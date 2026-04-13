Top ICT tenders: Transversal computing contract up for grabs

A new transversal contract covers the outright purchase of PCs, computer peripherals, consumables and related services for government.

Two shortened weeks result in a much quieter National Treasury’s eTenders Portal, with advertisement numbers dropping by about a third.

However, the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) jumps into rescue an otherwise dull week, with its invitation for interested parties to bid to join a transversal computing contract.

This contract will cover the outright purchase of personal computing devices, computer peripherals, consumables and related services for the South African government, and will replace the existing RFB740/2020 contract. This replacement process will provide an opportunity for all suppliers to submit bids for the new contract, the agency says.

The agency’s scope of work document reveals the transversal contract will cover, but is not limited to:

Desktop PCs

Mobile PCs (laptops/notebooks)

Desktop displays (monitors)

Mobile devices

Device management tool and accessories

Single-function printers

Multifunction printers

Specialised printers

Scanners

Automatic ID and data capture

capture Biometric devices

Digital cameras

Consumables

Print management tools

“ICT goods covered in this bid must be bundled with an on-site warranty and maintenance plan as specified, including an option for extended warranty and end-user support. In addition, other related services are available for purchase with computing devices or peripherals,” the agency specifies.

Despite the advert specifying outright purchase, the scope of work document reveals the agency will revise the list of products, as well as consider other financial options other than outright purchase – such as leasing – as part of the refresh process.

The agency also notes the request evaluates supplier capabilities only and that bidders must not submit product technical details as part of the bid. All technical details are handled by the OEM and SITA as part of the technology certification process, it adds.

SITA will hold a non-compulsory briefing on 16 April over Microsoft Teams, before submissions close on 5 May.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10:

The City of Cape Town is calling for the supply of specialised materials, equipment and fibre accessories to expand, operate and maintain its telecommunications network. The city says it will provide the successful service provider with quarterly materials forecasts as requested. Should the actual orders exceed the forecasted orders agreed upon for a particular quarter, then the new order response/delivery time will no longer apply.

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development wishes to appoint a service provider with suitable technical skills and experience to supply, install, commission and maintain an effective and reliable voice over IP (VOIP) telephone management and switchboard system to the office of the Registrar of Deeds in Free State, North West and Northern Cape, respectively. The contract will run on a lease basis for 12 months, it says.

Eskom is inviting bids for the installation of smart meters to reduce the number of customers affected by load-reduction for a period of one year on an “as and when” required basis. The tender is confined to the Gauteng cluster and includes the surrounding infrastructure, such as poles, plinths, kiosks and cabling.

Mpumalanga’s Provincial Treasury is looking for the implementation and maintenance of an invoice tracking system for the provincial government for 60 months, with an option to extend. The department notes it already has an invoice tracking system that has automated the processes for invoice submissions for all suppliers and would like to procure a similar system.

The Human Sciences Research Council is inviting bids for the supply, installation and provision of post-implementation support for SAN storage equipment. The council says it is looking to identify suppliers that can meet its “stringent requirements for hardware quality, warranty support and technical expertise”. Suppliers should be officially accredited, ensuring access to genuine products, certified expertise and high-quality service delivery.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) requires provision of Citrix universal hybrid multi-cloud subscription and managed services. The NHLS explains that the TrakCare Lab laboratory information system is the primary system used in the laboratories. Citrix is used to publish laboratory applications to laboratory users.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is advertising for the provision of an auditing software solution for the internal audit function. The IDC reveals its internal audit has been using manual processes in the performance of its work since the decommissioning of the previous system. To digitise processes, a new audit software tool is sought to replace the manual processes to improve efficiency and consistency in the audit workflow and programs.

The Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) is inviting proposals for the supply, support and maintenance of the privilege access management. This solution is sought to address current challenges related to privileged access within ACSA’s critical IT infrastructure. The initiative aims to secure, control and monitor privileged access in order to minimise cyber security risks, meet compliance requirements, and ensure the secure management of sensitive systems and data .

