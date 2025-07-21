Top ICT tenders: SITA to boost technical advisory capability

This week’s top tender advertisements for the ICT sector are dominated by SITA, RAF and SARS.

It’s a quiet week on National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with fewer requests being posted, many of which feature low-value requirements and short turnaround times. For the ICT sector, however, this week’s top advertisements are dominated by the State IT Agency (SITA), Road Accident Fund (RAF) and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

With its business model under threat from the newly gazetted amendments to the SITA Act, which allows government department to procure IT services outside of the agency, SITA has picked up its activity levels in recent weeks, with 18 requests advertised since the beginning of June.

This week it comes to the party with four requests, of which its request for an architecture management toolset speaks to its intent to improve services to its clients.

In the tender documentation, SITA notes it is responsible for enterprise architecture, ICT advisory, solution design, business process modelling and consulting services to government departments.

“One of the core services for SITA is to analyse the client requirements and propose appropriate solutions that support the strategic goals for the departments to improve service delivery. SITA is required to provide technical advisory capability for clients, and this is achieved using an architecture management toolset to analyse, plan, design and implement the identified solutions,” it explains.

The contract will run for three years and includes supply, installation, configuration, full licensing, maintenance and support.

In a second tender, the agency says it wishes to enter into an agreement for the support and maintenance of the Hitachi VSP520 mainframe enterprise storage systems.

SITA explains the enterprise disk storage subsystems are used in the hosting SAPS environment in both the production site at the Numerus Data Centre and the disaster recovery site at the Beta Data Centre. These storage systems are currently used to store data for all applications which run on the mainframe server environments, it says.

Staying with SAPS, SITA’s third tender of the week involves the procurement of a secure web gateway, including necessary licences, support, maintenance and training. The agency says it has entered into a business agreement and service level agreement with SAPS to provide network security services. This is a critical service that protects SAPS from the risk of exposure and vulnerability to cyber attacks, it adds.

The tender documentation reveals SAPS has an internet user base of approximately 60 000 users who require secure access to business-approved internet systems and other authorised web resources.

“Managing these users effectively – ensuring appropriate access with robust security controls – is essential,” the agency explains.

Finally, SITA is advertising for Trend Micro licence renewal, for approximately 24 000 endpoints, with maintenance and support for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD).

Trend Micro products are deployed in all DOJ&CD systems across South Africa, says SITA, providing additional layers of defence against malicious attacks from viruses, worms, trojans and the like on the department’s internal network infrastructure.

“In addition to the licence renewal, the department requires the provisioning of enhanced cyber security services built on the current Trend Micro solution. The department plans to integrate security operations centre capabilities as part of its cyber security infrastructure,” SITA says.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The RAF wishes to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for penetration testing services. The successful service provider will help RAF to identify and recommend mitigations for security weaknesses, assist it in enhancing its overall security posture and ability to protect against potential cyber threats.

An experienced and suitable service provider is also sought for the delivery, configuration, implementation and five-year maintenance and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution. The RAF currently lacks a comprehensive and integrated solution to effectively manage claimants’ medical treatment in detail, it says. This includes the automated processing of claims based on specific authorisations for both past and future expenses. The medical management processes are primarily manual, which hinders efficiency and limits potential cost savings.

The RAF also invites bids for the provision of a data security platform. The fund says data security protection is crucial due to the highly-sensitive nature of personally identifiable information and financial data managed in its business operations. A data breach for the RAF can erode public trust, lead to significant legal and financial repercussions, and damage the reputation of the government apparatus. Beyond compliance and operational concerns, there's an ethical obligation to safeguard its stakeholder data, it notes.

SARS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of the Red Hat Linux and Red Hat OpenShift subscriptions. It reveals the software is used as an operating system on the following applications: SARS mobi application, media server used within the SARS call centres, SAP environments (SARS financial systems), SARS risk engines, single window and SARS biometrics.

Eskom requires a cyber forensic lab capability for advance digital forensics analytics in support of crime investigations. This includes operational capability to assist fraud and cyber crime investigations for the utility and an in-house, on-premises capability, which can assist with deep digital forensic analyses and investigations.

SARS closes the issue with a request for information on the implementation of an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution. SARS has undertaken to simplify the GRC processes by adopting an integrated approach to managing risks, improving decision-making and monitoring compliance to relevant internal and external regulations. The initiative is essential to enable the achievement of organisation key results and for maintaining its reputation, safeguarding its assets and ensuring sustainability, it says.

New tenders

Road Accident Fund

The RAF seeks to appoint an experienced and suitable service provider for penetration testing services for three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/00021

Information: Tebogo Diutlwileng, Tel: 012 629 1921, E-mail: tebogomal@raf.co.za

Closing date: 18 August 2025

­­Tags: Services, security, penetration testing

An experienced and suitable service provider is also sought for the delivery, configuration, implementation, and five-year maintenance and support of a cloud-based integrated medical management solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 31 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/00024

Information: Matome Ramathoka, Tel: 012 649 2015, E-mail: matomer@raf.co.za

Closing date: 22 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, cloud computing, medical management software, support and maintenance

The RAF also invites bids for the provision of a data security platform for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 July

Tender no: RAF/2025/00022

Information: Tebogo Diutlwileng, Tel: 012 629 1921, E-mail: tebogomal@raf.co.za

Closing date: 15 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, data security

State Information Technology Agency

The agency wishes to enter into an agreement for the support and maintenance of the Hitachi VSP5200 mainframe enterprise storage systems used in the Numerus and Beta data centres.

Non-compulsory briefing: 29 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3111-2025

Information: Portia Mphela, Tel: 012 482 2754, E-mail: portia.mphela@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, services, storage, enterprise storage, support and maintenance

Proposals are also invited for the supply, installation, configuration, full licensing, maintenance and support of an architecture management toolset for three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 3116-2025

Information: Elelwani Mundalamo, Tel: 012 367 3995, E-mail: elelwani.mundalamo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, services, architecture management, software licensing, support and maintenance

SITA is calling for bids for the procurement of a secure web gateway, licences, support, maintenance and training for the SAPS for 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3117/2025

Information: Nokwanda Wasa, Tel: 012 482 3004, E-mail: Nokwanda.Wasa@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, secure web gateway, software licensing, networking, services, support and maintenance, training and e-learning

The agency wishes to procure Trend Micro licence renewal with maintenance and support for the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development for two years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 July – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 3118-2025

Information: Nontombi Jantjie, Tel: 012 482 3922, E-mail: Nontombi.jantjie@sita.co.za

Closing date: 11 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, security, cyber security, services, support and maintenance

South African Revenue Service

SARS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of the Red Hat Linux and Red Hat OpenShift subscriptions for three years from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2028.

Non-compulsory briefing: 24 July – Virtual, Meeting ID: 335 607 780 433 1, Passcode: 7fb7ST67

Tender no: RFP 17/2025

Information: Tender Office, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 6 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, open source software, Linux, platform software, software licensing

Eskom

The utility requires a cyber forensic lab capability for advance digital forensics analytics in support of crime investigations.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 July – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E1566GCDMWP

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: 011 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 15 August 2025

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, professional services, cyber forensics, digital forensics, analytics

Request for information

South African Revenue Service

SARS is inviting information on the implementation of an integrated governance, risk and compliance solution.

Non-compulsory briefing: 22 July – Virtual, Meeting ID: 312 366 436 659 6, Passcode: 52EX3G6e

Tender no: RFI 04/2025

Information: André Taljaard, Tel: 012 422 4078, E-mail: tenderoffice@sars.gov.za

Closing date: 13 August 2025

­­Tags: Software, governance, risk and compliance