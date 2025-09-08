Top ICT tenders: Sentech targets non-subsidised market with STBs

Sentech has specified four key areas of functionality the STB decoders are required to perform.

It’s slim pickings for the ICT industry this week, despite over 650 new advertisements being posted on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal.

Amid this drought of notable tenders, Sentech takes the top spot with its request for additional suppliers to apply to join its panel of suppliers for the sourcing or manufacturing, supply and delivery of digital set-top boxes (STBs) and integrated digital television sets with related accessories.

This is sought for the non-subsidised digital terrestrial television (DTT) and direct-to-home (DTH) markets, it says.

The tender follows years of delays in government’s broadcasting digital migration programme, which seeks to switch off analogue signals. Earlier this year, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ordered that the planned analogue switch-off deadline date of 31 March be suspended.

This followed arguments by broadcasters that government was nowhere near completing its process of rolling out STBs to all those who need and had been promised them. They also warned that “millions” of South Africans would no longer have access to TV services should the deadline proceed.

While previous initiatives largely focused on the needs of the indigent market, Sentech says the primary focal point for this tender is to assist unsubsidised markets across the country to access its television network by using STBs and integrated digital television sets for DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 reception across the country.

The organisation specifies four key areas of functionality the decoders are required to perform:

Satellite signal reception, decodability and interactive services on Sentech’s satellite network. Terrestrial signal reception, decodability and interactive services on Sentech’s DTT network. Operate with free-to-air, free-to-view and pay-TV services on the DTH network. Operate with free-to-air services on the DTT network.

Sentech advises that successful bidders will be required to provide approval certificates from both ICASA and SABS/SANAS for each product they supply.

Interested parties have to submit their bids by 23 September.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development seeks a service provider to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and customisation requirements for the National Geospatial Information Chief Directorate in Cape Town. This software is used to generate, maintain, update and disseminate the geospatial data required to map South Africa.

The department also wishes to appoint a service provider for the upgrade of four Quantum Scalar i6000 tape library drives from LTO-6 to LTO-9 and three Quantum StorNext software licences with three-year maintenance and support for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information Cape Town. The system must have both capabilities of archiving and backing up of digital data. The directorate notes it has been informed that the tape library will reach end of life by 2026, which means any technical issues may result in long delays and escalated costs.

The State Information Technology Agency is inviting bids for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment with Cisco support for the Western Cape Government. The agency says the provincial government has experienced substantial growth in recent years, resulting in increased demand on its existing network infrastructure. However, the current network equipment is outdated and lacks the advanced features required to support the province’s evolving digital and operational needs.

Parliament is calling for the supply and delivery of computer equipment, printers and computer accessories. It says its regular age-based analysis on its end-user computing equipment has highlighted equipment that is due for replacement. Bidders will also need to supply additional equipment due to a growing staff complement, it says.

The Road Accident Fund wishes to procure a board pack solution, to assist its board, committees, executives and management committees to perform functions related to their responsibilities.

South African Tourism is advertising for digital platforms, maintenance, optimisation and support. The body says it is looking for a strong marketing technology partner who will work with it to answer various business operations questions by providing the best maintenance, support and development services for all external-facing digital platforms of SA Tourism. This will include the building and guidance of solutions that meet business continuity requirements and contribute to South Africa being known for providing the best digital platform experience to all its audiences.

The Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements is looking for a service provider under SITA transversal contract 1183/2022 for the implementation of professional records management services for its head and regional offices. The department notes that during the 2024/25 financial year, it relocated all records to an offsite storage facility due to insufficient on-site storage capacity. While this addressed immediate space constraints, it introduced challenges, particularly in the verification of documents prior to shredding, which has raised concerns about the potential improper disposal of records. Accordingly, the department is looking for an experienced and qualified service provider to implement a comprehensive records cleanup initiative.

