: 012 649 2299, E-mail: lungisilez@raf.co.za

Closing date: 3 May 2024

­Tags: Software, services, contact centre, call centre, unified contact centre, contact centre management system