The Border Management Authority (BMA) is inviting service providers to bid for the provision, configuration, implementation, support and maintenance of an integrated audit risk management tool. The BMA says it is prioritising the modernisation of its internal audit and risk management functions, both of which currently rely on manual, disconnected tools, such as spreadsheets and hardcopy working papers. These outdated processes limit visibility, traceability, delay reporting and hinder effective compliance monitoring.

New tenders

City of Cape Town

The metro is calling for the supply of material and fibre accessories for its telecommunication infrastructure.

Non-compulsory briefing: 23 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: 201G/2025/26

Information: E-mail: SCMTenders5@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 May 2026

­­Tags: telecommunications, fibre, hardware

Department of Land Reform and Rural Development

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to lease telephone management and switchboard systems (VOIP) to the office of the Registrar of Deeds in Free State, North West and Northern Cape, respectively, for 12 months.

Tender no: DLRRD (CRD-01) 2026/27

Information: Buti Matjila, Tel: 082-385-4570, E-mail: buti.matjila@deeds.gov.za

Closing date: 4 May 2026

­­­­Tags: telecommunications, voice over IP, VOIP

Eskom

Bids are invited for the installation of smart meters to reduce the number of customers affected by load-reduction for one year on an "as and when" required basis.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: E2778DXGOU

Information: Thuso Malatjie, Tel: 014-762-6455, E-mail: Malatjtu@eskom.co.za

Closing date: 7 May 2026

­­Tags: hardware, software, smart meters, IOT

Provincial Treasury, Mpumalanga

The finance department is looking for a service provider for the implementation and maintenance of an invoice tracking system for the Mpumalanga Provincial Government for five years, with an option to extend.

Compulsory briefing: 17 April

Tender no: TREA/024/26/MP Re-advertisement

Information: LJ Radebe, Tel: 013-766-4380, E-mail: LJRadebe@mpg.gov.za

Closing date: 4 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, procurement

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC is inviting bids for the supply, installation and provision of post-implementation support for SAN storage equipment.

Compulsory briefing: 15 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: HSRC/01/2026/27

Information: Portia Nyalungu, Tel: 012-302-2128, E-mail: tenders@hsrc.ac.za

Closing date: 30 April 2026

­­­­Tags: hardware, storage, storage area network, SAN

National Health Laboratory Service

The NHLS requires provision of Citrix universal hybrid multi-cloud subscription and managed services for a year nationally.

Compulsory briefing: 16 April

Tender no: RFB025/25/26

Information: Khaya Bonani, Tel: 011-555-0378, E-mail: khaya.bonani@nhls.ac.za

Closing date: 30 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, software licensing, cloud computing, services, managed services

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited

The IDC is advertising for the provision of an auditing software solution for the internal audit function.

Compulsory briefing: 13 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: T13/03/26

Information: Joseph Phiri, Tel: 011-269-3810, E-mail: josephp@idc.co.za

Closing date: 21 April 2026

­­­­Tags: software, auditing software

Airports Company of South Africa

Proposals are invited for the supply, support and maintenance of the privilege access management for a maximum period of 60 months.

Compulsory briefing: 13 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: COR8109/2026/RFP

Information: Sydney Mfeka, Tel:011-723-1483, E-mail: Sydney.Mfeka@airports.co.za

Closing date: 5 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, privilege access management

Border Management Authority

The BMA is inviting service providers to bid for the provision, configuration, implementation, support and maintenance of an integrated audit risk management tool for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 April – Microsoft Teams, Link

Tender no: H004L2610RFP00142

Information: Katlego Ndhlovu, Tel:012-065-1147, E-mail: suppliers.enquiries@bma.gov.za

Closing date: 5 May 2026

­­­­Tags: software, audit management, risk management

Transversal contract

State Information Technology Agency

The agency is establishing a transversal contract for outright purchase of personal computing devices, computer peripherals, consumables and related services for the South African government for five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 16 April – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 740-2026

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel:012-367-3412, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za

Closing date: 5 May 202

­­­­Tags: hardware, computing, peripherals, consumables, devices