The Western Cape Office of the Premier is inviting bids for the procurement of contact centre services. These services will be required on demand and as the needs within the provincial government dictate. The department notes the variable demand contract that ran from November 2022 and ends on 31 October 2025 has been highly-effective in allowing government to rapidly scale up or down, in line with departmental resource needs, with minimal turnaround time. It notes demand varies throughout the year due to shifts in citizen interactions, business process and campaign-driven requirements.

Eskom closes the issue with a notice that it is extending the submission date for its request for cyber forensic lab capability for advanced digital forensics analytics in support of crime investigations. This enquiry was originally issued mid-July 2025 with a closing date of mid-August, which was subsequently extended to 1 September. The new closing date of 7 October is brought about by the loading of the incorrect pricing schedule, it says.

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and customised requirements for three years (2025-2027) for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information, Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 15 September

Tender no: SSC WC 09 (2025/2026) DLRRD

Information: Mzubanzi Mntumni, Tel: 021 409 0523, E-mail: mzubanzi.mntumni@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 30 September 2025

The department also wishes to appoint a service provider for the upgrade of four Quantum Scalar i6000 tape library drives, LTO-6 to LTO-9 and three Quantum StorNext software licensing with three-year maintenance and support for the purpose of archiving and backing up data for the Chief Directorate: National Geospatial Information Cape Town.

Compulsory briefing: 16 September

Tender no: SSC WC 10 (2025/2026) DLRRD

Information: Mzubanzi Mntumni, Tel: 021 409 0523, E-mail: mzubanzi.mntumni@dlrrd.gov.za

Closing date: 30 September 2025

State Information Technology Agency

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of Cisco LAN infrastructure equipment with Cisco support for five years for the Western Cape Government, Department: Premier (Branch Centre for e-Innovation).

Tender no: RFB 3141/2025

Information: Themba Leburu, Tel: 053 802 8959, E-mail: Themba.Leburu@sita.co.za

Closing date: 1 October 2025

Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Parliament is calling for the supply and delivery of computer equipment, printers and computer accessories.

Tender no: B5/2025

Information: N Ntanjana, Tel: 021 403 8374, E-mail: tenders@parliament.gov.za

Closing date: 29 September 2025

Road Accident Fund

The fund wishes to procure a board pack solution for five years.

Tender no: RAF/2025/00026

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel: 012 629 1721, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 7 October 2025

South African Tourism

The tourism body is advertising for digital platforms, maintenance, optimisation and support for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: SAT 300/25

Information: Francina Tlali, Tel: 011 895 3000, E-mail: tenders@southafrica.net

Closing date: 3 October 2025

Department of Human Settlements, Eastern Cape

A service provider is required for the implementation of professional records management services for three years for the department’s head office and regional offices.

Note: Bidders must be registered under SITA transversal contract 1183/2022.

Tender no: SCMU11-25/26-011

Information: X Mpupa, Tel: 043 711 9641, E-mail: XolileM@ecdhs.gov.za

Closing date: 23 September 2025

Office of the Premier, Western Cape

The department invites potential bidders to submit a bid for the procurement of contact centre services for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 9 September – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: FMA 0006-2025/26

Information: Jade Haupt, Tel: 021 483 3578, E-mail: dotp.acq@westerncape.gov.za

Closing date: 25 September 2025

Sentech

The organisation wishes to appoint additional suppliers to its panel of suppliers to source/manufacture, supply and deliver digital STBs and integrated digital television sets with related accessories for DTT and DTH non-subsidised market as and when required within 12 months.

Tender no: SENT-022-2025-26

Information: Amukelani, Norman or Nosipho, Tel: 011 471 4443, E-mail: tendera@sentech.co.za

Closing date: 23 September 2025

Eskom

The utility is extending its request for cyber forensic lab capability for advance digital forensics analytics in support of crime investigations for five years.

Tender no: E1566 GCD MWP

Information: Beetha, Tel:011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

New closing date: 7 October 2025

