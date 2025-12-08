Top ICT tenders: SITA embarks on year-end rush

SITA has issued a host of ICT procurement requests.

While many in the ICT industry will be slowing down in anticipation of the year-end break, public sector procurement officers are trying to squeeze out the publication of their last tender notices of the year on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) leads the charge in technology-focused requests with more than five tender invitations and a request for information. While these feature closing dates in 2026, several include briefings that will take place this side of the year.

Up first is a request for the supply, configuration and installation of a software testing tool for 48 months. The contract will include maintenance and support.

“The software testing business unit has been relying on manual testing processes for managing test design, test case execution, defect logging and reporting to project stakeholders. However, with the evolving landscape of software development, the need for advanced testing tools has become critical, especially in the areas of functional, automation, performance and security testing,” the agency explains.

SITA says that through the acquisition of these tools, it intends to optimise its testing processes, enhance collaboration and ensure the successful execution of projects, ultimately leading to improved client satisfaction and business outcomes.

Up next is an invitation for bids for the migration of the NetScout NGN solution to the new software version 6.3.6.

SITA reveals it successfully implemented the NetScout-NGN Phase1 solution during 2019 at 11 switching centres across the country. However, support for this solution has expired, requiring the migration to the new version as there have been several upgrades since the previous support contract expired.

This is followed by a request for the supply, installation and support of core network equipment (CAP router) for the South African Police Service (SAPS) at two of its data centres.

The agency explains SAPS has entrusted it with the responsibility to modernise its core network in line with the latest technology developments in order to support current and future business requirements.

“In order to align to the SAPS network architecture standard, protect existing investments and ensure interoperability, the bidder’s proposed solution must be either Huawei or Cisco brand-specific,” SITA warns.

The agency’s fourth tender sees it wishing to establish a new three-year report and BI dashboard capability contract within SDM IT service management for the procurement of the Yellowfin technology.

The new contract must include subscription licences, processes and integration, professional services, training and growth.

Moving to the government private cloud eco-system (GPCE), SITA is looking for a service provider to maintain the SUSE managed service provider (MSP) program.

“Within the SITA GPCE, there is a growing demand to host different flavours of operating systems (OS) within the on-premises private cloud. The current challenge with the current on-premises variants is they have limits for specific OS flavours, therefore [there is] a need to continue with the deployment of SUSE Linux workloads based on the MSP catalogue to accommodate all the elements in the catalogue for SITA GPCE to add new solutions based on the SUSE technology,” it explains.

The specifications of the tender include enabling SITA to participate in the SUSE managed service provider programme; SUSE catalogue of line items for the agency to procure from, when required; and access to the SUSE partner portal, including pricing.

The agency closes the issue with a request for information on single logistic management information systems (SLMIS). In the request documentation, SITA explains that a client has tasked it with acquiring such a system for its logistic division.

“The SITA client's existing logistic information systems have been plagued by high costs, redundant functionalities and complex interfaces, resulting in substantial accumulated costs over the years. As SITA client operations have evolved to incorporate joint operations, centralised IT budgets, and other modern concepts, the need for separate logistic systems has diminished, rendering them functionally and financially impractical,” the agency explains.

This strategic shift aims to consolidate the current disparate logistic management information systems into a unified, enterprise-wide solution, SITA says, streamlining processes, reducing costs, and better supporting the logistics value chain.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The Road Accident Fund wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an audit management tool. The fund says its internal audit department identified the need to automate its audit process in order to streamline its processes and improve the value it offers to the business. The request comes amid another adverse finding from the Auditor-General with that body expressing concerns about the fund’s solvency and ability to pay claims to Parliament’s transport portfolio committee.

Eskom’s National Transmission Company of South Africa is inviting bids for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, testing, support and training internet protocol address management (IPAM) solution. The utility’s transmission business notes that without an IPAM solution, IP telecoms teams encounter several hurdles that impede network efficiency and scalability. These challenges include the inability to effectively allocate and track IP addresses, difficulties in maintaining accurate network documentation, increased risk of IP address conflicts and overlapping.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is seeking a professional service provider to render managed ICT security services. The department acknowledges that over the past five years, the ongoing cyber threat landscape has often exposed national government agencies, state-owned entities and other government-run organisations. Accordingly, it is looking to partner with “thought leaders and innovators” in their field. This will assist in managing and reporting on governance requirements and help the department run its complex environment. It is critical to the department’s cyber resilience and compliance mandates that investment that has already been made, be leveraged.

Eskom is requesting proposals for the provision of data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) platform as a service. The utility says this DCIM platform will ensure seamless functionality, proactive management and optimised performance of the data centre infrastructure.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, configuration and installation of a software testing tool for functional, automation, performance, security testing including maintenance and support for 48 months.

Compulsory briefing: 12 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3186/2025

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: 012 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za

Closing date: 23 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, software testing, services, support and maintenance

Bids are also invited for the migration of the NetScout NGN solution to the new software version 6.3.6 with maintenance and support for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 12 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3193/2025

Information: Lesley Chauke, Tel: 012 482 2025, E-mail: Lesley.Chauke@sita.co.za

Closing date: 14 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, networking, services, support and maintenance

SITA is also issuing a request for the supply, installation and support of core network equipment (CAP Router) for the SAPS for 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3191/2025

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 2754, E-mail: Portia.Mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 15 January 2026

­­Tags: Hardware, networking, routers, services, support and maintenance

The agency wishes to establish a new three-year report and BI dashboard capability contract within SDM IT service management for the procurement of the Yellowfin technology.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3192-2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 367 3995, E-mail: elelwani.mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 13 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, reporting, business intelligence, service delivery management, SDM, IT service management, ITSM

A service provider is sought to maintain the SUSE MSP program for the government private cloud eco-system for five years.

Tender no: RFB 3190/2025

Information: Lungile Sibiya, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Lungile.Sibiya@sita.co.za

Closing date: 19 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, open source, services, cloud computing

Road Accident Fund

The RAF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of an audit management tool for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 13 January

Tender no: RAF/2025/00038

Information: Bathabile Mahlangu, Tel: 012 621 1721, E-mail: bathabilem@raf.co.za

Closing date: 29 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, audit management

Eskom National Transmission Company of South Africa

Bids are invited for the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, testing, support and training on internet protocol address management solution on an as and when required basis for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 January – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: E2137NTCSAMWP

Information: Lebo Maminza, Tel: 011 871 3165, E-mail: mamizame@ntcsa.co.za

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, internet protocol address management, IPAM, services, support and maintenance, training

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

A professional service provider is sought to render managed ICT security services to the department for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: DFFE-SITA004 (25-26)

Information: SCM Officials, Tel: 012 399 9892, E-mail: Tenders@dffe.gov.za

Closing date: 23 January 2026

­­Tags: Services, professional services, managed services, managed security services

Eskom

The utility is requesting proposals for the provision of data centre infrastructure management platform as a service for five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 December

Tender no: E2233CXMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 20 January 2026

­­Tags: Services, managed services, hardware, data centre

Request for information

State Information Technology Agency

Information is invited on a single logistic management information system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 12 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFI 3194/2025

Information: Hlamalani Shipalana, Tel: 012 482 3914, E-mail: Hlamalani.Shipalana@sita.co.za

Closing date: 30 January 2026

­­Tags: Software, single logistic management information system, SLMIS