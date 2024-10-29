Top ICT tenders: Sassa goes on hardware shopping spree

The social security agency looks to source a range of devices for two of its regions.

With finance minister Enoch Godongwana due to present his 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement this week, it’s unsurprising that national government departments are keeping a low profile on National Treasury’s eTenders portal. Nevertheless, the ICT sector will be pleased to see representation from provincial departments.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), however, is the main player in this week’s wrap of top tenders as it looks to source a range of infrastructure for two of its regions.

The North-West region dominates in this initiative with the agency posting four tenders encompassing laptops and tablets, desktop scanners and multifunction printers, biometric fingerprint scanners and audio-visual equipment. The latter is required for the queue management systems at various local offices.

Sassa’s Mpumalanga region is also in need of audio-visual equipment for its queue management systems in 16 of its local offices. In a second tender, the region is calling for 88 WiFi access points to be installed in 37 offices.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The State Information Technology Agency is calling for the provision of a learner management system and virtual classrooms for the Eastern Cape Department of Health’s colleges of education for health professionals for a period of five years.



The agency says that the department’s academic institutions for health sciences and training must implement digital technologies to manage their operations from student entry to exit in order to produce competent health professionals, relevant to the demands of the current health system.

The South African Police Service is calling for the provision of money laundering investigation tools and crime scene investigation tools, including hardware, training, maintenance and support. The specifications include fingerprint quality enhancement software; facial/image quality enhancement software; 3D crime scene simulation software; facial recognition/mapping software, eDiscovery solution and OCR document conversion.

Eastern Cape’s Department of Health requires supply, delivery and installation of IT equipment such as projectors, industrial label printers, network points and accessories for a period of 36 months. Only service providers accredited for the Eastern Cape region on SITA transversal tenders RFB2009/2022, RFB740-2020 and 1183/2022 are eligible to apply.

Limpopo’s Office of the Premier is looking for an electronic content management system to be used by Limpopo provincial departments for a period of 36 months.



The premier’s office notes that the Limpopo provincial administration has faced challenges with the manual processing and management of documents, making it difficult to enforce records management policies and resulting in poor administration and audit findings.

New tenders

South African Social Security Agency

The agency wishes to appoint service providers for supply and delivery of laptops and tablets.

Tender no: SASSA: 06-24-ICT-NW

Information: Tebogo Moloto, Tel: 018 397 3426, E-mail: luckymo@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility, Laptops, Tablets

The agency is also calling for the supply and delivery of desktop scanners and multifunction printers.

Tender no: SASSA: 07-24-ICT-NW

Information: Tebogo Moloto, Tel: 018 397 3426, E-mail: luckymo@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Proposals are also invited for the supply and delivery of biometric fingerprint scanners.

Tender no: SASSA: 08-24-ICT-NW

Information: Tebogo Moloto, Tel: 018 397 3426, E-mail: luckymo@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Security, Biometrics

Supply, delivery and installation of audio-visual equipment is required for the queue management system at sixteen Sassa local offices.

Tender no: SASSA: 09-24-ICT-NW

Information: Tebogo Moloto, Tel: 018 397 3426, E-mail: luckymo@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Queue management

Sassa invites service providers to submit proposals for the supply, installation and configuration of wiFI access points in 37 offices in Mpumalanga

Compulsory briefing: 31 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 04-24-ICT-MP

Information: Lethumusa Ngwenya, Tel: 013 754 9498, E-mail: LethumusaN@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Wi-fi

The supply and installation of audio visual equipment for queue management is also sought for 16 offices in the agency’s Mpumalanga region.

Compulsory briefing: 31 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SASSA: 05-24-ICT-MP

Information: Lethumusa Ngwenya, Tel: 013 754 9498, E-mail: LethumusaN@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 November 2024

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual, Queue management

State Information Technology Agency

Provision of a learner management system and virtual classrooms is required for the colleges of education for the Eastern Cape Department of Health, for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 1 November – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 3026-2024

Information: Konwaba Mbolekwa, Tel: 012 482 2543, E-mail: konwaba.mbolekwa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 12 November 2024

Tags: Software, Learner management, Virtual classroom, Training, eLearning

South African Police Service

SAPS is calling for the provision of money laundering investigation tools and crime scene investigation tools including hardware, training, maintenance and support for a period of five years, depending on the organisation’s need per financial year.

Compulsory briefing: 31 October

Tender no: 19/1/9/1/01 TR(24)

Information: Lt Col Mahlaule, Tel: 012 841 7852, E-mail: mahlauleg@saps.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 November 2024

Tags: Software, Hardware, Money laundering, Crime scene investigation, Biometrics, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Health, Eastern Cape

The provincial department requires supply, delivery and installation of IT equipment (projectors, industrial label printers, network points, accessories and assessment) for a period of 36 moths from service providers accredited on SITA RFB2009/2022, SITA RFB740-2020 and SITA 1183/2022.

Compulsory briefing: 31 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: SCMU3-24/25- 0176-HO

Information: Philasande Mtheleli, Tel: 083 303 3728, E-mail: philasande.mtheleli@echealth.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 November 2024

­Tags: Hardware, Projectors, Printers, Networking, Network points, Peripherals

Office of the Premier, Limpopo

An electronic content management system is sought for Limpopo provincial departments for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 29 October

Tender no: PRDP 38/2021-22

Information: E Nemuhuyuni, Tel: 015 287 6000, E-mail: tenders@premier.limpopo.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 November 2024

­Tags: Software, Electronic content management, ECM